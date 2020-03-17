SiteLock Partners with Aruba to Enhance Security for Its Customers

SiteLock's Patchman solution selected by top European hosting provider to offer a safer, cleaner hosting environment for its customers

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiteLock, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions for small businesses, today announced its partnership with Aruba S.p.A, the largest Italian hosting provider in European markets, including France, U.K., Germany, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, and Slovakia. Through this partnership, Aruba will leverage SiteLock's Patchman solution in over 700,000 websites to create a safer, cleaner hosting environment for its end users.

Patchman is uniquely designed for website hosting providers who want to detect and patch security vulnerabilities as well as identify malware on all servers. The cybersecurity solution ensures Content Management System (CMS) platforms such as WordPress, Drupal, Joomla!, ecommerce platforms and today's most popular plugins, are as secure as their latest release. Through its automated technology, Patchman surgically patches known security vulnerabilities without breaking the website or dependencies. This simplifies security for hosting providers while increasing business and operational efficiencies and reducing customer churn.

"As cyber threats continue to rise and make headlines, our top priority is ensuring that our customers' business and data are secure," said Gabriele Sposato, CMO at Aruba S.p.A. "Partnering with SiteLock allows Aruba to provide our customers with a cleaner and safer hosting platform. By leveraging Patchman's industry-leading technology to detect vulnerabilities and automatically patch them safely, our customers' sites will remain online and uninterrupted, providing the best and most secure experience possible. This also translates to greater business and operational efficiency by reducing support call times, which saves us money and resources, as well as helping reduce customer churn."

According to recent data, 80% of CMS websites are running on outdated versions, which significantly increases the risk of data breaches, root exploits, and other cyberattacks. By leveraging Patchman, Aruba expands its role as a trusted advisor and provides an additional layer of security to its clients at no additional cost. This not only provides further security for Aruba's clients, but also ensures the overall hosting infrastructure remains healthy, resulting in greater customer satisfaction and loyalty.

"We are thrilled to partner with Aruba and help provide a more secure hosting environment for their customers," said Tom Serani, Chief Channel Officer at SiteLock. "In the face of an ever-evolving threat landscape, today's hosting providers require proven cybersecurity solutions that mitigate risk in order to stay competitive, increase customer retention, and drive new business. By investing in Patchman, Aruba is demonstrating to its customers that they take security seriously and are committed to delivering the highest level of protection and value."

For more information about SiteLock's Patchman solution, please visit https://www.sitelock.com/products/vulnerability-patching.

About SiteLockSiteLock is the leader in comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for small and medium-sized organizations. Its cloud-based, enterprise-grade technologies and deep expertise give organizations of any size access to the same security capabilities the biggest companies use to protect their data, ensure secure communications and defend their websites. SiteLock offers effective, affordable and accessible solutions to automatically detect and fix threats, prevent future cyberattacks, enable unrestricted and safe communications, and meet compliance standards. Founded in 2008, the company protects more than 16 million organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit sitelock.com.

About Aruba S.p.A.Aruba S.p.A., founded in 1994, is the leading company in Italy for data centers, web hosting, email, certified email (PEC) and domain registration services. Aruba is also active in key European markets including France, the UK and Germany, and is the leader in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, with an established presence in Poland and Hungary. The company has a huge amount of experience in the management of data centers, with a European network capable of hosting over 200,000 servers. Aruba manages 2.7 million domains, 8.6 million email accounts, 6.7 million certified email (PEC) accounts, 130,000 physical and virtual servers and a total of around 5.4 million customers. The company provides hosting services, public and private cloud services, housing and colocation services, dedicated servers, digital signature services, digital preservation, e-billing, certified email, SSL certificates and smart-cards.

Thanks to Aruba Business, founded in 2015, it offers all the services to a vast network of IT partners, and with Pratiche.it brand, the company provides document delivery and recovery services throughout Italy. In the same year, the Aruba.it Racing, Official Ducati Team in the World Superbike World Championship was born. Since 2016 it has been the Official Registry for the prestigious ".cloud" extension. For over 10 years, Aruba Enterprise has been offering Cloud, Data Center and Trust Service solutions to businesses and public authorities, designing, implementing and managing highly customized IT solutions. For further information: https://www.aruba.it

