Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Huawei Powers Thailand Telemedicine Video Conference Solution to Fight Covid-19

13.03.2020 - 15:15

0

BANGKOK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei has donated its Telemedicine Video Conference Solution to Thailand hospitals and Disease Control Department, to support Thailand people's fight against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul visited the IT Center of DDC. Through the Telemedicine Video Conference System, the Prime Minister expressed his regards to the medical staffs at Bamrasnaradura Hospital, Banplee Hospital, the Suvarnabhumi Airport, and thanked for their contribution.

 "I also want to express our gratitude for Huawei to help improve the efficiency of Thailand's fight against COVID-19 with their technological expertise. I wish Huawei could keep contributing to Thailand's digital transformation and improve people's lives in the future," said the Prime Minister.

The donations, totaling around 10 million baht, include seven sets of Telepresence Systems and 200 mobile user accounts, powered by Huawei's CloudLink Platform. In less than one week, Huawei's project team managed to complete the installation of the systems at all five locations.

The platform will enable medical experts across Thailand to work with frontline medical staff to conduct remote online consultations with patients, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of diagnosis and treatment. More importantly, doctors and nurses could monitor the patients' condition anywhere on smart devices, therefore reduce the risk of being infected. In addition, the remote teleconsultation and interactive training enabled by the system could also help improve the disease control ability of different areas in the country.

"I want to pay my homage to all the countermarching people in this outbreak interdiction war! Time is quiet, behind is everyone's selfless pay! Huawei will make every effort to support this battle. Thailand สู้ๆ!" said Abel Deng, CEO of Huawei Thailand.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Coronavirus, come proteggersi se non si ha la mascherina. L'esperta: "Non utilizzate la sciarpa" e dà consigli

Coronavirus, come proteggersi se non si ha la mascherina. L'esperta: "Non utilizzate la sciarpa" e dà consigli

Video Belen Rodriguez si chiude in casa ma non trascura il fisico: palestra improvvisata e allenamento

Video Belen Rodriguez si chiude in casa ma non trascura il fisico: palestra improvvisata e allenamento

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Trump: "Dichiaro emergenza nazionale"

Coronavirus, Trump: "Dichiaro emergenza nazionale"

(Agenzia Vista) Washington, 13 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Trump dichiaro emergenza nazionale Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha dichiarato lo stato di emergenza nazionale per l'epidemia di Coronavirus. / White House Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Gentiloni: "Allargate regole UE, ora stati piu' liberi"

Gentiloni: "Allargate regole UE, ora stati piu' liberi"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 13 marzo 2020 Gentiloni allargate regole UE, ora stati piu' liberi "Sappiamo tutti che stiamo attraversando un momento molto difficile, in Italia come in altri paesi europei, ma in Italia in modo particolare. In un momento come questo, e' importante che le persone che sono nel sistema sanitario sentano che l'UE prende decisioni utili. Le misure che abbiamo preso oggi ...

 
Coronavirus, Gentiloni: "Decisioni prese oggi non saranno le ultime"

Coronavirus, Gentiloni: "Decisioni prese oggi non saranno le ultime"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 13 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Gentiloni decisioni prese oggi non saranno le ultime "Sappiamo tutti che stiamo attraversando un momento molto difficile, in Italia come in altri paesi europei, ma in Italia in modo particolare. In un momento come questo, e' importante che le persone che sono nel sistema sanitario sentano che l'UE prende decisioni utili. Le misure che abbiamo ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Video Taylor Mega fa impazzire il web. Allenamenti quasi a luci rosse: si vede tutto. Tony Effe guarda stupito

Social

Video Allenamenti quasi a luci rosse per Taylor Mega. Tony Effe guarda stupito

In tempi di Coronavirus una scatenata Taylor Mega, ovviamente costretta in casa come tutti gli italiani, fa letteralmente impazzire follower e fan. La modella e showgirl, ...

13.03.2020

Coronavirus, Wanda Nara dopo i consigli su cosa fare in casa sponsorizza la cena in famiglia

Coronavirus

Wanda Nara dopo i consigli su cosa fare sponsorizza la cena in famiglia

Foto in famiglia ai tempi del Coronavirus per Wanda Nara, segregata in casa con i suoi cinque figli. Sul suo profilo Instagram, la modella e showgirl posta una fotografia in ...

13.03.2020

Elettra Lamborghini è vero che sei incinta? La risposta della cantante al follower fa sorridere: sì ma...

Social

Elettra Lamborghini è vero che sei incinta? La risposta della cantante al follower

Elettra Lamborghini incinta? La cantante ed ereditiera aspetta un bambino? No, per ora no. Si tratta soltanto di una fake news, se mai qualcuno l'abbia messa in giro. E' la ...

12.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33