Vakrangee Revolutionizes Rural Healthcare by Introducing vHealth By Aetna's (a CVS Health Company) Telemedicine Services at Vakrangee Nextgen Kendras

17.03.2020 - 16:15

-  Telephone or video consultations with vHealth's in-house primary care doctors will help reduce the need for physical consultations by over 70%

-  Under the current environment impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it provides access to professional medical advice and the highest-quality healthcare at a time when governments and healthcare authorities, across the globe, are recommending social distancing, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus

MUMBAI, India, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vakrangee Limited introduces vHealth by Aetna primary care services through its network of Vakrangee Kendras. vHealth is a fully owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc, a CVS Health Company, one of the world's leading health services providers (Fortune 8 Enterprise).

vHealth brings a strong focus on clinical excellence, leveraging digital technology and a comprehensive network of healthcare partners to offer health checkups, blood tests and pharmacy services.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr Dinesh Nandwana, MD & Group CEO, Vakrangee said, "We are happy to introduce affordable vHealth telemedicine services to our customers in underserved rural locations. The service is set to give patients in rural locations a very different experience when they see a doctor, to listen to their concerns, and do a virtual consultation."

"Further, we shall also be able to arrange home blood tests and doorstep delivery of medicines through vHealth's partner network. With this partnership, we have expanded the range of services available at our exclusive Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras making them into a one stop shop for all the requirements of our customers."  

Commenting on this partnership, Mr Damian Delaney, MD, Aetna India said, "vHealth by Aetna is committed to making quality healthcare accessible across India. We are delighted to join forces with Vakrangee on this important journey. Our partnership will help us expand our reach well beyond urban centers and into the most rural parts of India where primary healthcare plays an important role in the development and growth of these regions."

About Vakrangee Limited (BSE: 511431) (NSE: VAKRANGEE) 

Vakrangee is the unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time BFSI, ATM & E-Commerce services to the unserved markets. The Assisted Digital Convenience stores are called as 'Vakrangee Kendra' which acts as the "One-stop shop" for availing various services and products.

Media Contact:Ammeet SabarwalChief Corporate Communications & Strategy Officerammeets@vakrangee.in91-22-67765100Vakrangee Limited – www.vakrangee.in

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Roberto Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Mascherine? Portiamole tutti fuori da casa". Ecco perché

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Trump: "L'economia si riprendera' rapidamente" SOTTOTITOLI

(Agenzia Vista) Washington, 17 marzo 2020 Trump l'economia si riprendera' rapidamente SOTTOTITOLI Le parole del Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump nel corso dell'incontro con la stampa giornaliero sull'emergenza Coronavirus. / White House Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Europei 2020 rimandati alla prossima estate

Nyon, 17 mar. (askanews) - Europei 2020, arrivederci. La Uefa ha annunciato che la competizione di calcio continentale in programma il prossimo giugno in diversi sedi europee, tra le quali anche Roma, slitterà al 2021 a causa dell'emergenza coronavirus. Dopo una giornata di riunioni in video conferenza con le diverse istituzioni calcistiche nazionali è arrivato il comunicato ufficiale ...

 
Coronavirus, stasera 17 marzo torna Porta a Porta. La trasmissione di Bruno Vespa dedicata all'epidemia

Coronavirus, stasera 17 marzo torna Porta a Porta. La trasmissione di Bruno Vespa dedicata all'epidemia

Questa sera, 17 marzo, su Rai 1 torna alle 23.30 Porta a Porta. La trasmissione condotta dal giornalista Bruno Vespa era stata interrotta dopo l'annuncio della positività al ...

17.03.2020

Pechino Express 2020, anticipazioni puntata 17 marzo: tappa in Cina, le coppie in gara sempre più agguerrite

Pechino Express 2020, anticipazioni puntata 17 marzo: tappa in Cina, le coppie in gara sempre più agguerrite

Pechino Express 2020, la puntata di martedì 17 marzo sarà decisamente avventurosa. Il reality in onda su Rai 2, registrato prima  dell'emergenza Coronavirus, vede le sei ...

17.03.2020

Coronavirus, anche Alessia Marcuzzi dal balcone si sgola per cantare l'Inno di Mameli

Alessia Marcuzzi dal balcone si sgola per cantare l'Inno di Mameli

C'è anche Alessia Marcuzzi tra i personaggi del mondo dello spettacolo che si scatena durante i flash mob delle ore 18. La showgirl e modella si sgola nel cantare l'Inno ...

17.03.2020

