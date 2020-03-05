WARC Creative 100: Publicis Italy is in the Top Ten Most Awarded Creative Agencies Globally

In 2020 Publicis Italy is ranked 7th place in the world and 3rd in Europe

MILAN, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WARC Creative 100 (formerly the Gunn Report) 2020 edition, the most influential ranking that surveys the creative excellence's global index in advertising, defined Publicis Italy as one of the top ten agencies in the world. Thanks to its success in the most significant international awards, the agency led by Bruno Bertelli and Cristiana Bocassini, improves by four places against the previous year's score, as 7th Agency in the world and 3rd in Europe. In the same report, Publicis Worldwide network with Bertelli as Global Chief Creative Director, is awarded 9th in the Top Agency Network ranking.

WARC Creative 100 is a ranking which defines the most internationally awarded campaigns and creative agencies, assigning a score based their wins in the most relevant awards in the world.

The award winning campaigns from Publicis Italy that led to this ranking include Diesel "Hate Couture" and "Be a Follower" and Leroy Merlin "Lessons for Good".

As a result of their strong positioning, Diesel scored 9th place in the worldwide 100 top Brands.

"We are very proud of this amazing recognition. To be in the Top 10 is testament to the creative effectiveness we have achieved in the past year thanks to the commitment of our people and the trust that our clients place in us every day. We climbed four places in one year and I'm confident that we can achieve higher thanks to our brilliant talent and brave clients", said Bruno Bertelli (CCO Publicis Worldwide).