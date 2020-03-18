Edicola

Elena Baturina's Foundation Presents BE OPEN Art, an Online Gallery to Support Emerging Talents

18.03.2020

LONDON, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a philanthropic initiative set up by international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, develops its commitment to support emerging creative talents by running an online gallery, BE OPEN Art.

BE OPEN Art is projected to become an online platform for discovering and collecting art. It aims to draw connections and map works of art all over the world. The main objective of the project is to provide an opportunity of global visibility to emerging artists who cover the most pressing topics and issues of today, yet have no patronage or financial opportunity to show their work to art professionals, investors or the general public.

BE OPEN Art is a starting point for connections to be built between the new creators and collectors of today. The art scene is changing greatly these days. There is a tremendous rise of new collectors – the millennials – who are no longer driven by materialism as the primary goal of their investments, but are interested in the social impact of the art they are buying.

While developing the gallery, the foundation's team was guided by the best world practices in the field of promoting and collecting art.

To feature on its pages BE OPEN Art selects artists who emphasize social consciousness, philosophical and aesthetical solutions for the wrongs of the contemporary world. In a way, we are looking for the new influencers in the art scene, and invite everyone to contribute to this process.

Regular public votings will help select top artists out of the featured list, and at the end of the year the short-listed ones will have a chance to become the Artist of the Year and get a monetary prize from BE OPEN.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative supported by the Russian philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina. BE OPEN was set up to harness creative brain power through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events.

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Coronavirus, arriva l'annuncio del ministro Lucia Azzolina: "L'anno scolastico non si allungherà"

Coronavirus, arruolamento di personale sanitario militare

Milano, 18 mar. (askanews) - Le Forze Armate sempre più in campo e pronte a fare la loro parte per affrontare l'emergenza coronavirus potenziando con misure straordinarie i servizi sanitari. Il Ministro Guerini ha annunciato ulteriori provvedimenti della Difesa. In primo luogo è stato previsto l'arruolamento straordinario di personale sanitario militare, in particolare verranno assunti 120 medici ...

 
Coronavirus, professor Ascierto: "Perché il farmaco per artrite. Se facciamo come Cina a maggio pochi contagi"
Video Prof Ascierto: "Se facciamo come Cina a maggio pochi contagi"

Il professore Paolo Ascierto è il primo che ha utilizzato il farmaco per l'artrite reumatoide per curare i malati di Coronavirus. Il direttore dell'unità di oncologia melanoma, immunoterapia oncologica e terapie innovative del “Pascale” di Napoli ha spiegato perché e come nel corso di una intervista a Tv2000, in collegamento con il programma Il mio medico. “Sono un medico oncologo - ha dichiarato ...

 
Tricolore proiettato su Palazzo Chigi per l’Unità d’Italia e contro il Coronavirus

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 18 marzo 2020 Tricolore proiettato su Palazzo Chigi per l’Unità d’Italia e contro il Coronavirus Nel giorno del 159esimo Anniversario dell’Unità d'Italia, il palazzo che ospita il Governo viene illuminato di verde, bianco e rosso, colori che assumono un significato diverso nei giorni in cui il Paese è minato dal Covid-19 Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Bobby Solo compie 75 anni, gli auguri dell'amico Red Ronnie: "E' ancora un punk"

Bobby Solo compie 75 anni. L'amico Red Ronnie: "E' ancora un punk"

Bobby Solo spegne 75 candeline. Il cantautore di Una lacrima sul viso è infatti nato a Roma il 18 marzo del 1945. Tra i primi a fargli auguri nella mattina del 18 marzo ...

18.03.2020

Coronavirus, Le Iene tornano in onda il 9 aprile dopo il caso di contagio e intanto fanno un annuncio Video

Coronavirus, Le Iene tornano in onda il 9 aprile dopo il caso di contagio e intanto fanno un annuncio Video

Tornano le Iene. L'ultima puntata del programma è andata in onda il 5 marzo scorso, poi è arrivato lo stop a causa di un caso di contagio da Coronavirus (leggi). Le Iene ...

18.03.2020

Coronavirus, Vasco Rossi dal medico in mascherina: "Rispetto le regole, sto a due metri da ogni persona"

Vasco Rossi dal medico in mascherina: "A due metri da ogni persona"

Con "regolare mascherina" e rispettando rigorosamente la distanza di due metri da ogni persona che incontra. Anche Vasco Rossi, uno che alle regole è stato sempre molto ...

18.03.2020

