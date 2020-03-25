Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Live Video App Ablo Sees Surge in Users and Conversations Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns

comunicati

Live Video App Ablo Sees Surge in Users and Conversations Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns

25.03.2020 - 10:45

0

20% Increase in Users & 50% More Messages in Countries with Quarantines

GHENT, Belgium, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions find themselves under lockdown, live video chat app Ablo is uniquely positioned to connect users across borders and languages over their shared experiences amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Ablo has seen an increase in users of 20% and messages on its platform increase by 50% as social isolation measures have been imposed in various countries.

Ablo launched in early 2019 and enables people to start conversations, share their stories and make new friends across the globe. Since messages and video calls on the app are automatically translated in real time, users can have one-on-one conversations with anyone, in any language. Ablo has quickly grown in popularity – last year Google named it a "Best App" of 2019, citing its mission of creating unlikely connections and its encouragement to learn about different cultures.

While trending topics on Ablo have historically centered around daily routines, the coronavirus pandemic and social isolation measures have overtaken recent conversations. The app has allowed users in various parts of the world to connect over what they're experiencing on the ground and how they are coping with quarantines. Ablo sees the number of active users per country following the lockdown wave across the globe. Since the Hubei lockdown on January 23, the number of messages sent has jumped by 120%. Right after Italy's lockdown, the number of sent messages out of Italy increased by 41% and since Spain is in lockdown, Spanish people have sent 31% more messages to people worldwide.

"Ablo was already helping users around the world make friends across borders. In these days of physical distancing, we realize how important it is to stay socially connected," said Ablo CEO Joost Roelandts. "With Ablo, we will continue to empower our community to keep exploring the world and connect through these shared experiences and events."

About Ablo

Named by Google as a Best App of 2019, Ablo is on a mission to create unique connections and encourage learning about other cultures, customs, food and music. Talk with your international friends in your own language and the app will automatically translate. With Ablo, you speak every language. The app has been downloaded over 7 million times in more than 180 countries since its launch in 2019 and is creating over 50,000 friendships every day. Download Ablo for free on iOS, Android & Huawei. Discover more at https://ablo.to/live or download the app on https://ablo.to/download

Press kit, logo & high res images: bit.ly/ablo-press-doc

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137215/Ablo_stay_connected.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056169/Ablo_Logo.jpg 

 

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Enrico Secondari, medico di Foligno: "Potrei aver scoperto metodo per debellare il coronavirus" VIDEO

Secondari: "Potrei aver scoperto metodo per debellare il virus" Video

Coronavirus, restrizioni fino al 31 luglio e multe salate. Consiglio dei ministri: le anticipazioni

Coronavirus, restrizioni fino al 31 luglio e multe salate. Consiglio dei ministri: le anticipazioni

Morto un altro carabiniere: era in servizio a Bergamo, aveva 47 anni

Morto un altro carabiniere: era in servizio a Bergamo, aveva 47 anni

Mediagallery

I droni con la voce del sindaco di Messina per chi esce di casa: "Dove c*** andate? Tornate a casa"

I droni con la voce del sindaco di Messina per chi esce di casa: "Dove c*** andate? Tornate a casa"

(Agenzia Vista) Messina, 25 marzo 2020 I droni con la voce del sindaco di Messina per chi esce di casa: "Dove c*** andate? Tornate a casa" Controlli con i droni del sindaco di Messina, Cateno De Luca, per spaventare chi viola le restrizioni della quarantena uscendo di casa. Il primo cittadino ha deciso di monitorare personalmente che vengano rispettate le misure facendo in modo che dai droni si ...

 
"Voglio tornare a casa" nuovo e divertente video dei The Cerebros

"Voglio tornare a casa" nuovo e divertente video dei The Cerebros

Roma, 25 mar. (askanews) - I The Cerebros gli autori del successo di Covmorra, propongono una nuova clip ai tempi della #quarantena per sensibilizzare tutti con ironia (e tenerezza) a restare a casa: soprattutto i più giovani. La quarantena da COVID-19 gioca brutti scherzi ai giovani fuorisede costretti a stare rinchiusi tra le mura domestiche, lontani dalle proprie famiglie: la nostalgia. Questa ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Grande Fratello vip 4, violenta lite nella Casa: Fernanda Lessa e Antonella Elia arrivano alle mani Video

Reality

Grande Fratello vip 4, violenta lite nella Casa: Fernanda Lessa e Antonella Elia arrivano alle mani Video

Violenta lite nella Casa del Grande Fratello Vip 4 fra Antonella Elia e Fernanda Lessa. L'episodio farà discutere nella puntata di Canale5 in programma stasera mercoledì 25 ...

25.03.2020

Stasera in tv mercoledì 25 marzo, le partite dell'Italia Mondiale '82 e ritratto di Scirea su Raisport Classic

Televisione

Stasera in tv mercoledì 25 marzo, le partite dell'Italia Mondiale '82 e ritratto di Scirea su Raisport Classic

Italiani in casa per la quarantena dell'emergenza Coronavirus, ma non mancano le occasioni agli sportivi per vedere in televisione momenti storici del calcio. Partite ...

25.03.2020

Ascolti tv, fenomeno Harry Potter: batte anche Alberto Sordi nella serata di martedì 24 marzo 2020

Televisione

Ascolti tv, fenomeno Harry Potter: batte anche Alberto Sordi nella serata di martedì 24 marzo 2020

Il film di Harry Potter vince ancora. Nella serata di ieri, martedì 24 marzo 2020, la saga che va in onda ogni lunedì e martedì su Italia1, ha battuto anche il film in onda ...

25.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33