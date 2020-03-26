Edicola

Plug and Play Accepts 167 Startups for its Summer 2020 Batches

26.03.2020 - 16:45

SUNNYVALE, California, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play announced today the 167 startups chosen for their Summer 2020 Batches. These startups were selected by Plug and Play's corporate partner network and will enter one of the following programs for the next three months: Energy, Enterprise Tech, Fintech, Health, Insurtech, Internet of Things, Mobility, and Real Estate & Construction. 30% of companies are based outside of the U.S. and represent 18 countries from five continents. The full list of startups can be viewed on Plug and Play's website: https://bit.ly/pnpsummer2020

"I am proud to welcome these startups into our summer programs," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "We are here to connect them with new customers and opportunities and I look forward to seeing all of their successes in the upcoming months."

The selected startups will now have the opportunity to engage with Plug and Play's global network of corporate partners, venture capitalists, alumni, and industry leaders. Due to current challenges surrounding COVID-19, companies will be connected virtually to partners in private deal flow sessions and have the opportunity to be featured in different industry-specific webinars hosted by Plug and Play. These virtual events and meetings will help increase the startup's chance to pilot technology with new clients and for potential investment. There is no equity requirement for startups to participate.

For a list of Plug and Play's upcoming virtual events, visit: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/events/

Plug and Play recently released their 2019 Company Performance Report. To see all their new programs, locations, investments, and more, read the full report: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/2019-report/

About Plug and PlayPlug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 300 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

Media ContactAllison Romeroallison@pnptc.com(408) 524-1457

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137842/Plug_and_Play.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835431/PNP_Logo.jpg

