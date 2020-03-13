Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Amazon-based Songmics Digitizes their Warehouse with Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6

13.03.2020 - 11:45

0

SHENZHEN, China, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Songmics, one of Germany's largest sellers on Amazon, chose Huawei to help digitalize their warehouse.

Founded in 2012 in Germany, Songmics designs affordable and functional furniture products for customers around the world, with key customers located in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, the United States, Canada, and Japan. To better serve customer demand and needs, Songmics planned a new digitalized warehouse in Germany, with a total of 20,000 square meters of floor space and 900 square meters of office space. All of this is expected to be operational in 2020.

Songmics searched for an E2E Wi-Fi solution that could provide high-quality coverage and roaming, with high precision Location-Based Services (LBSs), to better make use of a series of emerging services such as asset management and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs). After several rounds of technical discussion, the Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 Network Solution was chosen by Songmics.

The solution features Huawei Wi-Fi 6 AP7060DN products, multigigabit PoE++ switches, and agile switches integrated with wireless Access Controller (AC) functions, providing several benefits.

Industry-leading AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 offers up to 5.95 Gbit/s of bandwidth, delivering four times more bandwidth compared to Wi-Fi 5, as well as supporting four times the concurrent users.

Inside, Smart Antenna technology automatically optimizes signal quality by up to 100% and reduces interference by up to 15 dB, ensuring that mobile terminals in the warehouse work well, corner-to-corner.

Meanwhile, AirEngine's Dynamic Turbo technology provides intelligent application acceleration and reduces latency to just 10 ms -- just half the latency defined for standard Wi-Fi 6 -- ensuring the smooth running of production in the warehouse.

Lossless roaming technology provides stable roaming with zero packet loss, an essential requirement for the effective deployment of AGVs in the warehouse.

And the Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 solution uses RFID, Bluetooth, ZigBee, and other technologies to easily expand Internet of Things (IoT) applications and further enhance LBS, such as asset management.

Finally, Huawei agile switches offer built-in wireless AC functions, simplifying management and saving costs. To meet the ultra-broadband needs in an all-wireless area, Huawei's multigigabit switches come with auto-adaptive GE/2.5 GE/5 GE/10 GE interfaces and enable POE++ up to 200 meters.

With Huawei's AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 solution, Songmics benefits from high-quality signal coverage, with Smart Antenna technology ensuring interruption-free production, especially when scanners are moving.

Together, lossless roaming and low latency ensure a consistent user experience and the smooth, stable transmission of production data. This decreases the packet loss ratio of equipment such as scanners to zero.

Furthermore, the infrastructure is effectively future-proofed, making further innovations possible, keeping investment costs low, and providing wider options for asset management. Songmics saves over 10% in costs simply by not needing to buy new devices annually.

AirEngine Wi-Fi 6, specially designed for AGVs, provides an intelligent solution for digitizing the warehouse, ultimately increasing supply flow efficiency and supporting business growth.

For more information, please visit https://e.huawei.com/en/case-studies/leading-new-ict/2020/songmics-digitalizes-the-warehouse

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Coronavirus, come proteggersi se non si ha la mascherina. L'esperta: "Non utilizzate la sciarpa" e dà consigli

Coronavirus, come proteggersi se non si ha la mascherina. L'esperta: "Non utilizzate la sciarpa" e dà consigli

Video Belen Rodriguez si chiude in casa ma non trascura il fisico: palestra improvvisata e allenamento

Video Belen Rodriguez si chiude in casa ma non trascura il fisico: palestra improvvisata e allenamento

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Trump: "Dichiaro emergenza nazionale"

Coronavirus, Trump: "Dichiaro emergenza nazionale"

(Agenzia Vista) Washington, 13 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Trump dichiaro emergenza nazionale Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha dichiarato lo stato di emergenza nazionale per l'epidemia di Coronavirus. / White House Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Gentiloni: "Allargate regole UE, ora stati piu' liberi"

Gentiloni: "Allargate regole UE, ora stati piu' liberi"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 13 marzo 2020 Gentiloni allargate regole UE, ora stati piu' liberi "Sappiamo tutti che stiamo attraversando un momento molto difficile, in Italia come in altri paesi europei, ma in Italia in modo particolare. In un momento come questo, e' importante che le persone che sono nel sistema sanitario sentano che l'UE prende decisioni utili. Le misure che abbiamo preso oggi ...

 
Coronavirus, Gentiloni: "Decisioni prese oggi non saranno le ultime"

Coronavirus, Gentiloni: "Decisioni prese oggi non saranno le ultime"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 13 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Gentiloni decisioni prese oggi non saranno le ultime "Sappiamo tutti che stiamo attraversando un momento molto difficile, in Italia come in altri paesi europei, ma in Italia in modo particolare. In un momento come questo, e' importante che le persone che sono nel sistema sanitario sentano che l'UE prende decisioni utili. Le misure che abbiamo ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Video Taylor Mega fa impazzire il web. Allenamenti quasi a luci rosse: si vede tutto. Tony Effe guarda stupito

Social

Video Allenamenti quasi a luci rosse per Taylor Mega. Tony Effe guarda stupito

In tempi di Coronavirus una scatenata Taylor Mega, ovviamente costretta in casa come tutti gli italiani, fa letteralmente impazzire follower e fan. La modella e showgirl, ...

13.03.2020

Coronavirus, Wanda Nara dopo i consigli su cosa fare in casa sponsorizza la cena in famiglia

Coronavirus

Wanda Nara dopo i consigli su cosa fare sponsorizza la cena in famiglia

Foto in famiglia ai tempi del Coronavirus per Wanda Nara, segregata in casa con i suoi cinque figli. Sul suo profilo Instagram, la modella e showgirl posta una fotografia in ...

13.03.2020

Elettra Lamborghini è vero che sei incinta? La risposta della cantante al follower fa sorridere: sì ma...

Social

Elettra Lamborghini è vero che sei incinta? La risposta della cantante al follower

Elettra Lamborghini incinta? La cantante ed ereditiera aspetta un bambino? No, per ora no. Si tratta soltanto di una fake news, se mai qualcuno l'abbia messa in giro. E' la ...

12.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33