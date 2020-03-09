Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Berkeley Lights Launches Cell Line Development 2.0 Workflow to Find Top Clones for Complex Antibody Therapeutics

09.03.2020 - 17:45

0

The Opto™ Cell Line Development 2.0 workflow, designed for the Beacon® optofluidic instrument, generates in just days the best production cell lines for complex antibody therapeutics with more than 99% monoclonality assurance

EMERYVILLE, California, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Berkeley Lights, a leader in cell selection, launched a new workflow for the Beacon instrument: the Opto Cell Line Development 2.0 (Opto CLD 2.0). While it takes traditional well plate workflows eight to twelve weeks to find clones producing traditional antibodies, Opto CLD 2.0 enables selection of top clones secreting complex antibody molecules with superior clonality assurance in less than one week.

The new Opto CLD 2.0 workflow enables measurements of antibody production across thousands of clones using Berkeley Lights' SpotLight™ assays.  It targets different regions of antibody molecules, extending the range of complex antibody molecules for which top clones can be selected. Screens can also be directed at clones with specific phenotypes, such as size, viability, or expression of cell-surface markers.

"The last decade has seen an explosion in more complex antibody molecules that have unique therapeutic functions, such as Fc-engineered mAbs, bispecifics and multispecifics," said John Proctor, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Marketing at Berkeley Lights. "By developing new assays that target different regions of antibody molecules, Berkeley Lights Opto CLD 2.0 workflow empowers the selection of top clones secreting both traditional and non-traditional antibody molecules."

Opto CLD 2.0 builds on existing CLD capabilities on the Beacon instrument to screen and select clones with 1.5–3x higher titers than clones selected by traditional clone-picking technologies, which by comparison require a slow, laborious, and inefficient process. Cells can be visually tracked from the moment they are cloned into NanoPenTM chambers through multiple days of on-chip culture, assay measurements, and clone recovery. Top clones can be recovered with more than 99% monoclonality assurance and a superior data package that includes individual visual records of all clones.

The Opto CLD 2.0 workflow will be available for the Beacon instrument in June 2020 and you can find more information here: https://www.berkeleylights.com/applications/cell-line-development.

About Berkeley Lights Here at Berkeley Lights, we think cells are awesome! Cells are capable of manufacturing cures for diseases, fibers for clothing, energy in the form of biofuels, and food proteins for nutrition. So the question is, if nature is capable of manufacturing the products we need in a scalable way, why aren't we doing more of this? Well, the answer is that with the solutions available today, it is hard. It takes a long time to find the right cell for a specific job, costs lots of money, and if you have picked a suboptimal cell line, has a very low process yield. Berkeley Lights has the complete solution to find the best cells by functionally screening and recovering individual cells for antibody discovery, cell line development, T cell analysis, and synthetic biology. Our proprietary technology, including the Beacon® and Lightning™ platforms, accelerate the rate you can discover and develop cell-based products in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost of conventional, legacy research methods. Using our tools and solutions, scientists can find the best cells, the first time they look. For more information, visit www.berkeleylights.com.

Berkeley Lights' Beacon and Lightning platforms and Culture Station Instrument are: For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1078159/Berkeley_Lights_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, le precauzioni da prendere in cucina. Cibo e sicurezza, occhio alla conservazione in frigorifero

Coronavirus, le precauzioni da prendere in cucina. Cibo e sicurezza, occhio alla conservazione in frigorifero

Coronavirus, Brusaferro (Iss): "Con sintomi restare a casa e chiamare 112 o 118". Quali sono i più comuni

Coronavirus, Brusaferro (Iss): "Con sintomi restare a casa e chiamare 112 o 118". Quali sono i più comuni

Gb, Meghan e Harry incantano vestiti di rosso. Così i Sussex salutano la Royal Family VIDEO

Gb, Meghan e Harry incantano vestiti di rosso. Così i Sussex salutano la Royal Family VIDEO

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, in Salento l'annuncio dagli altoparlanti: "Restate in casa"

Coronavirus, in Salento l'annuncio dagli altoparlanti: "Restate in casa"

(Agenzia Vista) Lecce, 09 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, in Salento l'annuncio dagli altoparlanti: "Restate in casa" A Lizzanello, in provincia di Lecce, la polizia municipale lancia l'appello a non uscire di casa attraverso gli altoparlanti: "Si invita la cittadinanza a restare in casa e uscire solo per approvvigionamento alimentare o farmaceutico. Gli anziani e i bambini non devono uscire. I bambini ...

 
Coronavirus, l'appello di Mika ai fan: "Restate in casa e cercate di essere creativi"

Coronavirus, l'appello di Mika ai fan: "Restate in casa e cercate di essere creativi"

(Agenzia Vista) Londra, 09 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, l'appello di Mika ai fan Restate in casa e cercate di essere creativi L'appello del cantante ai fan italiani: "Voglio mandare un messaggio a tutti i miei fan e anche ai miei amici in Italia. Milano, Lombardia, l'Italia tutta: è un momento molto difficile, socialmente ed economicamente, però bisogna tenere duro. È importante evitare i contatti da ...

 
Coronavirus, cosa sappiamo e come evitarlo

Coronavirus, cosa sappiamo e come evitarlo

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 marzo 2020 INFOGRAFICA - Coronavirus, cosa sappiamo e come evitarlo COME È NATO IL CORONAVIRUS I Coronavirus fanno parte di una famiglia di virus: in passato ad esempio sono stati responsabili della Sars e della Mers Il Coronavirus proviene dagli animali e si trasmette all'uomo attraverso un “salto di specie”: Il nuovo Coronavirus, chiamato COVID-19, è un virus del ...

 
Coronavirus, Bonafede ai detenuti: "Mantenere la calma e rispettare le regole"

Coronavirus, Bonafede ai detenuti: "Mantenere la calma e rispettare le regole"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Bonafede ai detenuti: "Mantenere la calma e rispettare le regole" Il ministro della Giustizia, Alfonso Bonafede, in un video su Facebook: "Ai detenuti che vogliono tutelare la loro salute e quella dei loro familiari dico di mantenere la calma e di rispettare le regole. Sono consapevole del fatto che in tanti di loro lo stanno facendo, dando prova ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Ivana Icardi, notte hot per la sorella del calciatore: passione davanti alle telecamere con Hugo VIDEO

Televisione

Ivana Icardi, notte hot per la sorella del calciatore: passione davanti alle telecamere con Hugo VIDEO

Notte hot per la sorella di Mauro Icardi, Ivana.  Scoppia la passione davanti alle telecamere con Hugo Sierra. Sin dalla partenza per l’isola, i due non hanno nascosto un ...

09.03.2020

Scende in campo anche Vasco Rossi: "E' una guerra. Grazie a medici e infermieri"

Coronavirus

Scende in campo anche Vasco Rossi: "E' una guerra. Grazie a medici e infermieri"

Anche Vasco Rossi scende in campo contro il Coronavirus Covid-19. Lo fa con un appello sui suoi profili social, aderendo alla campagna #iorestoacasa. "Ragazzi la cosa è seria ...

09.03.2020

La vita promessa di Rai 1 batte ancora Live, il programma della D'Urso su Canale 5. Si pensa alla terza serie

Tv

La vita promessa di Rai 1 batte ancora Live, il programma della D'Urso su Canale 5. Si pensa alla terza serie

Si chiude con la conferma del successo di ascolti consolidatosi nelle settimane La Vita Promessa 2, fiction con di Rai1 con Luisa Ranieri, diretta da Ricky Tognazzi. Il ...

09.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33