Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Biotech Conagen Acquires Production Platform of Therapeutic Proteins

22.08.2019 - 09:15

0

- BEDFORD, Massachusetts, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagen, a vertically integrated synthetic biology company located in Boston's biotech corridor, announced today that it has acquired a fermentation-based technology for the production of therapeutically useful glycoproteins.

The acquisition includes several patents covering the platform and all associated tangible assets, establishing Conagen as a leading developer of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

In addition to a suite of more than 10 already developed therapeutic glycoproteins, the host platform will be used by Conagen for development of both novel and generic drugs.

Industrial fermentation typically employs microbes which can be cultured rapidly at the largest scales without cell disruption or losses in productivity.  Characteristics of these therapeutics, which include desirable glycostructures and other post-translational modifications, have limited their commercial production to fragile mammalian cell systems at relatively small scales. 

"One of the most exciting features of this host organism is its ability to express glycoproteins harboring glycostructures which promote the desired immune cell functions.  This is a very unusual feature to find in a robustly fermentable microbe.  It is also advantaged by its ability to tolerate the engineering required to customize these glycostructures while preserving the microbe's robustness," said Vice President of Research and Development, Casey Lippmeier

The platform will reduce costs, and the savings can be passed down to patients. This is important to the pharmaceutical industry which is under increasing pressure to reduce time and capital in developing drugs," said Oliver Yu, Ph.D., co-founder, and CEO of Conagen.

The largest category of therapeutic glycoproteins is the blockbuster monoclonal antibodies upon which the entire $100 billion immunotherapy and antibody-drug conjugate market is based. 

More about Conagen: Making Impossible Possible®

Conagen is a leader in bioengineering. The company's scientists and engineers use the latest synthetic biology tools to design metabolic pathways, improve production organisms, and optimize production procedures. It focuses on bioproduction of high-value ingredients for food, nutrition, flavor and fragrance, pharmaceutical, and renewable materials industries. For more information, visit the official company website at www.conagen-inc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959473/Conagen_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Trovato impiccato a un albero

Trovato impiccato
a un albero

Quindicenne scomparsa ritrovata a Vetralla

Quindicenne scomparsa ritrovata a Vetralla

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Mediagallery

Zingaretti: "Governo di svolta alternativo alle destre o voto"

Zingaretti: "Governo di svolta alternativo alle destre o voto"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 22 agosto 2019 Zingaretti Governo di svolta o voto "Abbiamo espresso al Presidente della Repubblica la disponibilita' a verificare la formazione di una diversa maggioranza e l'avvio di una fase politica nuova per dare vita a un governo nel segno della discontinuita' politica e programmatica" così il segretario PD Nicola Zingaretti al termine delle Consultazioni al Quirinale. ...

 
Zingaretti e Gentiloni salutano i fotografi entrando al Quirinale

Zingaretti e Gentiloni salutano i fotografi entrando al Quirinale

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 22 agosto 2019 Zingaretti e Gentiloni salutano i fotografi entrando al Quirinale Zingaretti e Gentiloni salutano i fotografi entrando al Quirinale per l'incontro con il Presidente della Repubblica Sergio Mattarella per le consultazioni. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 
Governo, Meloni: "Lega di nuovo con M5s? Sarebbe incomprensibile"

Governo, Meloni: "Lega di nuovo con M5s? Sarebbe incomprensibile"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 22 agosto 2019 Governo, Meloni: "Lega di nuovo con M5s? Sarebbe incomprensibile" "Lega di nuovo con M5s? Sarebbe incomprensibile". Così Giorgia Meloni, intervenuta all'esterno del Quirinale al termine dell'incontro con il Presidente della Repubblica Sergio Mattarella per le consultazioni. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

Gossip

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

314mila like e oltre 2mila e 100 commenti. Belen Rodriguez si conferma regina di Instagram: una delle ultime foto che ha pubblicato da Ibiza, in cui mostra le sue vertiginose ...

08.07.2019

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Tarquinia

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Musica nei locali e negli eventi sino alle 4 del mattino. È questa la proposta dell’amministrazione Giulivi, palesata in una conferenza di servizi sull’argomento, che ha ...

03.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33