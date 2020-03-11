Edicola

Newzoo Launches Newzoo Pro: A New Data Service Offering a 360° View of the Global Games Market in One Place

11.03.2020 - 10:15

0

AMSTERDAM, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newzoo, the world's leading provider of games and esports analytics, announced today the official launch of Newzoo Pro, a new data service that combines all its insights into one easy-to-use, affordable, and cloud-based platform. Newzoo Pro offers a 360° view of the global games market, combining in-depth game, genre, country, and demographic profiles with real-time engagement and market-sizing data. The new service aims to be the go-to destination for anyone seeking up-to-date and accessible information on the world's most popular form of entertainment. It's the first product on the market to offer such a complete overview of the games space, taking various levels of engagement into account, including playing, viewing, streaming, and esports.

Newzoo Pro features an exclusive feed from Newzoo analysts, offering their expert opinion on the latest market news. Newzoo's Games Taxonomy, consisting of 132 variables across 11 unique categories, powers additional insights on an individual game mechanic level. The variety of esports insights offered by Newzoo Pro, including teams, events, leagues, and sponsorships, are bolstered by Newzoo's data partnership with The Esports Observer, announced earlier today.

"One of Newzoo's core goals has always been to enable as many people as possible to benefit from its market expertise and data. We want to break down barriers to help the games business to grow, and broad access to market intelligence is one of those barriers. That's why we publish so much free content," said Peter Warman, Newzoo's Co-Founder and CEO. "With Newzoo Pro, we are taking this to the next level, providing deeper data and actionable insights to the growing number of people with an interest in games. The feedback from our first wave of users has been extremely positive, and we're very excited to bring Newzoo Pro to the world today. We will continuously expand the content and features going forward, migrating most of our other services into this single destination throughout the year."

Newzoo will continue to provide high-level insights, rankings, and graphics at no cost by offering basic-level access to its Analytics Platform.

Newzoo Pro is available at an affordable price for individual, team and enterprise users. More than 100 start-ups, universities, developers, agencies, consultants, consumer brands, and investors are already actively using Newzoo Pro.

About Newzoo

Newzoo is the world's leading provider of games and esports analytics. With over a decade of market expertise, Newzoo is proud to help some of the most successful entertainment, technology, and media companies around the world, such as EA, Bloomberg, PepsiCo, Vodafone, target their audience, track competitors, increase brand awareness, spot opportunities, and make strategic and financial decisions. Newzoo's product portfolio includes the Global Games and Global Esports Market Reports, proprietary Consumer Insights profiling consumer behavior and preferences in 30 key markets across the globe, its Game Development Solution, and Newzoo Pro.

newzoo.com

