JTI Ranks Among Top 100 for European Patent Applications

19.03.2020 - 09:45

0

Company's reduced-risk products patents more than double

GENEVA, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JTI was one of the top 100 applicants at the European Patent Office (EPO), according to the EPO's Patent Index 2019. The ranking cements the JT Group as a leader in innovation, particularly in the field of reduced-risk products, where patent filings more than doubled versus the previous year.

JTI Intellectual Property Vice President, Stephane Hedarchet said, "Our position as one of the top applicants at the EPO demonstrates our commitment to innovation and is the result of extensive in-house research and development. We are constantly developing new technologies and products, notably for our Ploom and Logic vaping products, that better serve the needs of our consumers."

Globally, the JT Group has a portfolio of 4200 granted patents and 2800 pending patent applications, with 355 priority applications filed by the Group in 2019, covering the development of its diverse product families.

"Since 2018 we have invested nearly $1 billion to develop and further advance our reduced-risk products. Our presence in the top 100 EPO list highlights one of many key achievements in implementing our intellectual property strategy and reflects our continued ambitions in the vaping sector," added Hedarchet.

JTI is a leading international tobacco and vaping company with operations in more than 130 countries. It is the global owner of both Winston, the number two cigarette brand in the world, and Camel, outside the USA and has the largest share in sales for both brands. Other global brands include Mevius and LD. JTI is also a major player in the international vaping market with its brand, Logic and tobacco vapor brand, Ploom. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, JTI employs approximately 45,000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for the sixth consecutive year. JTI is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies. For more information, visit www.jti.com.

