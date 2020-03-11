Edicola

Infosys Ranked as a Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Agile and DevOps Services

11.03.2020 - 09:45

0

BENGALURU, India, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting today announced that NelsonHall vendor evaluation and assessment tool (NEAT) has positioned Infosys as a Leader for its Agile and DevOps services. The report also calls out Infosys' ability to deliver immediate benefits to its Agile and DevOps services clients.

For the report, NelsonHall evaluated several vendors on their capabilities to deliver immediate benefit, meet future clients' requirements, and feedback from partners and clients. The report highlights Infosys' strength in offering tailored DevOps solutions, dedicated low code development practice, and a broad portfolio of accelerators, partnerships, and IP with a vast delivery network.

David McIntire, Research Director at NelsonHall, said, "Infosys has placed Agile and DevOps at the core of its services; incorporating it into nearly all client work while also transforming its own internal operations. Infosys' offerings, partnerships, and services positions it well to help clients develop closer alignment between IT and business and accelerate application time to market. These are the key values sought in the adoption of DevOps, Agile and low-code application development."

Shaji Mathew, Executive Vice President, Infosys, said, "A strong DevOps and Agile foundation is crucial for successful digital transformation for our clients. DevOps and Agile being key to Infosys' digital strategy, we have built deep expertise and world-class solutions over the years, helping our clients in their digital journeys. Our excellent performance in the NelsonHall NEAT endorses our strong Agile DevOps services and its outcomes."

"At BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, Software Development Platform (SDD) is used for developing thousands of micro to large-scale applications and for this, we wanted to deploy an auto-scaling Infrastructure on AWS Cloud that can handle millions of users across the world. Infosys leveraged its Agile and DevOps methodology and expertise, to automate build and deploy process which led to an overall 70 percent reduction in environment provisioning time, zero downtime and 100 percent improvement in recovery time objective. BSH is looking forward to extend this success to other areas and obtain more technical thought leadership from Infosys to drive the shape of our partnership in future," said Marc Schmidt, Head of SDD and GIT- ACI, BSH.

Click here to download the report.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with Agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements mentioned in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

