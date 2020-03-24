Edicola

MORE Health Launches Coronavirus COVID-19 Self-Assessment

24.03.2020 - 14:45

0

SAN MATEO, California, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 24, 2020, MORE Health, a Silicon Valley headquartered cross-border telemedicine company, is launching a premier, freely available self-assessment tool for COVID-19 in six languages at covid19.morehealth.com.

The MORE COVID-19 Self-Assessment was co-developed by a team of U.S. and international infectious disease experts, including Dr. Gary Schoolnik, former Chief of Infectious Diseases at Stanford Hospital and Professor of Medicine at Stanford University, and Professor Wang Yan, Deputy Director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Peking University First Hospital. Dr. Schoolnik has long been devoted to the research and treatment of infectious disease in the U.S. and around the world. And he is currently treating COVID-19 patients in the United States. Professor Wang Yang has specialized in the practice of clinical infectious disease for over 20 years, and she has direct experience treating patients with COVID-19 and remotely assisting medical staff in Wuhan, Hubei with severe COVID-19 infections.

The self-assessment can help guide a user to decide if they should recuperate at home or drive to a designated testing location; it can help users decide if they should call 911 or contact their primary care physician for help. MORE Health's tool can reduce anxiety and panic in the majority of people for whom testing is not needed, and can also screen people who are possibly infected in large numbers simultaneously reducing the burden on healthcare systems and helping to quickly identify high-risk patients.

To broaden access, MORE Health is making self-assessment completely free to users and hospitals around the world to help them customize their own hierarchical diagnosis and treatment system. The website does not have advertisements and it does not collect any personal information.

About MORE HealthLong before the outbreak began, MORE Health was assisting Chinese physicians by allowing them to use our platform to consult with top physicians at top US hospitals.  Over time MORE Health perfected its platform through practical experience with cases and technological refinements. MORE Health is now a leader in the field of cross-border telemedicine. It also has strong capabilities in artificial intelligence-supported diagnosis, and it has developed artificial intelligence diagnostic programs for patients with lung cancer. Learn more at www.morehealth.com, or contact them at hello@morehealth.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/596627/MORE_Health_Logo.jpg

 

