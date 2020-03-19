Edicola

Changan automobile UNI-T stunningly debut with astonishing design and high-intelligent technology

19.03.2020 - 09:15

0

CHONGQING, China, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, China-based automaker Changan Automobile's new model UNI-T made its formal worldwide debut, leveraging several futuristic technologies in tandem with a unique, avant-garde look. The model aroused heated debates with its AI-chip intelligent vehicle system, L3 autonomous driving system, which further demonstrates the carmaker's adoption of futuristic technologies and provide consumers with a smarter and superior driving experience.

Changan UNI-T instantly stunned the car industry as soon as its debut at the live launch. In terms of aesthetics, the UNI-T has broken the boundary of the traditional look and feel, creating an exciting "fashion-forward" design for the front of the vehicle by way of a borderless grid. The trapezoid-cut diamond look of the front end forms the basic concept around which the silhouette of the entire vehicle evolves, forming an integrated whole. The handles are hidden on the front and rear doors, perfectly blending into the motion and tension of the body curve, and the V-shape tail wing yields an eye-catching design that combines both aesthetics and functionality.

Changan UNI-T also balances technologies with simplicity in the interior design. The integrated dual 10.25-inch high-definition touch screen, along with the simple button layout and smart central control line, delivers an aesthetically pleasing interface for the operation. The horizontal shift handle, modeled on the design of the spaceships of the future, gives a full scientific styling mixed with advanced principles.

Changan UNI-T's intelligent vehicle system, equipped with an AI chip coupled with the fatigue and facial recognition system for the driver, enables a more precise, efficient and comfortable human-computer interaction. Based on a deep understanding of driver expectations, it gives everyone the feeling of futuristic science fiction, which will appeal to the new-generation young consumers.

Once autonomous driving becomes a reality in China, Changan plans to fully introduce the L3 self-driving system into the UNI-T model and expects to lead the way in going intelligent across China's auto industry.

Changan UNI-T, one of the most intelligent and technologically advanced SUVs in the Chinese auto markets, with a high level of expectation that will prove to be highly popular among young consumers.

Coronavirus, c'è un gruppo sanguigno più a rischio: i risultati di uno studio sul Covid-19

Coronavirus: arriva carta famiglia, sconti e agevolazioni per chi ha figli. Si può chiedere dal 18 marzo 2020

Coronavirus, Ministero della Salute: "Contagio da superfici limitato, ma attenzione tenetele pulite così"

Arte e Coronavirus, Tomas Saraceno: muoviamoci più lentamente

Arte e Coronavirus, Tomas Saraceno: muoviamoci più lentamente

Milano, 19 mar. (askanews) - "Sono Tomàs Saraceno e vi voglio parlare di una delle opere esposte a Palazzo Strozzi: Particular Matter(s) Jam Session,. Quest'opera si basa su un fascio di luce che illumina ciò che fluttua nell'aria. Ci sono milioni e milioni di particelle che si muovono e il loro movimento è influenzato da come ci muoviamo". Comincia così il videomessaggio che l'artista argentino ...

 
I mezzi militari trasportano fuori da Bergamo i corpi delle vittime di Coronavirus

I mezzi militari trasportano fuori da Bergamo i corpi delle vittime di Coronavirus

(Agenzia Vista) Bergamo, 19 marzo 2020 I mezzi militari trasportano fuori da Bergamo i corpi delle vittime di Coronavirus Le immagini commoventi dei mezzi dei militari che trasportano fuori da Bergamo i corpi delle vittime del Coronavirus. La città lombarda è quella che ha pagato il maggior prezzo in termini di vite umane per l'epidemia. / fonte twitter Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Solidarietà e coronavirus: Sant'Egidio non chiude le sue porte

Solidarietà e coronavirus: Sant'Egidio non chiude le sue porte

Roma, 19 mar. (askanews) - Mentre tutto è chiuso per l'emergenza coronavirus, la solidarietà non si ferma. E anzi, si intensifica. Ne è una prova l'attività della Comunità di Sant'Egidio che, in questo periodo particolarmente duro soprattutto per anziani e senza fissa dimora, è ancor più viva e presente. In tutta Italia. Spesa per gli anziani costretti a casa, mense per i poveri che continuano a ...

 
Coronavirus Siena, il video #distanti ma vicini dei bambini dell’Us Marciano
IL MESSAGGIO

Coronavirus Siena, il video #distanti ma uniti dei bambini dell’Us Marciano

Un messaggio positivo per guardare con fiducia al futuro, ma anche per restare vicini ed uniti. Arriva dai bambini 2011 della storica società sportiva dell’Us Marciano di Siena. In un video, ogni piccolo giocatore espone il suo messaggio, #distanti ma uniti. Un semplice gesto per abbracciare virtualmente il compagno di gioco con cui, ormai da quasi un mese, non può più divertirsi negli ...

 

Coronavirus, programmazione tv stravolta: Ciao Darwin torna su Canale 5 sabato 21 marzo 2020

Coronavirus, programmazione tv stravolta: Ciao Darwin torna su Canale 5 sabato 21 marzo 2020

L'emergenza Coronavirus costringe a rivoluzionare i palinsesti delle emittenti televisive. Su Canale 5 novità in prima serata sabato 21 marzo 2020. Per approfondire leggi ...

19.03.2020

Stasera in tv, il film thriller "Attacco al potere" su Rai2 giovedì 19 marzo in prima serata. Cast d'eccezione

Stasera in tv, il film thriller "Attacco al potere" su Rai2 giovedì 19 marzo in prima serata. Cast d'eccezione

Film per gli italiani costretti a casa per l'emergenza Coronavirus. Una prima serata con un "classico" del thriller, è quella di stasera, giovedì 19 marzo, su Rai2. Alle ore ...

19.03.2020

Grande Fratello vip 4, Antonio Zequila in ginocchio in diretta tv, la proposta: "Marina voglio sposarti" Video

Grande Fratello vip 4, Antonio Zequila in ginocchio in diretta tv, la proposta: "Marina voglio sposarti" Video

La proposta di matrimonio arriva a notte fonda in diretta tv su Canale5 nel corso della puntata del Grande Fratello vip 4 di mercoledì 18 marzo. La proposta è quella di ...

19.03.2020

