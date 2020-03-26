Linglong Tire Donated Medical Supplies to Serbia to Fight COVID-19

BEIJING, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 25, Shandong Linglong Tyre Co., Ltd. donated 300,000 disposable surgical masks, 2,000 sets of medical protective clothing, and 10,000 COVID-19 antibody test kits to the Serbian government through the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in the People's Republic of China. These medical supplies will arrive in Serbia soon. This is also the first time that Linglong Tire has donated to a country outside of China since the global spread of COVID-19.

On March 30, 2019, the project launch ceremony of Linglong's second overseas manufacturing base, Linglong International Europe D.O.O. Zrenjanin, was held in Serbia successfully. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also made his appearance at this ceremony and delivered his speech. As an important foreign investment project in Serbia, the completion of this project will offer job opportunities to local people, raise their income and living standards and promote local economic development.

Meanwhile, since the construction of its project in Serbia, Linglong actively fulfills its corporate responsibilities and gives back to the local government and people through the sponsorship of Serbian SuperLiga and Sino-European Chess Elite Tournament in Serbia, which could better strengthen the culture exchanges between China and Serbia and improve Linglong's brand awareness in Serbia.

As a tire maker focusing on its international development, Linglong always actively fulfills its corporate responsibilities to the countries where its overseas manufacturing bases are located. The donation of medical supplies demonstrates Linglong's responsibility to work together with Serbian people to overcome this crisis.

Currently, the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic has come to a critical period. In response to the call of building community with shared future for mankind, Linglong Tire will pay close attention to the global epidemic development and make its contribution to the victory of the battle against the COVID-19.

