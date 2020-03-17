Edicola

ChemPartner Introduces New State-of-the-Art Global Operation Center in Shanghai

17.03.2020 - 16:45

0

SHANGHAI, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai ChemPartner announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art, 24,000 m2 laboratory facility in the Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in Shanghai, China.

The building, operating as ChemPartner's new Global Operation Center, houses approximately 700 employees and new laboratories for ChemPartner's discovery chemistry, biology and pharmacology, and the DMPK and exploratory toxicology departments. It also has a nearly 2,000 m2, AAALAC accredited animal facility.

"This facility demonstrates ChemPartner's commitment to be an innovative, technology-driven CRO," said Michael Hui, Chairman at ChemPartner. "We invested $35 million dollars into this new facility to make it a premiere drug discovery and development solution for our global clients."

Dr. Wei Tang, President at ChemPartner added, "All of us at ChemPartner are dedicated to research innovation to provide our biopharmaceutical clients with exceptional quality and timely results. Along with our Innovation Center in San Francisco, California, this new facility in Shanghai shows our dedication to technically and strategically accomplishing the research initiatives of our clients."

In addition to laboratory and scientific teams, the new Global Operations Center also houses ChemPartner's administration, finance, and legal teams. As more and more pharmaceutical and biotech companies look for quality service providers, ChemPartner is uniquely positioned to not only be a CRO and CMO, but to be a reliable pharmaceutical alliance partner providing intellectual contributions and exceptional technical expertise.

About ChemPartner

Shanghai ChemPartner, which includes ChemPartner, ChemPartner Biologics, and China Gateway Pharmaceutical Development, offers a broad range of drug discovery and development capabilities including biologics discovery, chemistry and medicinal chemistry, biology and pharmacology, DMPK and exploratory toxicology, and small and large molecule CMC. Shanghai ChemPartner serves a diverse global client base and has laboratories, business offices, and representatives in the US, Europe, China, and Japan.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

