Haier Smart Home Launches IoC Global Antibacterial and Epidemic Prevention Guarantee Platform

QINGDAO, China, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ("Haier", Shanghai: 600690), the world's leading home appliance producer and smart home ecosystem builder, has unveiled its leading Haier Internet of Clothing ("IoC") Global Antibacterial and Epidemic Prevention Guarantee Platform. Using the platform, Haier IoC helps the world fight COVID-19 by connecting companies with donors and manufacturers across countries and industries, allowing them to combat material shortages and source high-quality resources.

Launched in early March, the platform covers three major sectors: the production of raw materials; enterprise-level health, safety and monitoring in stores and factories; and household health and epidemic prevention. Since going live, the platform has already seen success across borders, notably between China and Europe. Following the launch, Haier IoC's platform received a request from UNITERS, a global leather care company headquartered in Italy seeking facemasks to protect employees against COVID-19. One day after registration, Haier IoC connected UNITERS with a supplier within China, and the first batch of materials is expected to arrive in Italy next week.

"Once UNITERS learned about the Global Antibacterial and Epidemic Prevention Guarantee Platform, they instantly registered their needs," Ziwei Wen, the person who is in charge of the platform said. "Leveraging our vast network of cross-industry resources, we can rapidly connect them with domestic manufacturers willing to donate facemasks, ensuring the ongoing protection of customers and employees around the world."

Led by the Haier IoC, the platform includes a network spanning the clothing, dyeing, and IoT industries, and is in full compliance with international donation laws. Currently, Haier IoC joins hands with Chinese Fashion Association, the China Business Federation Dyeing and Dyeing Professional Committee, and international organizations such as the Association for the Development of French-Chinese Exchange to integrating global leading sources from clothing, cleaning. Through the platform, global business owners and individuals can select antibacterial materials and epidemic prevention products based on their needs, ranging from personnel protection for household protective gear.

Companies can ensure adequate and safe access of epidemic prevention supplies, including protective masks, gloves, disinfectant, clothing and goggles, to protect employees once production resumes. Upon returning to work, health safety monitoring tools -- such as temperature measurement gates, thermometers and thermal cameras -- will also help enterprises implement appropriate measures to keep tabs on staff health, ensuring the safety of both lives and production.

For individuals looking to protect their household, the platform also consolidates essential epidemic prevention products to increase health and safety at home. Smart shoe cabinets and antibacterial sanitizers, wipes and sprays help household members return home safely; while smart appliances such as the Haier washing machine and clothes care cabinet provide laundry sterilization and protect the entire family. In the living room, air purifiers and UV disinfection lamps circulate healthy, clean air. In the kitchen, Haier's dishwashing appliances utilize innovative high-temperature steam and 360° spray technologies to dissolve stains quickly, keeping kitchens sanitary.

For more information, please visit https://anti-virus.haier-ioc.com/home/index.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136526/Haier_Smart_Home.jpg