Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Henley & Partners: Rising Anxiety Over Impact of No-Deal Brexit on Britain's Passport Power

20.08.2019 - 11:15

0

- LONDON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With just 10 weeks to go until the 31 October Brexit deadline, Brits are becoming increasingly concerned about the potential decline in their passport power. As millions return from their visa-free summer holidays abroad, and the more than five million British passport holders living permanently outside the UK anxiously consider their alternative citizenship options, there is a growing acknowledgement that the British passport may soon not be what it used to be in terms of global mobility and settlement freedom.

"Hard" Brexit, "soft" Brexit, no deal, or even a second referendum all could result in radically different and largely unpredictable implications for British passport holders, from the ease of doing business and travelling abroad, to the ability to live, work, and study anywhere in the EU.

Over the past 14 years, the UK has consistently held one of the top five places on the Henley Passport Index. However, with its exit from the EU now imminent, coupled with ongoing confusion around the terms of its departure, the UK's once-strong position looks increasingly uncertain, with the British passport falling out of the top five on the global ranking for the first time in July this year.

Dr. Juerg Steffen, Chief Executive Officer of investment migration firm Henley & Partners, says they have seen a 200% increase in British nationals applying for residence- and citizenship-by-investment programs over the past two years. "We have seen a significant spike recently in enquiries about investment migration options from both Brits as well as Hong Kong high-net-worth-individuals (HNWIs). As most private wealth managers will tell you, affluence alone is not a guarantee of personal and financial freedom and security. This might not have been intuitive for British HNWIs who have thus far enjoyed the luxury of possessing bulletproof citizenship, but for HNWIs from less stable jurisdictions, the idea of managing your risks and creating opportunity through alternative residence and citizenship is well understood."

For British HNWIs without the ancestral connections to join the well-documented spike in German, Irish, and other European citizenship applications, there are numerous options available. For an investment of between EUR 1 million and EUR 2 million, Malta and Cyprus offer the most popular citizenship-by-investment programs in the EU at present. Along with the majority of other EU member states, they both also offer residence-by-investment at a lower price point. The Portugal Golden Residence Permit Program and the Greece Golden Visa Program, where the minimum investment in property begins at EUR 350,000 and EUR 250,000, respectively, are also increasingly popular and include the opportunity to apply for full citizenship after five years.

Dr. Steffen points out that many residence- and citizenship-by-investment programs around the world include this real estate option that enables investors to include a property purchase in their application. "With the real estate market in Europe currently flourishing, acquiring property-linked citizenship or residence is a safe and sensible investment. Investment migration programs have an inbuilt volatility hedge, in that there is a wider value equation that is separate to the standard real estate metrics — everything that comes with enhanced mobility. It remains an affordable and viable means of mitigating the risk factors on every side of the Brexit debate."

Sarah NicklinSenior Group Public Relations Managersarah.nicklin@henleyglobal.com

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Quindicenne scomparsa ritrovata a Vetralla

Quindicenne scomparsa ritrovata a Vetralla

Nuova ondata di caldo intensoPotrebbe essere l'ultima dell'estate

Nuova ondata di caldo intenso. Potrebbe essere l'ultima dell'estate

E' morto l'uomo che si era sentito male sui palchi: la famiglia ringrazia la città

E' morto l'uomo che si era sentito male sui palchi: la famiglia ringrazia la città

Mediagallery

Javier Bardem in campo all'Onu per proteggere gli Oceani

Javier Bardem in campo all'Onu per proteggere gli Oceani

Roma, 20 ago. (askanews) - Javier Bardem in campo all'Onu per proteggere gli Oceani. L'attore spagnolo ha preso parte ad un incontro al Palazzo di Vetro in occasione della trattativa sul Global Ocean Treaty, che potrebbe aiutare a proteggere il 30% degli oceani del mondo entro il 2030. "A livello personale, è la prima volta che mi trovo qui all'Onu a discutere di queste questioni, ma vedo troppe ...

 
Tajani: "Governo al capolinea, fiducia in Mattarella"

Tajani: "Governo al capolinea, fiducia in Mattarella"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 agosto 2019 Tajani Governo al capolinea, fiducia in Mattarella Le parole dell'ex-presidente del Parlamento europeo ed esponente di Forza Italia Antonio Tajani arrivando a Palazzo Madama per un incontro con i senatori forzisti. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Bongiorno: "Lega stra-compatta, fatta scelta di responsabilità"

Bongiorno: "Lega stra-compatta, fatta scelta di responsabilità"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 agosto 2019 Bongiorno Lega stra-compatta, fatta scelta di responsabilita' Il gruppo al Senato della Lega si è riunito a poche ore dalla seduta con le comunicazioni di Giuseppe Conte e la possibile discussione della mozione di sfiducia. Il Ministro della Pubblica Amministrazione Giulia Bongiorno prima di entrare si è espressa così. "Siamo compatti, anzi stra-compatti. ...

 
Ocean Viking, medico MSF: ecco come salviamo i migranti

Ocean Viking, medico MSF: ecco come salviamo i migranti

Roma, 19 ago. (askanews) - Luca Pigozzi, medico di Medici Senza Frontiere a bordo della Ocean Viking, spiega come viene suddiviso lo spazio per i migranti a bordo della Ocean Viking, come vengono accolti i naufraghi e come si effettua il triage. Dal 9 al 12 agosto la barca, gestita in collaborazione da Msf e Sos Mediterranée, ha soccorso 356 persone, di cui 103 sono bambini o minori sotto i 18 ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

Gossip

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

314mila like e oltre 2mila e 100 commenti. Belen Rodriguez si conferma regina di Instagram: una delle ultime foto che ha pubblicato da Ibiza, in cui mostra le sue vertiginose ...

08.07.2019

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Tarquinia

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Musica nei locali e negli eventi sino alle 4 del mattino. È questa la proposta dell’amministrazione Giulivi, palesata in una conferenza di servizi sull’argomento, che ha ...

03.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33