Avantor® Launches New Protein A Chromatography Resin - PROchievA - that Provides Supply Chain Flexibility and Improves Downstream Purification Performance for Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Production

18.03.2020 - 14:45

0

New high purity resin advances bioprocessing and brings choice and efficiencies to mAbs production workflow processes and protocols

Monoclonal antibody drugs treat a wide variety of clinical indications – for cancer treatments, mAbs enlist natural immune system functions to fight the disease

RADNOR, Pennsylvania, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, today announced a new recombinant Protein A affinity chromatography resin used to purify antibodies during mAbs production.

Healthcare demand is increasing rapidly across most of the world, driven principally by aging populations, an increased prevalence of chronic diseases and improved access to healthcare. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are proteins engineered to mimic or enhance the body's immune system. Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are pursuing ways to optimize the mAbs production process for increased efficiency, speed-to-market and cost reduction.

Protein A chromatography is a proven downstream purification step in manufacturing mAbs. Yet, there remains a need to reduce the total purification costs while improving purity and yield. The new Avantor® recombinant protein A resin addresses these challenges.  

Dr. Ger Brophy, Executive Vice President for Biopharma Production at Avantor, said, "Biopharmaceutical developers and manufacturers are urgently seeking new tools to drive more efficiency in their production processes. But they cannot compromise on quality standards as they work to provide powerful medicines to patients in a timely, safe and efficient manner."

In performance tests conducted against other best-in-class Protein A resins on the market today, Avantor's novel J.T.Baker® BAKERBOND® PROchievA™ recombinant protein A resin demonstrated high performance and provided best-in-class purification in the critical Protein A affinity chromatography step of mAbs manufacturing. Avantor's resin is compatible with current manufacturing standards which ensures continuity in workflow processes and compliance protocols.

"Our resin provides customers with a best-in-class, high-performing alternative to existing purification technology, with the benefit of greater supply chain flexibility and security," added Dr. Brophy.

The BAKERBOND® PROchievA™ resin is manufactured at Avantor's Bridgewater Innovation Center in N.J., USA and is the company's latest example of driving improved bioprocessing efficiencies for the Life Sciences industry. Avantor recently teamed up with the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) in Dublin, Ireland to address downstream bottlenecks in buffer preparation when producing mAbs. More recently Avantor opened its ninth Innovation and Customer Support Center, which is located in Shanghai, China.  

The new resin enhances Avantor's J.T.Baker® family of products for biopharmaceutical research and production. Avantor's J.T.Baker® brand chromatography products allow biopharma manufacturers to realize higher production efficiencies, meet stringent regulatory requirements and accelerate regulatory approval in bringing new therapies to market.

For more information about the BAKERBOND® PROchievA™ resin and other J.T.Baker® chromatography products, visit www2.avantorsciences.com/ProteinA.

For information about Avantor's biopharma capabilities in monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, cell and gene therapies and small molecule products, visit www.avantorsciences.com/en/biopharma.html.

About AvantorAvantor® is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries. The company operates in more than 30 countries and delivers an extensive portfolio of products and services. As our channel brand, VWR offers an integrated, seamless purchasing experience that is optimized for the way our customers do business. We set science in motion to create a better world. For information, visit www.avantorsciences.com.

Global Media ContactRobert DonohoeSenior Director, Corporate CommunicationsAvantorOffice: 610-386-6420Mobile: 484-688-4730Robert.Donohoe@avantorsciences.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1122321/Avantor_Protein_A_PROchievA.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718849/avantor_Logo.jpg

Elena Santarelli si confessa da Maurizio Costanzo: l'amore per Corradi e la malattia del figlio, poi guarito

Televisione

Elena Santarelli si confessa da Maurizio Costanzo (Canale 5, 19 marzo)

L'infanzia a Latina, l'amore per il calciatore Bernardo Corradi, l'alta moda, poi la grande paura e la battaglia per il figlio Giacomo, costretto a combattere contro una ...

18.03.2020

Il messaggio di Vasco Rossi con le parole di "Vivere" per incoraggiare gli italiani

coronavirus

Il messaggio di Vasco Rossi con le parole di "Vivere" per incoraggiare gli italiani

"VIVERE... o sopravvivere....senza perdersi d’animo mai, e combattere e lottare contro tutto contro!": è il messaggio che Vasco Rossi ha postato su Instagram per incoraggiare ...

18.03.2020

Bobby Solo compie 75 anni, gli auguri dell'amico Red Ronnie: "E' ancora un punk"

L'EVENTO

Bobby Solo compie 75 anni. L'amico Red Ronnie: "E' ancora un punk"

Bobby Solo spegne 75 candeline. Il cantautore di Una lacrima sul viso è infatti nato a Roma il 18 marzo del 1945. Tra i primi a fargli auguri nella mattina del 18 marzo ...

18.03.2020

