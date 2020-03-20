Edicola

Prof. Oliver Sartor Joins Clarity's Advisory Board

20.03.2020 - 12:15

0

SYDNEY, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Pharmaceuticals, a radiopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious disease, is pleased to announce that Prof. Oliver Sartor has joined Clarity's Advisory Board.

Prof. Sartor is a medical oncologist and an internationally recognised expert in prostate cancer. He is the Laborde Professor for Cancer Research, Medical Director of the Tulane Cancer Center, and Assistant Dean for Oncology at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Prof. Sartor has published over 400 peer reviewed publications and has over 25,000 citations. He has lectured widely, giving lectures on prostate cancer in 34 countries. Prof. Sartor has been a principal or co-principal investigator on multiple national and international advanced prostate cancer trials including those which were pivotal for FDA approval for samarium-153 EDTMP, cabazitaxel, and radium-223. He is medical oncology chair of the Genitourinary committee of NRG Oncology.

He is a past member of the Board of Scientific Counselors (Clinical Sciences and Epidemiology) at the National Cancer Institute and previously served as Chairman of the Prostate Cancer Integration Panel for the U.S. Department of Defense. He has chaired 5 Data Monitoring Committees for Phase III trials that lead to FDA approval.

Prof. Sartor received his MD from Tulane University with honours in 1982. After his internship at the University of Pennsylvania, he trained in Internal Medicine at Tulane Medical School. After completing his fellowship at the NCI in Bethesda, Maryland in 1989, he served until 1993 as a Senior Investigator at the NCI with a focus on novel therapeutics for advanced prostate cancer patients.

Prof. Sartor commented on his appointment: "Clarity has made significant progress in developing its copper-based product platform in recent years. I am excited to join Clarity's Advisory Board as I have for some time seen the benefits radiopharmaceuticals bring to cancer therapy, especially in prostate cancer. I'm very much looking forward to working with the team and using the unique and favourable characteristics of copper to address the current limitations of radiopharmaceuticals in the treatment of cancer, with a view of improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients around the world."

Clarity's Executive Chairman Dr. Alan Taylor said: "We are honoured to welcome Prof. Sartor to our Advisory Board at this exciting time when two of our products that have blockbuster potential of treating prostate cancer, SAR-bisPSMA and SAR-BBN, are entering clinical trials. His unique expertise in this field and extensive experience in leading prostate cancer trials will be invaluable to the timely and successful development of these products. We are looking forward to working closely with Prof. Sartor as we progress our goal of developing safer and more effective treatments for children and adults with cancer."

About Clarity

Clarity is a personalised medicine company focused on the treatment of serious diseases. The Company is a leader in innovative radiopharmaceuticals, developing targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in adults and children.

www.claritypharmaceuticals.com

Contact

Dr Alan TaylorExecutive Chairman+61 (0)413 871 165 ataylor@claritypharm.com

