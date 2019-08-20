Edicola

AntWorks is recognised as a Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT for Intelligent Automation Platforms

20.08.2019 - 13:15

- SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AntWorks™, the global provider of artificial intelligence and intelligent automation solutions powered by fractal science, today announced that it has been positioned as a leader in NelsonHall's Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Intelligent Automation Platforms. The accolade is the first-of-its-kind in assessing Integrated Automation Platforms (IAP) instead of examining standalone functions, and is a major recognition for AntWorks' capability to offer an intelligent automation fullstack solution built for modular consumption.

According to the report, AntWorks is among the most 'intriguing competitors' in the cognitive automation sector and ahead of the industry in offering a fullstack IAP. The superior accuracy in unstructured and image-based data curation, including handwritten extraction, image recognition, and signature verification with its fractal learning technology is a strong differentiator.

Mike Smart, Senior Analyst with NelsonHall and the author of the report, said, "The AntWorks engine is on the cutting-edge of understanding contextual information from multiple types of unstructured documents in text or handwritten form with a high level of accuracy. AntWorks is well-worth evaluation by major organisations with high volume industry-specific or back office processes, and those who have an outstanding major RPA roll-out to conduct at scale, and are becoming frustrated at their level of bot productivity."

Asheesh Mehra, AntWorks Co-Founder and Group CEO, said, "AntWorks has been the first in the intelligent automation industry to assert and create the concept of the Integrated Automation Platform, powered by fractal science. Being ranked as a Leader in the 'Overall' and 'End-To-End Intelligent Automation Capability' categories in such a short time, and against industry heavyweights, validates the value AntWorks delivers to its customers in enabling authentic, straight-through-processing-driven, intelligent automation, with a data-first approach."

Review NelsonHall's evaluation and AntWorks' ranking here: http://www.ant.works/NH-IAP-NEAT

About AntWorks

AntWorks™ is a global artificial intelligence and intelligent automation company, creating new possibilities with data through digitisation, automation and enterprise intelligence. As the world's first and only Integrated Automation Platform (IAP) powered by fractal science principles and pattern recognition that understands every data type, ANTstein™ SQUARE digitises every piece of information for a diverse range of industries. Visit www.ant.works to empower your enterprise by automating complex business processes end-to-end.

 

 

