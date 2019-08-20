Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

IMKAN Awards China's CNTC as Main Contractor for Pixel Project in Makers District on Reem Island

20.08.2019 - 13:45

0

- ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Esteemed Chinese construction company China Nantong Sanjian Construction Group (CNTC), has been awarded as the main contractor for IMKAN's Pixel project in Abu Dhabi. IMKAN, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group (ADCG), is a research-based real estate developer with a portfolio of 26 projects spanning three continents.

CNTC has been in operation for more than 60 years and is one of China's largest construction companies with a presence in over 35 countries.

IMKAN's CEO, Walid El-Hindi said: "Our companies' union mirrors the close relationship between the UAE and China. Abu Dhabi is a hub for global trade and the UAE is set to play a pivotal role in the China Belt and Road Initiative."

CNTC's Vice President, Xinrong Xu said: "We welcome this collaboration. China and the UAE enjoy a symbiotic relationship that encompasses culture, investment and trade and is underpinned by a deep understanding of the important role we both play in the region's economic development and prosperity."

CNTC, who have received the Luban Award, more than 15 times, have aided in projects such as Shanghai Center Building; terminals at both Shanghai Hongqiao and Beijing International airports, the Russian Federal Building, the Bangalore President tower and the Togolese Parliament Building.

The hybrid of international companies involved in Pixel's construction and design reflects the progressive nature of the UAE's capital. IMKAN have partnered with world-renowned Dutch architectural firm, MVRDV who share the developer's research-based ethos and like IMKAN, are known for embedding the principles of place-making into their practice. MVRDV have been involved in many globally renowned projects including the remarkable Tianjin Binhai Library in Chin, Seoullo 7017 Skygarden in Seoul. The award-winning designers are also behind Bulgari's flagship store in Kuala Lumpur and Future Towers project in Pune, India. 

Work on Pixel's seven towers is scheduled for completion in Q4 2021. The vibrant neighborhood offers a mixed-use, amenity-rich, walkable community structured around a plaza and will be made up of 525 residential units. Its unique towers will comprise of interactive public areas such as co-working spaces. Along with 26 exciting amenities; Pixel offers homegrown F&B, retail and creative hubs. For more information please visit IMKAN'S Pixel website or reach out to the IMKAN team on hello@imkan.ae

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962933/Cam_Central_Plaza_Pixel.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962934/Cam_Aerial.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Quindicenne scomparsa ritrovata a Vetralla

Quindicenne scomparsa ritrovata a Vetralla

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

E' morto l'uomo che si era sentito male sui palchi: la famiglia ringrazia la città

E' morto l'uomo che si era sentito male sui palchi: la famiglia ringrazia la città

Mediagallery

Crisi, Conte: qui si arresta il nostro governo

Crisi, Conte: qui si arresta il nostro governo

Roma, 20 ago. (askanews) - "Signora presidente, gentili senatrici e gentili senatori, la crisi in atto compromette inevitabilmente l'azione di questo governo che qui si arresta, ma c'è ancora molto da operare. L'Italia sta attraversando un periodo di grandi trasformazioni, un tempo di passaggi, direbbe Habermas, c'è gran bisogno di politica, con la P maiuscola, che significa capacità di ...

 
Salvini: parti sociali al Viminale perchè nessuno li ascoltava

Salvini: parti sociali al Viminale perchè nessuno li ascoltava

Roma, 20 ago. (askanews) - "Mi ha rimproverato perchè ho convocato le parti sociali al ministero dell'Interno, l'ho fatto perchè non li ascoltava nessuno. Se qualcuno li avesse ascoltati prima di me avremmo fatto più in fretta. Chiusi, chiusi, apriamoci all'Italia". Lo ha detto il ministro dell'Interno Matteo Salvini, intervenendo in aula al Senato, replicando al premier Giuseppe Conte.

 
Salvini: porto a casa un'Italia più sicura dopo 1 anno di governo

Salvini: porto a casa un'Italia più sicura dopo 1 anno di governo

Roma, 20 ago. (askanews) - "Da ministro dell'Interno per quanto pericoloso, autoritario a suo dire, porto a casa un'Italia più sicura, dopo questo anno di governo": così il leader della Lega, interviene in aula al Senato subito dopo il discorso del presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte. La presidente del Senato Elisabetta Casellati interviene per chiedere a una senatrice di tirare giù un ...

 
Conte: dopo dibattito andrò al Quirinale per dimissioni

Conte: dopo dibattito andrò al Quirinale per dimissioni

Roma, 20 ago. (askanews) - "Ascolterò con estrema attenzione tutti gli interventi che seguiranno, ma intendo completare questo passaggio istituzionale preannunciando che mi recherò alla fine del dibattito dal presidente della Repubblica per rassegnare le mie dimissioni nelle sue mani". Lo ha detto il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte, intervenendo nell'Aula del Senato. Il presidente della ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

Gossip

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

314mila like e oltre 2mila e 100 commenti. Belen Rodriguez si conferma regina di Instagram: una delle ultime foto che ha pubblicato da Ibiza, in cui mostra le sue vertiginose ...

08.07.2019

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Tarquinia

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Musica nei locali e negli eventi sino alle 4 del mattino. È questa la proposta dell’amministrazione Giulivi, palesata in una conferenza di servizi sull’argomento, che ha ...

03.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33