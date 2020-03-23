Edicola

OneWeb Successfully Launches 34 More Satellites Into Orbit in Second Launch of 2020

23.03.2020 - 09:15

0

OneWeb declares today's satellite launch a success  

This launch continues path towards internet everywhere for everyone  

OneWeb is proud to launch from Kazakhstan, extending Baikonur Cosmodrome's world-class legacy to the space industry  

LONDON, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWeb, the global communications company with a mission to bring connectivity to everyone everywhere, announced today the successful launch of 34 more satellites, aboard a Soyuz launch vehicle from the historic Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Lift-off occurred on March 21st at 17:06 UTC. OneWeb's satellites separated from the rocket and were dispensed in nine batches with signal acquisition anticipated in the coming hours.   

This is the second of its 34 satellite launches in six weeks, an achievement made possible by the pace and execution of OneWeb Satellites' high-volume production factory in Florida. This launch brings the total number of satellites in the constellation to 74, further solidifying OneWeb's position as a leading global communications company.  

This third successful launch is another proof point of the rapid progress OneWeb has made over the past year. The company has now successfully deployed and tested satellites, installed ground stations globally, secured valuable spectrum and has a range of user terminals in development to meet customer needs. In the execution phase of its system deployment, OneWeb looks forward to bringing its services to markets including aviation and maritime, and working with carriers to provide services in rural and remote areas.   

The current global health and economic crisis underscores the tremendous need and demand for connectivity, especially for rural and under-connected communities worldwide. From remote working, to online learning, to accessing healthcare information and medical advice, there is an overwhelming need to have more solutions available to connect people everywhere. OneWeb is making significant strides to deliver the connectivity that is currently lacking around the world.  

Adrian Steckel, CEO of OneWeb, said: "We are very proud of the progress we have made so far in 2020 and I would like to show the utmost gratitude for the time, effort, and expertise of the OneWeb company, our partners and our people as we come together and support one another.  

"In these unprecedented times following the global outbreak of COVID-19, people around the world find themselves trying to continue their lives and work online. We see the need for OneWeb, greater now more than ever before. High-quality connectivity is the lifeline to enabling people to work, continue their education, stay up to date on important healthcareinformation and stay meaningfully connected to one another. The crisis has demonstrated the imperative need for connectivity everywhere and has exposed urgent shortcomings in many organizations' connectivity capabilities. Our satellite network is poised to fill in many of these critical gaps in the global communications infrastructure." 

Follow #OneWebLaunch on OneWeb social media channels: YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook.

Webcast playback   Launch highlights available   View on OneWeb YouTube

Launch Imagery    Media kit 

Launch Facility  Soyuz Launch Complex, Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

 

