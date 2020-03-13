Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

BE OPEN Announces the Winner of #BEOPENShadows Online Challenge

13.03.2020 - 10:45

0

LONDON, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, announces the winner of #BEOPENShadows, a creative open call across social media.

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision.

The new open call "BEOPEN Shadows" is dedicated to the subject of shadows in all fields of art. According an ancient Roman author Pliny the Elder, the very art of painting originates from trailing the edge of shadow. Later interplay of light and shadow gave birth to the art of photography, while the old fun of making shadows of fingers on the wall has grown into the shadow art.

Nowadays, art is impossible to imagine without shadows. Known as the opposite of light, they symbolize the "darker side" or are endowed with the meaning of one's alter ego. Shadows can bring rhythm and depth into the picture, their contrasted outlines and silhouettes can even become the very subject of an artwork.

Hundreds of people sent visuals that reflect this topic via Instagram with the #BEOPENShadows hashtag, as a way to celebrate people's ability to creatively interpret the reality around them. The entries closed in December 2019. BE OPEN Community members have selected the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by Instagram users.

Our congratulations and the €300 prize go to Saeed Zolfi, a photographer from Iran. Saeed believes that photography has become a new way to see, feel and understand all the phonemes without destructive noises of modern world.

Once again, we thank and applause all the creatives around the globe who take part in our challenges.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina. BE OPEN's mission is to harness creative brain power through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Coronavirus, come proteggersi se non si ha la mascherina. L'esperta: "Non utilizzate la sciarpa" e dà consigli

Coronavirus, come proteggersi se non si ha la mascherina. L'esperta: "Non utilizzate la sciarpa" e dà consigli

Video Belen Rodriguez si chiude in casa ma non trascura il fisico: palestra improvvisata e allenamento

Video Belen Rodriguez si chiude in casa ma non trascura il fisico: palestra improvvisata e allenamento

Mediagallery

Gentiloni: "Allargate regole UE, ora stati piu' liberi"

Gentiloni: "Allargate regole UE, ora stati piu' liberi"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 13 marzo 2020 Gentiloni allargate regole UE, ora stati piu' liberi "Sappiamo tutti che stiamo attraversando un momento molto difficile, in Italia come in altri paesi europei, ma in Italia in modo particolare. In un momento come questo, e' importante che le persone che sono nel sistema sanitario sentano che l'UE prende decisioni utili. Le misure che abbiamo preso oggi ...

 
Coronavirus, Gentiloni: "Decisioni prese oggi non saranno le ultime"

Coronavirus, Gentiloni: "Decisioni prese oggi non saranno le ultime"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 13 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Gentiloni decisioni prese oggi non saranno le ultime "Sappiamo tutti che stiamo attraversando un momento molto difficile, in Italia come in altri paesi europei, ma in Italia in modo particolare. In un momento come questo, e' importante che le persone che sono nel sistema sanitario sentano che l'UE prende decisioni utili. Le misure che abbiamo ...

 
Elettra Lamborghini in casa, il gioco con la pallina è sexy ma qualcosa non va per il verso giusto VIDEO
Social

Elettra Lamborghini in casa, il gioco con la pallina è sexy ma qualcosa non va per il verso giusto VIDEO

Elettra Lamborghini è una delle regine di Instagram e continua a divertire i suoi follower. La bella ereditiera che ha conquistato ancora maggiore popolarità partecipando al Festival di Sanremo 2020, ha postato sulle storie del social, un video nel quale racconta la disavventura avvenuta in casa. Per approfondire leggi anche: Elettra Lamborghini, il ballo erotico in casa (video) "Stavamo giocando ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Video Taylor Mega fa impazzire il web. Allenamenti quasi a luci rosse: si vede tutto. Tony Effe guarda stupito

Social

Video Allenamenti quasi a luci rosse per Taylor Mega. Tony Effe guarda stupito

In tempi di Coronavirus una scatenata Taylor Mega, ovviamente costretta in casa come tutti gli italiani, fa letteralmente impazzire follower e fan. La modella e showgirl, ...

13.03.2020

Coronavirus, Wanda Nara dopo i consigli su cosa fare in casa sponsorizza la cena in famiglia

Coronavirus

Wanda Nara dopo i consigli su cosa fare sponsorizza la cena in famiglia

Foto in famiglia ai tempi del Coronavirus per Wanda Nara, segregata in casa con i suoi cinque figli. Sul suo profilo Instagram, la modella e showgirl posta una fotografia in ...

13.03.2020

Elettra Lamborghini è vero che sei incinta? La risposta della cantante al follower fa sorridere: sì ma...

Social

Elettra Lamborghini è vero che sei incinta? La risposta della cantante al follower

Elettra Lamborghini incinta? La cantante ed ereditiera aspetta un bambino? No, per ora no. Si tratta soltanto di una fake news, se mai qualcuno l'abbia messa in giro. E' la ...

12.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33