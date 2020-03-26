Edicola

UL Publishes Independent Research Study on Safety and Performance Variability for 3D Printed Plastic Parts

UL Publishes Independent Research Study on Safety and Performance Variability for 3D Printed Plastic Parts

26.03.2020 - 09:45

NORTHBROOK, Illinois, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a leading safety science company, publishes research findings detailing the effects of 3D printing on safety-critical polymer performance properties. The findings have been used to develop a framework for evaluating and qualifying materials, helping stakeholders across the additive manufacturing (AM) supply chain to mitigate risk and deliver quality and performance.

UL investigated the flammability, ignition and electrical properties of samples that were 3D printed against samples manufactured using conventional, injection-molded methods. Researchers identified significant safety and performance variations and concluded that performance ratings from traditional manufacturing techniques cannot be applied when the same material is used in a 3D printing process to print a 3D part.

In response, UL has developed a certification program for plastics for additive manufacturing (Blue Card), The Blue Card presents the data necessary to ensure the integrity and usefulness of materials intended for 3D printing and 3D printed components and products. A Blue Card is automatically issued when a material intended for 3D printing receives a UL Recognized Component Mark.

UL Certified AM materials are published in UL's publicly available Product iQTM database, making them searchable to thousands of manufacturers looking for a certified 3D material.  By using an independently tested and certified 3D material, end-product manufacturers can save time and money certifying their end-products or systems.  As Blue Cards are specific to a 3D printer, a 3D printer manufacturer can also certify material for explicit use on his equipment.

Read UL's white paper 'Certifying plastics for additive manufacturing' for an overview on UL's research. A copy of the detailed research study is available for download now.

For more information about UL's certification program for Plastics for Additive Manufacturing program, visit UL.com/BlueCard.

About ULUL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com.

CONTACT: Marlene StezinarMarketing ManagerULT: +49 (0)2151 5370 309

