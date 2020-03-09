Westinghouse Signs Long-Term Contract With TVO To Support Long Term Operation Of BWR Reactors

HELSINKI, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Westinghouse Electric Company signed a long-term contract with the Finnish nuclear power company Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO) for deliveries of control rods to their two boiling water reactors (BWRs), Olkiluoto 1 and 2, through 2038. TVO will utilize Westinghouse's optimized CR 99+ design to extend the operational life of the control rods.

"Westinghouse is excited for the opportunity to continue our strong partnership with such a key customer," said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse president and chief executive officer. "Our teams are committed to delivering quality products and services, and we appreciate the continued trust shown by TVO in our ability to support the operation of their BWR units for long-term operation."

The CR 99+ design is Westinghouse's most advanced, high-performance BWR control rod design, developed to withstand demanding operating modes. Based on Westinghouse's standard design, the CR 99+ control rods are equipped with additional neutron absorption capacity, resulting in minimized costs, decreased control rod handling and reduced active waste.

"We rely on Westinghouse's technology leadership to develop advanced solutions to meet our toughest operational challenges," said Marjo Mustonen, TVO's senior vice president of Electricity Production. "The CR 99+ control rods are a key component to support the effective and reliable operation of our plants."

This contract complements the long-term BWR fuel agreement between TVO and Westinghouse announced in October 2019, where Westinghouse's TRITON11™ fuel design will be implemented in the same reactors during a similar timeframe.

The control rods are being delivered from the Westinghouse fuel manufacturing facility in Västerås, Sweden, which will also provide fuel and engineering support to Olkiluoto 1 and 2.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

Contact: Sarah CassellaDirector, External CommunicationsEmail: cassels@westinghouse.com Phone: +1 (412) 374-4744

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888167/WESTINGHOUSE_ELECTRIC_Logo.jpg