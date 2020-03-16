Edicola

XCMG's Mega Exhibition Shines at CONEEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 Bringing New orders and New partners

16.03.2020 - 08:45

0

LAS VEGAS, March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG has successfully concluded its largest exhibition at the tri-annual CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020, the largest construction trade show in North America hosted last week in Las Vegas, US. The brand's fruitful journey has brought home multiple orders that worth millions of USD.

XCMG's comprehensive array of 24 flagship products from six categories offered a wide range of construction solutions to customers in the high-end North American market: three innovative cranes, the new XC9 loaders customized for North America, eight excavators covering small to heavy tonnages, integrated road machinery, safe and energy-saving drilling rigs as well as mobile elevating work platforms with intelligent features.

The debut of XCMG's latest electric hydraulic excavator XE35U-E gained colossal attention at the trade show. Adopting the Cummins customized electric powertrain, the pollution-free excavator is especially suited for working conditions with strict noise and environmental protection requirements. The robust yet swift model demonstrated utmost precision through a stunning basketball performance.

More than ten partners from the US and Mexico signed to become XCMG's dealers in North America, which will further support XCMG's growing presence and influence in the region. Customers, operators and visitors also experienced XCMG's equipment through test-drives and spoke highly of the design, maneuverability, comfort and safety of XCMG products.

American customer Karl Robert said, "XCMG is an exceptional company with phenomenal designs which achieves continuous breakthroughs in product development. I look forward to deep cooperation with XCMG soon."

Steve Jones, a client who signed new orders with XCMG at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020, said, "I especially admired how XCMG's equipment aided the construction of Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The social responsibility of XCMG during the crisis really impressed me."

"As one of the leading construction machinery manufacturers in the world with complete product categories and construction solutions spanning 50 industries and eight sectors, XCMG's exhibition at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 showcased a large variety of products that can meet the different needs of international customers," said Xie Bin, general manager of XCMG North America Corp.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 77 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134086/79e0f538cf31f4d78bb39822b2ac16a.jpg

