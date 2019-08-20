Contentstack Comes to Europe

- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack™, a leading content experience platform, today announced a substantial expansion into Europe, with its dedicated European headquarters opening in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

"We have seen a tremendous increase in demand throughout Europe," said Matthew Baier, co-founder and COO, Contentstack. "Energy provider Shell Energy, Iceland's flagship airline Icelandair, iconic toy manufacturers and media companies, Spanish hospitality group Barceló – Europe's leading brands are discovering the benefits of a modern headless CMS and, as a result, increasingly adopting Contentstack."

With the new Amsterdam office, Contentstack can now directly engage with customers and partners in the region on-site. Newly hired Head of EMEA GTM & Alliances Sonja Kotrotsos will run the European go-to-market operations, develop new partnerships and build out the local sales and support team. She brings two decades of industry experience in the areas of marketing, business development and services. Kotrotsos previously worked for traditional CMS vendors BloomReach and SDL.

"As the agency that drives digital success for one of the world's largest beauty and fragrance conglomerates, we know that consistency is the bedrock of a premium customer experience across online, mobile and social channels," said Tariq Khan, Vice President of Consumer Experience, Beamly, Coty's in-house digital accelerator. "Contentstack delivers this consistency and the best possible experience for our customers and their audiences. With Contentstack's growing presence in our European markets, we look forward to an even closer relationship."

Contentstack also announced a new deployment option for its award-winning headless CMS, ideal for European customers who prefer their data to be hosted in a local data center. With both the Contentstack service and content managed by customers hosted entirely in Europe, this new offering allows companies to address privacy concerns and to more easily comply with GDPR.

"Our expansion reflects the trend of API-first and microservices-based solutions being embraced and headless CMS forming a crucial component of the new generation of digital experience platforms," added Neha Sampat, co-founder and CEO, Contentstack. "Because DXPs go significantly beyond web content management to create rich, engaging experiences for audiences across a multitude of channels and digital touchpoints, the appetite for this form of content management is growing massively across Europe – and that is why we are here."

Headquartered in San Francisco, Contentstack is the industry leader in headless content management. The technology delivers a digital experience platform (DXP) that enables personalized customer journeys through omnichannel content and offers brands an opportunity to operate with more agility than they could with a traditional CMS. Recently recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Web Content Management, Contentstack has also become the preferred headless CMS for the SAP Cloud. To illustrate how a headless CMS can deliver content across digital channels, Contentstack partnered with Forrester's Mark Grannan to host a webinar explaining this modern content architecture, its benefits and real-world use cases.

Contentstack Europe welcomes visitors to its new location at Prins Bernhardplein 200, 1097 JB Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

About ContentstackContentstack™ – a leading Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) – allows organizations to manage content across all digital channels and create amazing digital experiences. Contentstack pioneered the headless CMS category and effortlessly handles large-scale, complex, and mission-critical deployments, while supporting real-world enterprise business processes and team collaboration. Contentstack's customer satisfaction is the highest in the industry and it is the preferred API-first CMS for SAP Cloud. Visit http://www.contentstack.com to see why marquee brands across the globe are choosing Contentstack.

