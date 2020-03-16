Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

The Leading Football Series 'Supa Strikas' from Moonbug to be launched in India

16.03.2020 - 08:45

0

LONDON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonbug, a global entertainment company that develops and distributes fun and safe content for kids, today announced its hit video series Supa Strikas will now be showcased in India. The series has been licenced to Disney India.

Supa Strikas is a beloved South African digital and linear sports brand that follows the leading football team as they journey across the globe and to outer space on a quest to win the prized Super League trophy.

"Supa Strikas' lessons of fun, sportsmanship, respect and teamwork are incredibly relatable for audiences from all backgrounds," said Nicolas Eglau, Head of EMEA of Moonbug. "The program is already a top-viewed show on Disney Southeast Asia and Cartoon Network across Africa and will soon be available for viewers in India as well."

Supa Strikas, which debuted in 2009, is available in 27 languages and in over 100 countries worldwide. The show can be enjoyed across a variety of platforms, including: YouTube, Amazon, DisneyXD, Cartoon Network, ETV, MBC, TVP, Crave, Suria, Studio 23 and Zoom among others.

About Moonbug Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company providing fun and safe content for children. Moonbug acquires, creates and distributes content for pre-school kids. The company, which is amongst the largest digital kids IP owners in the world, was co-founded by media veterans René Rechtman, CEO, and John Robson, COO, with main offices in London and Los Angeles.

Moonbug's IP includes global sensations Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage and many more. Moonbug shows are available on global platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Roku, Sky, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1124051/Supa_Strikas.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Video Coronavirus, Francesco Totti dona 15 macchinari per la terapia intensiva allo Spallanzani di Roma

Video Coronavirus, Francesco Totti dona 15 macchinari per la terapia intensiva allo Spallanzani di Roma

Coronavirus, Samanta Togni scatenata anche quando pulisce casa. Così disinfetta tutto a ritmo di musica

Coronavirus, Samanta Togni scatenata anche quando pulisce casa. Così disinfetta tutto a ritmo di musica

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, regna la paura: vie, strade, piazze, chiese, impianti sportivi e bar vuoti. Foto dal mondo
Coronavirus

Regna la paura. Strade, piazze e bar vuoti: le foto dal mondo

L'allarme Coronavirus ha letteralmente investito tutto il mondo e quella di ieri è stata la prima domenica dopo i provvedimenti presi dai vari stati per cercare di arginare il Covid19. Dall'Italia, dove vige quasi un coprifuoco, ai Paesi in cui ancora il pericolo è palesemente sottovalutato e non sono stati vietati assembramenti né competizioni sportive. Fa effetto vedere vuoti alcuni dei luoghi ...

 
Telefonini come candele, il flash mob delle 21 al Prenestino a roma

Telefonini come candele, il flash mob delle 21 al Prenestino a roma

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 15 marzo 2020 Telefonini come candele, il flash mob delle 21 al Prenestino a roma Le torce dei telefonini usate come decine di candele per sentirsi vicini anche in questo difficile momento di emergenza Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
L'appello del sindaco di Treviso: "State a casa, non uscite per noia"

L'appello del sindaco di Treviso: "State a casa, non uscite per noia"

(Agenzia Vista) Treviso, 15 marzo 2020 L'appello del sindaco di Treviso State a casa, non uscite per noia Il sindaco di Treviso Mario Conte nel suo video-messaggio su Facebook: "Vi chiedo di ascoltare attentamente e condividere questo mio appello. È una bella giornata, lo so, ma non è possibile vedere gente che cavalca il cavillo del Decreto per uscire in compagnia con la scusa del jogging e ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Bella da morire, le anticipazioni della seconda puntata. I misteri di Eva, Rachele e Giuditta

Fiction

Bella da morire, le anticipazioni della seconda puntata. I misteri di Eva, Rachele e Giuditta

Grande successo di ascolti per la prima puntata di "Bella da morire", la fiction in quattro puntate di Rai1. Eva Cantini (Cristina Capotondi) e Marco Corvi (Matteo Martari) ...

16.03.2020

Don Matteo 12: anticipazioni, trama e protagonisti dell'ultima puntata 

in tv

Don Matteo: anticipazioni, trama e protagonisti dell'ultima puntata

Giovedì 19 marzo alle 21,25 andrà in onda l'ultima puntata di Don Matteo 12. La serie tv di Rai 1 girata in Umbria avrà per titolo "Non desiderare la donna d'altri". La trama ...

15.03.2020

Video Coronavirus, flashmob dal balcone dei Ferragnez: ecco l'Azzurro di Fedez. E alle 21 applauso illuminato

L'iniziativa

Video Coronavirus, flashmob dal balcone dei Ferragnez: ecco l'Azzurro di Fedez. E alle 21 applauso illuminato

Coronavirus, il flashmob dal balcone dei Ferragnez di una domenica 15 marzo dal sapore primaverile. La nuova iniziativa per esorcizzare la paura e lottare insieme contro il ...

15.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33