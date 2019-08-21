Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

TIDAL Unveils Playable Video Sharing Capabilities For Instagram Stories

21.08.2019 - 09:15

0

- NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global streaming and entertainment platform, TIDAL, is announcing a series of enhancements to its social sharing capabilities. Starting today, TIDAL members are able to share the platform's robust catalog of music to both Instagram and Facebook Stories, while playable video content can be shared to Instagram Stories.

TIDAL members using iOS and Android devices will see the new sharing option across all content when clicking the three-dot menu and selecting "share." Songs, albums, artists and playlists will be shared to Instagram and Facebook Stories as a still image, while videos will post with a :15 second preview to Instagram Stories and as a still image to Facebook Stories.

TIDAL members have access to 60 million songs, upwards of 250,000 music videos, thousands of performance videos, hundreds of original video series' and much more to post across their social media network. The expansion and enhancement of user features allows for seamless integration into members' everyday lives. Elevating the user experience is paramount to TIDAL's mission and the launch of these capabilities will enable members to join in on the unique music conversations occurring across social platforms. As an industry leader in its delivery of exclusive original content, this new feature will spotlight the platform's broad scope of offerings.

"We see members every day sharing their favorite TIDAL content across social media," said Lior Tibon, COO, TIDAL. "With TIDAL's leading video catalog, it became a priority to better showcase the content and assimilate into other popular apps– we're proud to continue leading the way for video content amongst our peers."

TIDAL members can start exploring videos to share in TIDAL's New Video Arrivals playlist. The new feature is beginning to be rolled out with members across the globe receiving the update throughout the week.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 53 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Quindicenne scomparsa ritrovata a Vetralla

Quindicenne scomparsa ritrovata a Vetralla

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Fuori strada con la moto, grave centauro

Fuori strada con la moto, grave centauro

Mediagallery

La 58esima Biennale d'arte di Venezia e i suoi Tempi interessanti

La 58esima Biennale d'arte di Venezia e i suoi Tempi interessanti

Venezia, 20 ago. (askanews) - La prima sensazione che si avverte, entrando nel Padiglione centrale dei Giardini della Biennale di Venezia per scoprire la 58esima Mostra internazionale d'arte curata da Ralph Rugoff è quella di un confronto con qualcosa di straordinaria e imprevedibile vitalità. A partire dalla nebbia con cui Lara Favaretto ha avvolto il più iconico luogo della Biennale, un fumo ...

 
Migranti Open Arms sbarcati a Lampedusa dopo 19 giorni

Migranti Open Arms sbarcati a Lampedusa dopo 19 giorni

Lampedusa, 21 ago. (askanews) - Dopo 19 giorni di attesa si è conclusa alle 23.35 del 20 agosto l'odissea della Open Arms, la nave della Ong spagnola con a bordo gli ultimi 79 migranti salvati nel Canale di Sicilia. Al momento dell'attracco la nave è stata accolta dall'applauso di decine di persone sul molo, e un gruppo ha anche intonato "Bella Ciao". Scesi dalla nave, i migranti sono stati ...

 
Zampetti (Segr Generale Quirinale) annuncia dimissioni Conte e avvio consultazioni

Zampetti (Segr Generale Quirinale) annuncia dimissioni Conte e avvio consultazioni

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 agosto 2019 Zampetti (Segr Generale Quirinale) annuncia dimissioni Conte e avvio consultazioni Le comunicazioni del Segretario Generale della Presidenza della Repubblica in merito alle dimissioni del Presidente de Consiglio e alla apertura delle consultazioni del Presidente della Repubblica Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 
Conte a Salvini: ti manca il coraggio ci penso io e l'aula esplode 'Giuseppe Giuseppe'

Conte a Salvini: ti manca il coraggio ci penso io e l'aula esplode 'Giuseppe Giuseppe'

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 agosto 2019 Conte mi assumo io la responsabilita' della crisi a Salvini manca il coraggio e l'aula esplode Giuseppe Giuseppe La replica del Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte in Aula al Senato. Conte ha annunciato le dimissioni. "Nessun problema, se ti manca il coraggio sul piano politico" di assumersi la responsabilità della crisi "non c'è problema, me l'assumo io. ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

Gossip

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

314mila like e oltre 2mila e 100 commenti. Belen Rodriguez si conferma regina di Instagram: una delle ultime foto che ha pubblicato da Ibiza, in cui mostra le sue vertiginose ...

08.07.2019

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Tarquinia

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Musica nei locali e negli eventi sino alle 4 del mattino. È questa la proposta dell’amministrazione Giulivi, palesata in una conferenza di servizi sull’argomento, che ha ...

03.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33