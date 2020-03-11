Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

IQM Makes First Expansion Move; Creates Subsidiary in Germany to Drive Quantum Hardware-software Co-design

11.03.2020 - 08:15

0

- Top quantum expert tapped to lead the new facility

ESPOO, Finland, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IQM Finland Oy (IQM), today announced an expansion through the establishment of its first subsidiary company, IQM Germany, located in Munich. The company also announced the appointment of renowned quantum computing and quantum technology expert, Prof. Enrique Solano as CEO of IQM Germany. IQM is an emerging hardware leader focused on developing quantum computers based on scalable high-speed superconducting quantum processors. The company was last Friday named as one of the ten most promising startups in Finland by the Finnish financial magazine Talouselämä.

The expansion move intends to harness local quantum expertise to create a co-design hub that tightens the interaction between quantum hardware and quantum software development. The idea is to optimize quantum chips at the earliest development stage to meet gate design, connectivity, gate fidelity, and other technical imperatives for scalable quantum computing. The novel co-design model lets IQM collaborate closely with its current and future software partners throughout Europe to accelerate the development of useful quantum solutions for specialized applications.

Prof. Enrique Solano will lead the Munich operation as CEO of IQM Germany. The Peruvian/Spanish physicist is a renowned international expert in quantum computing, quantum simulation, quantum artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies. He joins IQM from his leading positions in two quantum centers in Bilbao, Spain, and Shanghai, China.

"Munich was the obvious location for the new facility," said IQM's CEO, Dr. Jan Goetz. "For Germany and Bavaria, in particular, building a quantum computer is a strategic national priority. That commitment has produced an ecosystem of quantum innovation, with stakeholders from industry, academia and the investor community collectively focused on advancing Europe's quantum leadership."

The new facility marks IQM's first expansion outside of Finland. Since its debut last July, the company has ramped up fast to build an infrastructure to produce scalable quantum devices efficiently. At its operations lab in Espoo, qubit samples are already being produced on a wafer scale every week. The devices are benchmarked onsite for uniformity, accuracy, quality, and other imperatives for real-world applications. The high-throughput/fast-feedback model allows IQM technologists to constantly monitor the quality of the fabrication processes, and thus ensure high-quality quantum processors.

At present, IQM´s team of experts drives the business in four core areas: fabrication, scalable electronics, software, and systems integration. The new team in Munich will extend these efforts to design special-purpose processors for near-term algorithms, while also focusing on IP development. Of the company's nearly three dozen employees, 25 hold PhDs, almost all in physics, and specifically quantum computing.

Prof. Solano adds new weight to the multi-national IQM team with his record of leadership in academic and entrepreneurial ecosystems. His previous roles include Distinguished Professor and Director at QuArtist - Quantum Artificial Intelligence for Science and Technology at Shanghai University in China, as well as similar positions at the International Center of Quantum Computing and Quantum Technologies at the University of the Basque Country in Bilbao, Spain. He obtained his PhD in physics from the Universidade Federal de Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

"The hardware-software co-design model is different and exciting and brings a design-think mindset to quantum computing," said Prof. Solano. "It lets us develop and optimize next-generation chip architectures for specific applications and implement quantum computing algorithms for industries with entrenched operations in Germany and throughout Europe. For example, financial models and predictions for car manufacturers, as well as models for drug design, material design, aerodynamics, nuclear reactions, biological systems, intelligent devices, use-cases for smart cities, and much more. I'm thrilled to join the company."  

Prof. Mikko Möttönen, Founder and Chief Scientist of IQM added: "I have long admired Enrique for his ability to solve extremely difficult theoretical problems that are useful for practical application. He's already building a team of experts at IQM to increase our understanding of quantum algorithms to develop financial models for myriad applications. This will enable us to quickly optimize our hardware for new algorithmic inventions produced by our software partners. He's a dream addition to the team."

For information on IQM, please visit www.meetiqm.com

IQM ContactJan Goetz, CEO IQM; email: jan@meetiqm.com; +358 505 666 483 (English & German)

Mikko Möttönen, Chief Scientist, IQM; email: mikko@meetiqm.com; +358 505 940 950 (English & Finnish)

Enrique Solano, CEO IQM Germany; email: enrique.solano@meetiqm.com; +49 151 7217 3120 (English & Spanish)

 

 

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121498/IQM_Quantum_Computer.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121499/IQM_Solano.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121497/IQM_Logo.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Coronavirus, come proteggersi se non si ha la mascherina. L'esperta: "Non utilizzate la sciarpa" e dà consigli

Coronavirus, come proteggersi se non si ha la mascherina. L'esperta: "Non utilizzate la sciarpa" e dà consigli

Video Belen Rodriguez si chiude in casa ma non trascura il fisico: palestra improvvisata e allenamento

Video Belen Rodriguez si chiude in casa ma non trascura il fisico: palestra improvvisata e allenamento

Mediagallery

Gentiloni: "Allargate regole UE, ora stati piu' liberi"

Gentiloni: "Allargate regole UE, ora stati piu' liberi"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 13 marzo 2020 Gentiloni allargate regole UE, ora stati piu' liberi "Sappiamo tutti che stiamo attraversando un momento molto difficile, in Italia come in altri paesi europei, ma in Italia in modo particolare. In un momento come questo, e' importante che le persone che sono nel sistema sanitario sentano che l'UE prende decisioni utili. Le misure che abbiamo preso oggi ...

 
Coronavirus, Gentiloni: "Decisioni prese oggi non saranno le ultime"

Coronavirus, Gentiloni: "Decisioni prese oggi non saranno le ultime"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 13 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Gentiloni decisioni prese oggi non saranno le ultime "Sappiamo tutti che stiamo attraversando un momento molto difficile, in Italia come in altri paesi europei, ma in Italia in modo particolare. In un momento come questo, e' importante che le persone che sono nel sistema sanitario sentano che l'UE prende decisioni utili. Le misure che abbiamo ...

 
Elettra Lamborghini in casa, il gioco con la pallina è sexy ma qualcosa non va per il verso giusto VIDEO
Social

Elettra Lamborghini in casa, il gioco con la pallina è sexy ma qualcosa non va per il verso giusto VIDEO

Elettra Lamborghini è una delle regine di Instagram e continua a divertire i suoi follower. La bella ereditiera che ha conquistato ancora maggiore popolarità partecipando al Festival di Sanremo 2020, ha postato sulle storie del social, un video nel quale racconta la disavventura avvenuta in casa. Per approfondire leggi anche: Elettra Lamborghini, il ballo erotico in casa (video) "Stavamo giocando ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Video Taylor Mega fa impazzire il web. Allenamenti quasi a luci rosse: si vede tutto. Tony Effe guarda stupito

Social

Video Allenamenti quasi a luci rosse per Taylor Mega. Tony Effe guarda stupito

In tempi di Coronavirus una scatenata Taylor Mega, ovviamente costretta in casa come tutti gli italiani, fa letteralmente impazzire follower e fan. La modella e showgirl, ...

13.03.2020

Coronavirus, Wanda Nara dopo i consigli su cosa fare in casa sponsorizza la cena in famiglia

Coronavirus

Wanda Nara dopo i consigli su cosa fare sponsorizza la cena in famiglia

Foto in famiglia ai tempi del Coronavirus per Wanda Nara, segregata in casa con i suoi cinque figli. Sul suo profilo Instagram, la modella e showgirl posta una fotografia in ...

13.03.2020

Elettra Lamborghini è vero che sei incinta? La risposta della cantante al follower fa sorridere: sì ma...

Social

Elettra Lamborghini è vero che sei incinta? La risposta della cantante al follower

Elettra Lamborghini incinta? La cantante ed ereditiera aspetta un bambino? No, per ora no. Si tratta soltanto di una fake news, se mai qualcuno l'abbia messa in giro. E' la ...

12.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33