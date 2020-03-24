Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

SANY Donates 130,000 Medical Masks to Countries Fighting COVID-19 with First Batch of Supplies Delivered to Germany

comunicati

SANY Donates 130,000 Medical Masks to Countries Fighting COVID-19 with First Batch of Supplies Delivered to Germany

24.03.2020 - 12:45

0

BEDBURG, Germany, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group, a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, held a donation ceremony at its industrial park in Bedburg Germany yesterday, delivering 22,000 masks to hospitals of Essen and Bedburg, where SANY Europe is located.

From March 17 to 19, 2020, a total of 50,000 N95 medical masks with the European CE mark were shipped in three batches from SANY Group in Changsha to its European headquarters to help in the fight against Covid-19.

Mr. Feng Haiyang, Consul-general of the Chinese Consulate in Düsseldorf, sent a letter to SANY Europe GmbH, noted "We highly praise the kind donation of medical masks by SANY Europe to local governments in Germany and the donation of medical supplies to China. I sincerely hope and look forward to SANY making continuous achievements in business and as a role model among Chinese enterprises in Europe for social responsibility."

Nordrhein-Westfalen is the state with the most confirmed Covid-19 infections in Germany, and Essen is the city with many strong healthcare institutions in Nordrhein-Westfalen. Among the 50,000 masks donated by SANY Group, 20,000 masks will go to hospitals in Essen, and 2,000 will go to hospitals in Bedburg. SANY Europe, with the help of Chinese Embassy and Consulates in Germany, will also contact and donate the remainder of medical masks to other local governments and medical institutions across the country to support the fight against the pandemic in Germany.

Printed on the boxes of masks is a German proverb written in Chinese and German: "Berg und Tal kommen nicht zusammen, wohl aber die Menschen" meaning Mountains and valleys don't come together, but humans do. Chinese President Xi Jinping quoted this German proverb during his visit to Germany in 2014 to express the long history of mutual exchanges and profound friendship between the two peoples.

In addition, to the first batch of medical masks to Germany, SANY Group also donated a further 80,000 masks to Italy, France, Germany, Japan, Austria, and Sweden for overseas partners with the quote of "Our destiny is closely connected in both good and hard times."

"During the worst period of the Covid-19 outbreak in China, China was helped by many countries. To return the favor, SANY Group made the quick decision to extend a helping hand to the German people in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic," said by the principal of Sany Group.

About SANY Group

Established in 1989, SANY is a global manufacturer of industry-leading construction and mining equipment, port and oil drilling machinery, and renewable wind-energy systems. To date, SANY has built 25 manufacturing bases, 12 sales regions and over 100 offices with more than 400 dealers and 8,000 suppliers worldwide. In China, SANY has established seven industrial parks in Beijing, Changsha, Shanghai, Shenyang, Zhuhai, Kunshan and Urumqi. With global R&D centres and manufacturing bases in the U.S., Germany and India, SANY's products are exported to 150 countries and regions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137044/SANY_Medical_Masks_Donation.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, il rettore di Perugia in lacrime: "Finito tutto ci ritroveremo ubriachi a pomiciare sui prati"

Video Rettore in lacrime: "Finito tutto ci ritroveremo ubriachi a pomiciare"

Morto un altro carabiniere: era in servizio a Bergamo, aveva 47 anni

Morto un altro carabiniere: era in servizio a Bergamo, aveva 47 anni

Coronavirus, muore ragazza di 27 anni a Pesaro: è la vittima più giovane d'Italia

Coronavirus, muore ragazza di 27 anni a Pesaro: è la vittima più giovane d'Italia

Mediagallery

Gallera (Welfare Lombardia): “Ospedale da campo di Crema è una speranza per tutti”

Gallera (Welfare Lombardia): “Ospedale da campo di Crema è una speranza per tutti”

(Agenzia Vista) Lombardia, 24 marzo 2020 Gallera (Welfare Lombardia): “Ospedale da campo di Crema è una speranza per tutti” “Ospedale da campo di Crema è una speranza per tutti” queste le parole di Giulio Gallera, assessore al Welfare della Lombardia, durante l’inaugurazione dell’ospedale da campo di Crema Facebook Gallera Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
La musicista tunisina omaggia l'Italia suonando 'Bella ciao' con il kanun

La musicista tunisina omaggia l'Italia suonando 'Bella ciao' con il kanun

(Agenzia Vista) Tunisi, 24 marzo 2020 La musicista tunisina omaggia l'Italia suonando 'Bella ciao' con il kanun Con l’Hashtag 'Italystaystrong', la musicista tunisina Farah Farsi rendo omaggio all’Italia pubblicando sul suo profilo twitter un video in cui la si vede suonare 'Bella Ciao' con il kanun, strumento della tradizione classica araba. Fonte: Twitter @FersiFarah Fonte: Agenzia Vista / ...

 
Bertolaso positivo al coronavirus

Bertolaso positivo al coronavirus

(Agenzia Vista) Marche, 23 marzo 2020 Bertolaso positivo al coronavirus "Sono positivo al Covid-19. Quando ho accettato questo incarico sapevo quali fossero i rischi a cui andavo incontro, ma non potevo non rispondere alla chiamata per il mio Paese. Ho qualche linea di febbre, nessun altro sintomo al momento. Sia io che i miei collaboratori più stretti siamo in isolamento e rispetteremo il ...

 
Coronavirus, Zaia: "Ad oggi 381 dimessi e 216 morti"

Coronavirus, Zaia: "Ad oggi 381 dimessi e 216 morti"

(Agenzia Vista) Venezia, 24 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Zaia: "Ad oggi 381 dimessi e 216 morti" "Ad oggi 381 dimessi e 216 morti". Così il presidente della Regione Veneto, Luca Zaia, nel corso della conferenza stampa quotidiana nella sede della Protezione Civile di Marghera. Fonte: Facebook/Luca Zaia Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Pechino Express 2020, ultima tappa in Cina. Anticipazioni puntata martedì 24 marzo

In tv

Pechino Express 2020, ultima tappa in Cina. Anticipazioni puntata martedì 24 marzo

Pechino Express 2020, ultima tappa in Cina per le cinque coppie rimaste in gara nell'adventure game in onda in prima serata su Raidue. I viaggiatori, guidati da Costantino ...

24.03.2020

Stasera in tv, programmi e film di martedì 24 marzo 2020: Sordi, Harry Potter, Gomorra e Pechino Express

Televisione

Stasera in tv, programmi e film di martedì 24 marzo 2020: Sordi, Harry Potter, Gomorra e Pechino Express

Una serata da trascorrere davanti al televisore, quella di oggi, martedì 24 marzo 2020. Film e programmi di alto richiamo con gli italiani in casa per l'emergenza Coronavirus....

24.03.2020

Ascolti tv lunedì 23 marzo 2020, Harry Potter porta Italia1 a un nuovo successo. Stasera altro film della saga

Televisione

Ascolti tv lunedì 23 marzo 2020, Harry Potter porta Italia1 a un nuovo successo. Stasera altro film della saga

Un altro successo per Harry Potter in televisione. Il film del maghetto di Hogwarts, ha portato a un altro trionfo storico negli ascolti tv, il canale che lo ha programmato: ...

24.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33