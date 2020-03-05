Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

NAGASE/Nagase Medicals and Osaka University Launch Joint Research Program

05.03.2020 - 09:15

0

- Focusing on Development & Commercialization of Technologies to Reduce Manufacturing Process of Drug Delivery Systems, Including Liposomal & Lipid-based Nanoparticulate Formulations -

TOKYO, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NAGASE & CO., LTD. ("NAGASE") and Osaka University ("OU") have launched DDS Products Joint Development Research Chair, a course dedicated to research in the development of production methods of liposomal formulations and lipid-based nanoparticulate formulations ("LNP"). Both are drug delivery system ("DDS") products, which are intended to offer solutions to issues such as metabolism of active pharmaceutical ingredients within the body before reaching the targeted tissues, or acting on tissues that causes adverse effects.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202003037610-O1-v0m8k0b9

As DDS products, both liposomal and LNP formulations control how a drug functions by encapsulating active pharmaceutical ingredients in lipid particles. While garnering attention as a promising candidate for treatment for some of the refractory diseases that have no effective therapies to date, DDS products have problems before they could be commercialized, such as a complicated and long manufacturing process that results in higher manufacturing cost, and difficulties in increasing production yield (i.e. production scale-up).

Associate Professor Takashi Matsuzaki at the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Osaka University Graduate School of Medicine, has invented a technology for the production of liposomal and LNP formulations, with the use of a microfluidic device. By applying this new technology, the manufacturing process of these products will become shorter. It will also help overcome the obstacles in achieving production scale-up. OU has already reached agreement with the Japanese regulatory agency, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), on the specifications and quality of liposomal formulations and has produced multiple investigational drugs using this technology.

NAGASE Group is introducing manufacturing equipment at one of its group companies, Nagase Medicals Co., Ltd. ("Nagase Medicals"). By applying this technology not only to low-molecular drugs, but also to Oligonucleotide drugs and gene therapy which represent the driving force of next-generation medicine, Nagase will further strengthen its contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) business, from formulation development to investigational drug and commercial production.

Technology features

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

L'appello del medico anestesista rianimatore: "Italiani, dovete restare a casa"

L'appello del medico anestesista rianimatore: "Italiani, dovete restare a casa"

Wanda Nara in accappatoio e struccata cucina per Mauro Icardi. Il video su Instagram

Wanda Nara in accappatoio e struccata cucina per Mauro Icardi. Il video su Instagram

Video Elettra Lamborghini a Striscia la notizia: "Non mi sono rifatta il naso. Ma...". E si tocca il seno

Video Elettra a Striscia: "Non mi sono rifatta il naso. Ma...". E si tocca il seno

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Misure di contenimento considerate adeguate dall'OMS"

Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Misure di contenimento considerate adeguate dall'OMS"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Borrelli: "Misure di contenimento sono adeguate" Queste le parole del capo della Protezione Civile, Angelo Borrelli. Durante la conferenza è intervenuto anche Silvio Brusaferro, presidente dell’Istituto Superiore di Sanità Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Paradiso delle signore, le foto dell'incontro tra Angela Barbieri e il figlio che non potrà mai più rivedere

Soap

Paradiso delle signore, le foto dell'incontro tra Angela Barbieri e il figlio Matteo che non potrà mai più rivedere

Un incontro straziante quello tra Angela Barbieri ed il figlio Matteo, andato in onda nella puntata numero 100 del Paradiso delle signore. Grazie all'espediente organizzato ...

07.03.2020

Video Sky, Italia's got talent 2020, lo show di Zio Tore e Andrea Fratellini alle audition

in tv

Video Sky, Italia's got talent 2020: lo show di Zio Tore e Andrea Fratellini alle audition

Si chiamano Zio Tore e Andrea Fratellini, sono i vincitori dell'edizione 2020 di Italia's got talent. Un trionfo meritato il loro, che arriva al termine di una finale con ...

07.03.2020

Italia's got talent 2020, Zio Tore e Andrea Fratellini vincono la finale 

in tv

Italia's got talent 2020, Zio Tore e Andrea Fratellini vincono la finale

Sono Zio Tore e Andrea Fratellini i vincitori dell'edizione 2020 di Italia's got talent, lo show televisivo in onda su Sky Uno e Tv8 che accende le luci della ribalta su ...

07.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33