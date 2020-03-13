Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

LONGi joins the Global Initiative RE100; commits to 100% renewable power across its entire global operations by 2028

13.03.2020 - 11:15

0

XI'AN, China, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "LONGi"), the world's leading solar technology company, announced that it has officially joined the global RE100 initiative led by The Climate Group in partnership with CDP, on March 12th, 2020. LONGi commits to sourcing 100% renewable electricity across its entire global operations by 2028 with an interim target of 70% by 2027.

The global RE100 initiative aims to unite Global Fortune 500 companies such as Apple, Google, Facebook, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Philips and Goldman Sachs, to the committed goal of 100% renewable energy in the shortest possible timeframe. In order to achieve this climate goal, each company in the RE100 will commit to source 100% of the electricity used across their global operations from renewable energy.

In joining the RE100 initiative, LONGi will assume greater responsibility for the global development of the low-carbon economy and achievement of climate goals.

From 2006 to present, LONGi's energy strategy is divided into three major stages:

Stage 1: 2006-2015, using traditional energy to produce clean energy.

Stage 2: 2016-present, using clean energy to produce clean energy.

LONGi manufactures photovoltaic products in China'sYunnan and Malaysia's Kuching - regions that are rich in hydropower. The finished products are exported to customers in all parts of the world, becoming "amplifiers and porters of clean energy".

Stage 3: In the future, LONGi will realize its "Solar for Solar" concept of manufacturing clean energy products using 100% clean energy and achieve a negative carbon earth.

In recent years, LONGi has installed solar photovoltaic systems on the rooftops of its production facilities to promote the use of clean energy. At the same time, LONGi also actively developed solar photovoltaic power stations with more than 2GW of ground power stations and 1.5GW of commercial & industrial power stations cumulatively. LONGi is one of the first photovoltaic enterprises to purchase "Green Electricity Certificates" and has been listed in the list of green manufacturing enterprises by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China many times.

Helen Clarkson, CEO of The Climate Group said, "LONGi is a world leading solar technology company. The Climate Group and LONGi are fully aligned in the concept of sustainable development. We hope to work with LONGi to jointly promote the rapid development of global renewable energy."

Li Zhenguo, Founder and President of LONGi commented, "Joining the global RE100 initiative is LONGi's commitment to the sustainable future of the world. We will take concrete steps to ensure that our commitments are achieved. LONGi is willing to work with global partners to drive the global energy transformation, and we firmly believe that the goal of 100% renewable energy worldwide by 2050 can be achieved, even possibly sooner."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781516/LONGi_Solar_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Coronavirus, come proteggersi se non si ha la mascherina. L'esperta: "Non utilizzate la sciarpa" e dà consigli

Coronavirus, come proteggersi se non si ha la mascherina. L'esperta: "Non utilizzate la sciarpa" e dà consigli

Video Belen Rodriguez si chiude in casa ma non trascura il fisico: palestra improvvisata e allenamento

Video Belen Rodriguez si chiude in casa ma non trascura il fisico: palestra improvvisata e allenamento

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Trump: "Dichiaro emergenza nazionale"

Coronavirus, Trump: "Dichiaro emergenza nazionale"

(Agenzia Vista) Washington, 13 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Trump dichiaro emergenza nazionale Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha dichiarato lo stato di emergenza nazionale per l'epidemia di Coronavirus. / White House Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Gentiloni: "Allargate regole UE, ora stati piu' liberi"

Gentiloni: "Allargate regole UE, ora stati piu' liberi"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 13 marzo 2020 Gentiloni allargate regole UE, ora stati piu' liberi "Sappiamo tutti che stiamo attraversando un momento molto difficile, in Italia come in altri paesi europei, ma in Italia in modo particolare. In un momento come questo, e' importante che le persone che sono nel sistema sanitario sentano che l'UE prende decisioni utili. Le misure che abbiamo preso oggi ...

 
Coronavirus, Gentiloni: "Decisioni prese oggi non saranno le ultime"

Coronavirus, Gentiloni: "Decisioni prese oggi non saranno le ultime"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 13 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Gentiloni decisioni prese oggi non saranno le ultime "Sappiamo tutti che stiamo attraversando un momento molto difficile, in Italia come in altri paesi europei, ma in Italia in modo particolare. In un momento come questo, e' importante che le persone che sono nel sistema sanitario sentano che l'UE prende decisioni utili. Le misure che abbiamo ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Video Taylor Mega fa impazzire il web. Allenamenti quasi a luci rosse: si vede tutto. Tony Effe guarda stupito

Social

Video Allenamenti quasi a luci rosse per Taylor Mega. Tony Effe guarda stupito

In tempi di Coronavirus una scatenata Taylor Mega, ovviamente costretta in casa come tutti gli italiani, fa letteralmente impazzire follower e fan. La modella e showgirl, ...

13.03.2020

Coronavirus, Wanda Nara dopo i consigli su cosa fare in casa sponsorizza la cena in famiglia

Coronavirus

Wanda Nara dopo i consigli su cosa fare sponsorizza la cena in famiglia

Foto in famiglia ai tempi del Coronavirus per Wanda Nara, segregata in casa con i suoi cinque figli. Sul suo profilo Instagram, la modella e showgirl posta una fotografia in ...

13.03.2020

Elettra Lamborghini è vero che sei incinta? La risposta della cantante al follower fa sorridere: sì ma...

Social

Elettra Lamborghini è vero che sei incinta? La risposta della cantante al follower

Elettra Lamborghini incinta? La cantante ed ereditiera aspetta un bambino? No, per ora no. Si tratta soltanto di una fake news, se mai qualcuno l'abbia messa in giro. E' la ...

12.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33