Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Westinghouse Signs Long-Term Contract With TVO To Support Its Fleet

09.03.2020 - 11:15

0

Contract is for all units, including pressurized water reactor Olkiluoto 3

HELSINKI, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company announced it has signed a long-term contract with the Finnish nuclear power company Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO) for in-service inspections of all three of their units: the two boiling water reactors Olkiluoto 1 and 2, and the EPR pressurized water reactor Olkiluoto 3.

Under the contract, Westinghouse will deliver advanced inspections for several major components, including primary tubing and nozzles of the steam generator at Olkiluoto 3, and inspections of the reactor pressure vessels and internals at Olkiluoto 1 and 2.

"This contract demonstrates the trust that TVO places in our ability to provide full support to the long-term operation of their plant," said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse president and chief executive officer.

"This contract is important for the safe and efficient operation of all the Olkiluoto units, today and far in to the future," said Mikko Kosonen, TVO's senior vice president, safety and security.

The high degree of automation and remote operation of the inspection solutions in this contract serve to reduce critical path occupation, lower the dose exposure to personnel and allow simultaneous tasks to be performed on the component being inspected. Westinghouse will continue to collaborate closely with TVO to further develop high-quality inspection solutions and to reduce the outage duration.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants.  For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com

Contact: Sarah CassellaDirector, External CommunicationsEmail: cassels@westinghouse.com   Phone: +1 (412) 374-4744

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888167/WESTINGHOUSE_ELECTRIC_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, le precauzioni da prendere in cucina. Cibo e sicurezza, occhio alla conservazione in frigorifero

Coronavirus, le precauzioni da prendere in cucina. Cibo e sicurezza, occhio alla conservazione in frigorifero

Coronavirus, Brusaferro (Iss): "Con sintomi restare a casa e chiamare 112 o 118". Quali sono i più comuni

Coronavirus, Brusaferro (Iss): "Con sintomi restare a casa e chiamare 112 o 118". Quali sono i più comuni

Gb, Meghan e Harry incantano vestiti di rosso. Così i Sussex salutano la Royal Family VIDEO

Gb, Meghan e Harry incantano vestiti di rosso. Così i Sussex salutano la Royal Family VIDEO

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, in Salento l'annuncio dagli altoparlanti: "Restate in casa"

Coronavirus, in Salento l'annuncio dagli altoparlanti: "Restate in casa"

(Agenzia Vista) Lecce, 09 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, in Salento l'annuncio dagli altoparlanti: "Restate in casa" A Lizzanello, in provincia di Lecce, la polizia municipale lancia l'appello a non uscire di casa attraverso gli altoparlanti: "Si invita la cittadinanza a restare in casa e uscire solo per approvvigionamento alimentare o farmaceutico. Gli anziani e i bambini non devono uscire. I bambini ...

 
Coronavirus, l'appello di Mika ai fan: "Restate in casa e cercate di essere creativi"

Coronavirus, l'appello di Mika ai fan: "Restate in casa e cercate di essere creativi"

(Agenzia Vista) Londra, 09 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, l'appello di Mika ai fan Restate in casa e cercate di essere creativi L'appello del cantante ai fan italiani: "Voglio mandare un messaggio a tutti i miei fan e anche ai miei amici in Italia. Milano, Lombardia, l'Italia tutta: è un momento molto difficile, socialmente ed economicamente, però bisogna tenere duro. È importante evitare i contatti da ...

 
Coronavirus, cosa sappiamo e come evitarlo

Coronavirus, cosa sappiamo e come evitarlo

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 marzo 2020 INFOGRAFICA - Coronavirus, cosa sappiamo e come evitarlo COME È NATO IL CORONAVIRUS I Coronavirus fanno parte di una famiglia di virus: in passato ad esempio sono stati responsabili della Sars e della Mers Il Coronavirus proviene dagli animali e si trasmette all'uomo attraverso un “salto di specie”: Il nuovo Coronavirus, chiamato COVID-19, è un virus del ...

 
Coronavirus, Bonafede ai detenuti: "Mantenere la calma e rispettare le regole"

Coronavirus, Bonafede ai detenuti: "Mantenere la calma e rispettare le regole"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Bonafede ai detenuti: "Mantenere la calma e rispettare le regole" Il ministro della Giustizia, Alfonso Bonafede, in un video su Facebook: "Ai detenuti che vogliono tutelare la loro salute e quella dei loro familiari dico di mantenere la calma e di rispettare le regole. Sono consapevole del fatto che in tanti di loro lo stanno facendo, dando prova ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Ivana Icardi, notte hot per la sorella del calciatore: passione davanti alle telecamere con Hugo VIDEO

Televisione

Ivana Icardi, notte hot per la sorella del calciatore: passione davanti alle telecamere con Hugo VIDEO

Notte hot per la sorella di Mauro Icardi, Ivana.  Scoppia la passione davanti alle telecamere con Hugo Sierra. Sin dalla partenza per l’isola, i due non hanno nascosto un ...

09.03.2020

Scende in campo anche Vasco Rossi: "E' una guerra. Grazie a medici e infermieri"

Coronavirus

Scende in campo anche Vasco Rossi: "E' una guerra. Grazie a medici e infermieri"

Anche Vasco Rossi scende in campo contro il Coronavirus Covid-19. Lo fa con un appello sui suoi profili social, aderendo alla campagna #iorestoacasa. "Ragazzi la cosa è seria ...

09.03.2020

La vita promessa di Rai 1 batte ancora Live, il programma della D'Urso su Canale 5. Si pensa alla terza serie

Tv

La vita promessa di Rai 1 batte ancora Live, il programma della D'Urso su Canale 5. Si pensa alla terza serie

Si chiude con la conferma del successo di ascolti consolidatosi nelle settimane La Vita Promessa 2, fiction con di Rai1 con Luisa Ranieri, diretta da Ricky Tognazzi. Il ...

09.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33