Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Lynn Shotwell Joins Worldwide ERC® as President & Chief Executive Officer

comunicati

Lynn Shotwell Joins Worldwide ERC® as President & Chief Executive Officer

25.03.2020 - 13:45

0

Distinguished International Human Resources Executive Tapped to Lead Global Mobility Trade Association Toward Shaping the Future of Work

ARLINGTON, Virginia, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide ERC®, the premier trade association for talent management and global mobility knowledge and innovation, today announced that Lynn Shotwell, GMS, SHRM-SCP, will join the organization as its new President & CEO on March 30. As an accomplished association executive, Shotwell brings a track record of successfully leading global workforce and talent mobility organizations to her new role. With more than 20 years of experience at the intersection of migration, economics and human capital, Shotwell will drive innovation for Worldwide ERC® as the organization supports mobility professionals encountering challenges and opportunities in today's global economy.

"The leadership team, board of directors and I are thrilled to work with an executive and proven CEO of Lynn's caliber and have complete confidence in her ability to drive our organization forward in a rapidly changing environment," said Ed Hannibal, GMS, chairman of the board at Worldwide ERC®. "Talent, mobility and duty of care strategies are more important now than ever. We look forward to working closely with Lynn to continue supporting our members and partners with the tools and knowledge needed for success."

Shotwell takes on the role three months after the departure of the former President & CEO. Shotwell accepted her new position following comprehensive efforts to identify the ideal candidate, which was led by prestigious executive search firm James & Co.

"I step into this role with a singular focus: to ensure our members have the resources they need to support the communities they serve," said Shotwell. "Now is the time for us all to pull together and confront this global challenge. Ours is an industry with a long of history of supporting people in the workplace — no matter where they are or where they work. You can be sure Worldwide ERC® and its members will be doing our part to aid in the global response to COVID-19."

Prior to joining Worldwide ERC®, Shotwell served as senior vice president and head, Global Outreach and Operations for the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world's largest HR professional society. In that role, Shotwell served as co-chair of the Business Mechanism of the Global Forum on Migration and Development and the Board of Trustees of World Education Services, drawing on her more than two decades of experience helping top organizations create global workforces.

Earlier in her career, Shotwell served as Executive Director at the Council for Global Immigration (CFGI)/American Council on International Personnel (ACIP), where she drove significant growth and led the organization's merger with SHRM in 2018. Shotwell has also provided mobility policy expertise as a lecturer and media spokesperson and has testified before the U.S. Congress, the United Nations and the World Trade Organization.

Find out how Worldwide ERC® is shaping the future of a dynamic, innovative and growing mobility community at www.worldwideerc.org.

About Worldwide ERC®Worldwide ERC® is a global organization committed to connecting and educating workforce mobility professionals across the globe since 1964. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in London and Shanghai, Worldwide ERC® is the source of global mobility knowledge and innovation in talent management from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to Asia and across the Americas. For additional information, visit www.worldwideerc.org. 

PR CONTACT:Pam AndersonERC@sspr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137364/Lynn_Shotwell_Joins_Worldwide_ERC.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/877035/Worldwide_ERC_Logo.jpg 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Enrico Secondari, medico di Foligno: "Potrei aver scoperto metodo per debellare il coronavirus" VIDEO

Secondari: "Potrei aver scoperto metodo per debellare il virus" Video

Coronavirus, restrizioni fino al 31 luglio e multe salate. Consiglio dei ministri: le anticipazioni

Coronavirus, restrizioni fino al 31 luglio e multe salate. Consiglio dei ministri: le anticipazioni

Morto un altro carabiniere: era in servizio a Bergamo, aveva 47 anni

Morto un altro carabiniere: era in servizio a Bergamo, aveva 47 anni

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Emergency apre un ospedale da campo a Bergamo

Coronavirus, Emergency apre un ospedale da campo a Bergamo

Milano, 25 mar. (askanews) - Contro la pandemia di Covid-19 è in campo anche Emergency. L'associazione umanitaria fondata a Milano nel '94 da Gino Strada per portare cure gratuite alle vittime di guerre e povertà, su richiesta della Regione Lombardia, sta realizzando con Areu e Associazione nazionale alpini un ospedale da campo alla fiera di Bergamo, dedicato alla cura dei pazienti affetti da ...

 
Monica Pais: i pets all'epoca del confinamento, niente contagio!

Monica Pais: i pets all'epoca del confinamento, niente contagio!

Roma, 25 mar. (askanews) - I nostri quattrozampe in casa all'epoca del coronavirus: no, non ci contagiano. Parola di Monica Pais, la veterinaria più amata del web, autrice del libro "Animali come noi" e 'padrona' della cagnetta Palla, regina dei 'rottami' che la Clinica DueMari di Oristano 'aggiusta' e fa adottare. La dottoressa Pais in questa intervista ad askanews spiega anzi quanto, in ...

 
Zaia: "In Veneto 17.159 in isolamento, 316 in terapia intensiva, 258 decessi"

Zaia: "In Veneto 17.159 in isolamento, 316 in terapia intensiva, 258 decessi"

(Agenzia Vista) Venezia, 25 marzo 2020 Zaia: "In Veneto 17.159 in isolamento, 316 in terapia intensiva, 258 decessi" Il presidente della regione Veneto Luca Zaia durante il consueto punto stampa sull'emergenza coronavirus: "In Veneto 17.159 in isolamento, 316 in terapia intensiva, 258 decessi" Fonte Facebook Luca Zaia Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Fontana: "Si conferma rallentamento numeri ma non molliamo la presa"

Coronavirus, Fontana: "Si conferma rallentamento numeri ma non molliamo la presa"

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 25 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Fontana: "Si conferma rallentamento numeri ma non molliamo la presa" "In linea con i giorni scorsi, la sensazione anche oggi è che ci sia un rallentamento della crescita" dei casi di coronavirus." Lo ha detto il presidente della Regione Lombardia Attilio Fontana nel corso di una conferenza stampa. Fonte: Facebook/ Lombardia news online Fonte: ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Grande Fratello vip 4, violenta lite nella Casa: Fernanda Lessa e Antonella Elia arrivano alle mani Video

Reality

Grande Fratello vip 4, violenta lite nella Casa: Fernanda Lessa e Antonella Elia arrivano alle mani Video

Violenta lite nella Casa del Grande Fratello Vip 4 fra Antonella Elia e Fernanda Lessa. L'episodio farà discutere nella puntata di Canale5 in programma stasera mercoledì 25 ...

25.03.2020

Stasera in tv mercoledì 25 marzo, le partite dell'Italia Mondiale '82 e ritratto di Scirea su Raisport Classic

Televisione

Stasera in tv mercoledì 25 marzo, le partite dell'Italia Mondiale '82 e ritratto di Scirea su Raisport Classic

Italiani in casa per la quarantena dell'emergenza Coronavirus, ma non mancano le occasioni agli sportivi per vedere in televisione momenti storici del calcio. Partite ...

25.03.2020

Ascolti tv, fenomeno Harry Potter: batte anche Alberto Sordi nella serata di martedì 24 marzo 2020

Televisione

Ascolti tv, fenomeno Harry Potter: batte anche Alberto Sordi nella serata di martedì 24 marzo 2020

Il film di Harry Potter vince ancora. Nella serata di ieri, martedì 24 marzo 2020, la saga che va in onda ogni lunedì e martedì su Italia1, ha battuto anche il film in onda ...

25.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33