Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

HEISHA launches new pilot free VTOL fixed wing

20.08.2019 - 09:45

0

- SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HEISHA has recently launched the new unattended system. D.NEST F300, combined the auto-charging stationC300 with VTOL fixed wing is available for sale. It's expected to revolutionize the way how drones are used in daily life and it can be used for farm/pasture/privacy land inspection anytime, anywhere. Heisha also released D.NEST D300 and D.NEST S300 (USD 1999) for small areas, which based on other open source drones.

D.NEST, live aerial video feed anytime, anywhere.

D.NEST is an untended and complete system for property surveillance, fully auto-unattended inspection solutions for home/roof/building/private land, etc.

When users are on a trip and want to check their property, users can use their phone and launch the D.NEST F300 or D.NEST S300, with a live video feed of the property. Users can start their daily farm work, by sending out the drone for an aerial survey and checking which areas need to be taken care of, saving plenty of time.

D.NEST is an agnostic drone, which is compatible with all major drone hardware platforms such as DJI, Ardupilot, Yuneec, and PX4. The charging pad's locking mechanism keeps the UAV safe and stable while being charged. D.NEST offers standard API that is also hardware-agnostic, scalable and seamless to integrate. 

It composes a charging pad, a drone, telemetry system, cloud-based services and command center and enables deployment in a few touches, allowing users to manage everything, on their cell phone for a seamless experience.

D.NEST F300's autonomy and automation are, by HEISHA's design, at the center of drone deployments to truly capture the 'faster, better, cheaper' promise of drones for property surveillance.

Total Upgrade of the core components

Compared to the previous version, D.NEST F300 has been upgraded with advanced control logic for much more safe charging and drone flight checking. As well as the new telemetry module with LTE/5G technology for seamless data collection and transmission.

About HEISHA

HEISHA is a technology-driven company, focuses on creating products with true value to daily life through advancing science and technology.

More info: www.heishatech.com

YouTube: https://youtu.be/I2l25YRTAbY

Contact: Susan Sun +86-138-2377-1086

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/954650/D_NEST_S300.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Quindicenne scomparsa ritrovata a Vetralla

Quindicenne scomparsa ritrovata a Vetralla

Nuova ondata di caldo intensoPotrebbe essere l'ultima dell'estate

Nuova ondata di caldo intenso. Potrebbe essere l'ultima dell'estate

E' morto l'uomo che si era sentito male sui palchi: la famiglia ringrazia la città

E' morto l'uomo che si era sentito male sui palchi: la famiglia ringrazia la città

Mediagallery

Renzi contro Grillo nel 2014: Rappresenti un potere marcio vs esci da questo blog Beppe

Renzi contro Grillo nel 2014: Rappresenti un potere marcio vs esci da questo blog Beppe

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 agosto 2019 Renzi contro Grillo nel 2014 rappresenti un potere marcio vs esci da questo blog Beppe Era il 19 Febbraio del 2014, le consultazioni per la formazione del nuovo Governo. L'ormai famoso faccia a faccia di Renzi candidato premier con Beppe Grillo leader dei Cinque Stelle in diretta streaming della Camera dei Deputati. 'Beppe esci da questo blog, questo è un ...

 
Quando Di Maio a Luglio attaccava il Pd: "Mai con il partito di Bibbiano, nulla a che fare con Pd"

Quando Di Maio a Luglio attaccava il Pd: "Mai con il partito di Bibbiano, nulla a che fare con Pd"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 agosto 2019 Quando Di Maio a Luglio attaccava il Pd mai con il partito di Bibbiano non voglio avere nulla a che fare con pd Era il 18 luglio 2019 solo poche settimane dopo lo scenario politico è radicalmente cambiato. “Ricordo che la Lega ha votato con il Pd, col partito che in Emilia toglieva i bambini io non voglio avere nulla a che fare”. Lo ha detto il ministro e ...

 
"Basta! Sono persone, fattele scendere", parla la capo missione di Open Arms Anabel Montes

"Basta! Sono persone, fattele scendere", parla la capo missione di Open Arms Anabel Montes

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 agosto 2019 Basta sono persone fattele scendere parla la capo missione di Open Arms Anabel Montes Cosa aspettate ancora? Fateci sbarcare nel porto più vicino che è lì, a 800 metri». Parla a capo missione di Open Arms Anabel Montes. Il messaggio pubblicato su Facebook. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 
I dubbi del M5s sull'alleanza con Renzi, in attesa del discorso di Conte

I dubbi del M5s sull'alleanza con Renzi, in attesa del discorso di Conte

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 agosto 2019 I dubbi del M5s sull'alleanza con Renzi, in attesa del discorso di Conte Alla vigilia dell'intervento di Giuseppe Conte in aula al Senato, i gruppi parlamentari del Movimento 5 Stelle si sono riusciti per discutere delle scelte da prendere, alla luce dell'incontro domenicale dei vertici del partito con Beppe Grillo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

Gossip

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

314mila like e oltre 2mila e 100 commenti. Belen Rodriguez si conferma regina di Instagram: una delle ultime foto che ha pubblicato da Ibiza, in cui mostra le sue vertiginose ...

08.07.2019

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Tarquinia

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Musica nei locali e negli eventi sino alle 4 del mattino. È questa la proposta dell’amministrazione Giulivi, palesata in una conferenza di servizi sull’argomento, che ha ...

03.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33