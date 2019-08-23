Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Blis Grows Programmatic by 300%

23.08.2019 - 11:45

0

- LONDON, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blis, the global leader in real-world intelligence, has today announced that its programmatic revenues have increased threefold in the first half of 2019. The significant growth demonstrates increased traction for Blis' transparent programmatic offerings with every major holding group in the UK now working with the company.

Greg Isbister, Founder and CEO of Blis said, "We're seeing continued growth across our DaaS and PMP offerings. For the past two years, we've been investing in refining our programmatic trading offerings, as well as improving platform access and we're thrilled to see the traction. Transparency is a key element of this for us, whether that's through self-serve functionality or our industry-first blockchain solution, which gives clients and partners access to the data provenance of audience segments."

With nine out of tendigital display ad dollars predicted to be spent on programmatic inventory in the UK by 2020, the prevalence of the buying model will continue to be an area of focus for agencies and brands alike.  Advertisers want to maximise their investment and ensure that their ads are seen in the right place at the right time and Blis' Private Marketplaces (PMPs) provide this assurance to advertisers and publishers.

The Blis Smart Platform brings accuracy and transparent reporting to clients. Amid growing demands for increased transparency from global brands such as Unilever and P&G, the news of complete visibility through the Blis platform provides extra assurance for clients.

Matt Sanders, Chief Operating Officer of PHD UK, a long-time Blis client, says, "Working in a transparent way is incredibly important for us as an agency, and Blis has proven to be a partner we can trust. They help ensure that we are having an open and honest relationship with our clients. As the market continues to shift further towards programmatic buying, it's essential that agencies and brands have full access to their data and how their campaigns are running. Having full access to the Blis platform is the level of transparency we need."

About Blis

Blis is the global leader in real-world intelligence. We specialise in understanding real, human behaviour by analysing vast quantities of mobile location data. This gives businesses a uniquely powerful tool: the truth about what people actually do, to improve consumer engagement and deliver measurable sales uplift.

Our Smart Platform provides unmatched transparency, accuracy, and scale through three proprietary technologies: SmartPin, Smart Scale and Smart Places. This enables more effective planning, activation, and measurement for marketers and business decision makers alike, fuelling the next generation of insight-driven marketing.

With 31 offices across five continents, Blis works with the world's largest and most customer-driven companies across all verticals including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz, and Peugeot, as well as every major media agency to reach over a billion mobile devices a year.

For more information, visit https://blis.com/

Contact: Marian Brannellymarian.brannelly@blis.com+44(0)7506272642

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Trovato impiccato a un albero

Trovato impiccato
a un albero

Fuori strada con la moto, grave centauro

Fuori strada con la moto, grave centauro

Imprenditrice rapinata in casa

Imprenditrice
rapinata in casa

Mediagallery

Il trailer del nuovo film di Edward Norton "Motherless Brooklyn"

Il trailer del nuovo film di Edward Norton "Motherless Brooklyn"

Roma (askanews) - E' stato rilasciato il trailer ufficiale di "Motherless Brooklyn - I segreti di una città", il film scritto, diretto e interpretato da Edward Norton, al fianco Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Alec Baldwin e Willem Dafoe che sarà nelle sale italiane il prossimo 7 novembre 2019. Protagonista è Lionel Essrog (Edward Norton), un solitario detective ...

 
Elisa risponde con un video alle fiamme della Foresta Amazzonica

Elisa risponde con un video alle fiamme della Foresta Amazzonica

Roma, 23 ago. (askanews) - La risposta di Elisa Toffoli a "queste immagini disastrose che spaccano il cuore della Foresta Amazzonica in fiamme" è un video di un "jungle farmer", un agricoltore della giungla costaricano, che ha realizzato il sogno di un'azienda sostenibile, secondo i pricipi della "Agroforestry", agricoltura che incorpora la coltivazione di alberi. La cantante lo pubblica su ...

 
Taylor Swift distribuisce pizza ai fan prima del suo concerto

Taylor Swift distribuisce pizza ai fan prima del suo concerto

Roma, 23 ago. (askanews) - Taylor Swift ha mandato il suo staff a comprare della pizza per i tantissimi fan accampati a Central Park a New York per il suo concerto in programma per Good Morning America. Nel video diffuso dalla cantante si vede anche un un fattorino speciale, il papà di Taylor Swift, che ha distribuito le pizze insieme al team della figlia. Il concerto festeggia l'uscita del nuovo ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

Gossip

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

314mila like e oltre 2mila e 100 commenti. Belen Rodriguez si conferma regina di Instagram: una delle ultime foto che ha pubblicato da Ibiza, in cui mostra le sue vertiginose ...

08.07.2019

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Tarquinia

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Musica nei locali e negli eventi sino alle 4 del mattino. È questa la proposta dell’amministrazione Giulivi, palesata in una conferenza di servizi sull’argomento, che ha ...

03.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33