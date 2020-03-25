Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Sinopec Joins Global Fight Against COVID-19, Shipping Over 10,000 Tonnes of Disinfectant

comunicati

Sinopec Joins Global Fight Against COVID-19, Shipping Over 10,000 Tonnes of Disinfectant

25.03.2020 - 10:15

0

BEIJING, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, Sinopec Corp (HKG: 0386), China's leading energy and chemical company, has shown support and solidarity to the international community by supplying 10,256 tonnes of much-needed bleaching powder to countries grappling with an outbreak. To date, Sinopec Jianghan Salt & Chemical Complex has shipped bleaching powder to more than ten affected countries, including Italy, France, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam.

With the global pandemic spreading, demand for disinfectants—an essential product for epidemic prevention and control—is skyrocketing. Based in Hubei, China, Sinopec Jianghan Salt & Chemical Complex has overcome vast hurdles to help protect the world during these unprecedented times. Despite having a limited workforce, logistical restrictions and pressing domestic needs, Sinopec Jianghan Salt & Chemical Complex is working tirelessly to rise above these challenges and meet global demand for disinfectant.

The largest manufacturer of bleaching powder in Asia, Sinopec Jianghan Salt & Chemical Complex holds over 30% of the global market share and has a strong reputation in the market. Every year, the company exports products to over 80 countries and regions, including Europe, America, Australia and Russia. With ten bleaching powder production plants, annual production capacity of Sinopec Jianghan Salt & Chemical Complex is designed to reach up to 54,000 tonnes. Sinopec Jianghan Salt & Chemical Complex's plants are currently operating at full capacity, and the company has adjusted operations and production loads to meet the sharp increase in demand. At present, bleaching powder products from Sinopec Jianghan Salt & Chemical Complex have a best-in-class production yield rate of 100% and a premium production quality rate of 90%.

About Sinopec Corp.

Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration, production, transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas, petrochemical and coal chemical products, synthetic fiber, fertilizer and other chemical products, as well as other commodities and technologies. In addition, Sinopec is engaged in the research, development and application of energy technologies. With a corporate mission of "fueling beautiful life," Sinopec pursues strategies of value-orientation, innovation-driven development, integrated resource allocation, open cooperation and green and low-carbon growth to build a world-leading energy and chemical company.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Enrico Secondari, medico di Foligno: "Potrei aver scoperto metodo per debellare il coronavirus" VIDEO

Secondari: "Potrei aver scoperto metodo per debellare il virus" Video

Coronavirus, restrizioni fino al 31 luglio e multe salate. Consiglio dei ministri: le anticipazioni

Coronavirus, restrizioni fino al 31 luglio e multe salate. Consiglio dei ministri: le anticipazioni

Morto un altro carabiniere: era in servizio a Bergamo, aveva 47 anni

Morto un altro carabiniere: era in servizio a Bergamo, aveva 47 anni

Mediagallery

I droni con la voce del sindaco di Messina per chi esce di casa: "Dove c*** andate? Tornate a casa"

I droni con la voce del sindaco di Messina per chi esce di casa: "Dove c*** andate? Tornate a casa"

(Agenzia Vista) Messina, 25 marzo 2020 I droni con la voce del sindaco di Messina per chi esce di casa: "Dove c*** andate? Tornate a casa" Controlli con i droni del sindaco di Messina, Cateno De Luca, per spaventare chi viola le restrizioni della quarantena uscendo di casa. Il primo cittadino ha deciso di monitorare personalmente che vengano rispettate le misure facendo in modo che dai droni si ...

 
"Voglio tornare a casa" nuovo e divertente video dei The Cerebros

"Voglio tornare a casa" nuovo e divertente video dei The Cerebros

Roma, 25 mar. (askanews) - I The Cerebros gli autori del successo di Covmorra, propongono una nuova clip ai tempi della #quarantena per sensibilizzare tutti con ironia (e tenerezza) a restare a casa: soprattutto i più giovani. La quarantena da COVID-19 gioca brutti scherzi ai giovani fuorisede costretti a stare rinchiusi tra le mura domestiche, lontani dalle proprie famiglie: la nostalgia. Questa ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Grande Fratello vip 4, violenta lite nella Casa: Fernanda Lessa e Antonella Elia arrivano alle mani Video

Reality

Grande Fratello vip 4, violenta lite nella Casa: Fernanda Lessa e Antonella Elia arrivano alle mani Video

Violenta lite nella Casa del Grande Fratello Vip 4 fra Antonella Elia e Fernanda Lessa. L'episodio farà discutere nella puntata di Canale5 in programma stasera mercoledì 25 ...

25.03.2020

Stasera in tv mercoledì 25 marzo, le partite dell'Italia Mondiale '82 e ritratto di Scirea su Raisport Classic

Televisione

Stasera in tv mercoledì 25 marzo, le partite dell'Italia Mondiale '82 e ritratto di Scirea su Raisport Classic

Italiani in casa per la quarantena dell'emergenza Coronavirus, ma non mancano le occasioni agli sportivi per vedere in televisione momenti storici del calcio. Partite ...

25.03.2020

Ascolti tv, fenomeno Harry Potter: batte anche Alberto Sordi nella serata di martedì 24 marzo 2020

Televisione

Ascolti tv, fenomeno Harry Potter: batte anche Alberto Sordi nella serata di martedì 24 marzo 2020

Il film di Harry Potter vince ancora. Nella serata di ieri, martedì 24 marzo 2020, la saga che va in onda ogni lunedì e martedì su Italia1, ha battuto anche il film in onda ...

25.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33