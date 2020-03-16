Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Fight to Reunite: How Wuhan tackled COVID-19

16.03.2020 - 08:45

0

BEIJING, March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In central China'sWuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, new COVID-19 cases have dropped to a single digit, with just four reported Friday, according to a video by CGTN.

The latest data shows that over 36,000 patients had recovered in Wuhan, accounting for over 70 percent of its total cases. The hardest-hit city in central China'sHubei Province is well on its way to recovery.

As more patients are discharged from hospital, all 14 temporary hospitals in the city have been closed this week.

These hospitals, converted from public facilities, provided timely treatment for patients with mild symptoms. They have received over 12,000 patients.

Such remarkable progress did not come easily. The swift mobilization of national medical resources played a key role in containing the epidemic.

To assist the fight in Hubei, a total of 42,000 medical personnel from across the country were dispatched to the province. Around 65,000 pieces of medical equipment including ventilators and ECMOs (artificial lungs) had been sent to Hubei by March 3.

Treatment plans such as respiratory support and plasma therapy were tested and implemented. Traditional Chinese Medicine helped alleviate the symptoms of many patients and shorten the duration of treatment.

Thanks to the measures it has taken, China has now passed the peak of the outbreak, a government spokesperson said Thursday.

Outside Hubei, businesses are gradually springing back to life. Over 95 percent of enterprises above designated size have resumed operation, said an official on Friday.

Dr. Bruce Aylward, team leader of the China-WHO joint mission on COVID-19 said replicating the success of China's counterattack elsewhere will require speed, money, imagination and political courage.

This short video, created by CGTN, is based on true events and shows how China tackled the deadly virus and cured patients like Han (pseudonym) and his father. As the epidemic spreads around the globe, only by cooperating with each other can we defeat the common enemy — COVID-19.

See original report：https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-03-14/Fight-to-Reunite-How-Wuhan-tackled-COVID-19-ORhUCzRIGs/index.html

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Video Coronavirus, Francesco Totti dona 15 macchinari per la terapia intensiva allo Spallanzani di Roma

Video Coronavirus, Francesco Totti dona 15 macchinari per la terapia intensiva allo Spallanzani di Roma

Coronavirus, Samanta Togni scatenata anche quando pulisce casa. Così disinfetta tutto a ritmo di musica

Coronavirus, Samanta Togni scatenata anche quando pulisce casa. Così disinfetta tutto a ritmo di musica

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, regna la paura: vie, strade, piazze, chiese, impianti sportivi e bar vuoti. Foto dal mondo
Coronavirus

Regna la paura. Strade, piazze e bar vuoti: le foto dal mondo

L'allarme Coronavirus ha letteralmente investito tutto il mondo e quella di ieri è stata la prima domenica dopo i provvedimenti presi dai vari stati per cercare di arginare il Covid19. Dall'Italia, dove vige quasi un coprifuoco, ai Paesi in cui ancora il pericolo è palesemente sottovalutato e non sono stati vietati assembramenti né competizioni sportive. Fa effetto vedere vuoti alcuni dei luoghi ...

 
Telefonini come candele, il flash mob delle 21 al Prenestino a roma

Telefonini come candele, il flash mob delle 21 al Prenestino a roma

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 15 marzo 2020 Telefonini come candele, il flash mob delle 21 al Prenestino a roma Le torce dei telefonini usate come decine di candele per sentirsi vicini anche in questo difficile momento di emergenza Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
L'appello del sindaco di Treviso: "State a casa, non uscite per noia"

L'appello del sindaco di Treviso: "State a casa, non uscite per noia"

(Agenzia Vista) Treviso, 15 marzo 2020 L'appello del sindaco di Treviso State a casa, non uscite per noia Il sindaco di Treviso Mario Conte nel suo video-messaggio su Facebook: "Vi chiedo di ascoltare attentamente e condividere questo mio appello. È una bella giornata, lo so, ma non è possibile vedere gente che cavalca il cavillo del Decreto per uscire in compagnia con la scusa del jogging e ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Bella da morire, le anticipazioni della seconda puntata. I misteri di Eva, Rachele e Giuditta

Fiction

Bella da morire, le anticipazioni della seconda puntata. I misteri di Eva, Rachele e Giuditta

Grande successo di ascolti per la prima puntata di "Bella da morire", la fiction in quattro puntate di Rai1. Eva Cantini (Cristina Capotondi) e Marco Corvi (Matteo Martari) ...

16.03.2020

Don Matteo 12: anticipazioni, trama e protagonisti dell'ultima puntata 

in tv

Don Matteo: anticipazioni, trama e protagonisti dell'ultima puntata

Giovedì 19 marzo alle 21,25 andrà in onda l'ultima puntata di Don Matteo 12. La serie tv di Rai 1 girata in Umbria avrà per titolo "Non desiderare la donna d'altri". La trama ...

15.03.2020

Video Coronavirus, flashmob dal balcone dei Ferragnez: ecco l'Azzurro di Fedez. E alle 21 applauso illuminato

L'iniziativa

Video Coronavirus, flashmob dal balcone dei Ferragnez: ecco l'Azzurro di Fedez. E alle 21 applauso illuminato

Coronavirus, il flashmob dal balcone dei Ferragnez di una domenica 15 marzo dal sapore primaverile. La nuova iniziativa per esorcizzare la paura e lottare insieme contro il ...

15.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33