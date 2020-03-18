Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Pharmascience Inc. launches pms-FLUTICASONE PROPIONATE/SALMETEROL DPI for the maintenance treatment of asthma and COPD

18.03.2020 - 13:45

0

MONTREAL, March 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Pharmascience Inc. is proud to bring to market a new product for the maintenance treatment of asthma and COPD. pms-FLUTICASONE PROPIONATE/SALMETEROL DPI, a generic alternative to ADVAIR DISKUS™ is now available in Canada in the same inhaler device as *ADVAIR DISKUS™.

Pharmascience is a leading Canadian manufacturer of prescription, over-the-counter, and behind-the-counter generics and has a portfolio of more than 2,000 products.

"Pharmascience is proud to launch this important product and to be bringing a lower cost alternative solution to this very complex market. We continue to build our respiratory franchise and are committed to patients and other stakeholders," said Al Moghaddam, Vice President and General Manager of Pharmascience Canada, "The launch of pms-FLUTICASONE PROPIONATE/SALMETEROL DPI reflects our corporate commitment to the Canadian community."

About Pharmascience Inc.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 60 countries. Ranked 56th among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors with over $43 million invested in 2018, Pharmascience Inc. is the 4th largest manufacturer of over-the-counter generic drugs in the country.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in its employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures it supports their personal development and life. Pharmascience Inc. has proudly been recognized for its investments by being selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People in 2020 and named as one of Montreal's best employers, as part of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. The prestigious Forbes magazine ranked Pharmascience Inc. among its list of top 300 employers as well for 2020.

For product information, please contact Pharmascience Medical Information at 1-888-550-6060.

*ADVAIR™ and DISKUS™ are trademarks owned by or licensed to the GSK group of companies.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Andrea FrascioneCommunications ManagerMediaInquiries@pharmascience.com514-796-4067

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Coronavirus, Ministero della Salute: "Contagio da superfici limitato, ma attenzione tenetele pulite così"

Coronavirus, Ministero della Salute: "Contagio da superfici limitato, ma attenzione tenetele pulite così"

Mediagallery

L'appello di Luca Parmitano: "E'il momento di fare un piccolo sacrificio, restiamo a casa"

L'appello di Luca Parmitano: "E'il momento di fare un piccolo sacrificio, restiamo a casa"

(Agenzia Vista) Sicilia, 18 marzo 2020 L'appello di Luca Parmitano: "E'il momento di fare un piccolo sacrificio, restiamo a casa" L'astronauta siciliano Luca Parmitano lancia un appello sui social: "Noi italiani amiamo la vita all'aperto, un aperitivo, una pizza, una serata fuori con gli amici ma questo è il momento di fare un piccolo sacrificio per il bene comune. Siamo uniti, e insieme ce la ...

 
La cultura a Roma non si ferma, restauratori al lavoro

La cultura a Roma non si ferma, restauratori al lavoro

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 18 marzo 2020 La cultura a Roma non si ferma, restauratori al lavoro Il video della Soprintendenza Speciale di Roma. Così Daniela Porro, a capo della Soprintendenza speciale: "“L’emergenza ci costringe a chiudere i nostri musei, siti e monumenti, ma con lo smart working non ci fermiamo negli uffici nel garantire la tutela del territorio. E stiamo anche proseguendo le ...

 
Biden: "Il Coronavirus è più grande di noi, ma lo supereremo insieme"

Biden: "Il Coronavirus è più grande di noi, ma lo supereremo insieme"

(Agenzia Vista) Washington, 18 marzo 2020 Biden: "Il Coronavirus è più grande di noi, ma lo supereremo insieme" Il candidato democratico Joe Biden su Facebook: "Il Coronavirus è più grande di noi, ma lo supereremo insieme. Lavatevi le mani, mantenete le distanze sociali, abbiate cura di voi" Fonte Facebook Joe Biden Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Elena Santarelli si confessa da Maurizio Costanzo: l'amore per Corradi e la malattia del figlio, poi guarito

Televisione

Elena Santarelli si confessa da Maurizio Costanzo (Canale 5, 19 marzo)

L'infanzia a Latina, l'amore per il calciatore Bernardo Corradi, l'alta moda, poi la grande paura e la battaglia per il figlio Giacomo, costretto a combattere contro una ...

18.03.2020

Il messaggio di Vasco Rossi con le parole di "Vivere" per incoraggiare gli italiani

coronavirus

Il messaggio di Vasco Rossi con le parole di "Vivere" per incoraggiare gli italiani

"VIVERE... o sopravvivere....senza perdersi d’animo mai, e combattere e lottare contro tutto contro!": è il messaggio che Vasco Rossi ha postato su Instagram per incoraggiare ...

18.03.2020

Bobby Solo compie 75 anni, gli auguri dell'amico Red Ronnie: "E' ancora un punk"

L'EVENTO

Bobby Solo compie 75 anni. L'amico Red Ronnie: "E' ancora un punk"

Bobby Solo spegne 75 candeline. Il cantautore di Una lacrima sul viso è infatti nato a Roma il 18 marzo del 1945. Tra i primi a fargli auguri nella mattina del 18 marzo ...

18.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33