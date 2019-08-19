Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Nuvaira Announces Peer-Reviewed Publications of Targeted Lung Denervation Mechanisms of Action and Clinical Outcomes

19.08.2019 - 15:45

0

- MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvaira, a developer of novel therapeutic strategies to treat obstructive lung diseases, announced today multiple peer-reviewed publications that provide further evidence of the safety, clinical effectiveness, and mechanisms of action of Targeted Lung Denervation (TLD) therapy in COPD.

The company's dNerva® Lung Denervation System is a novel bronchoscopic procedure that disrupts pulmonary nerve input to the lung to reduce the clinical consequences of neural hyperactivity, which addresses airway hyper-responsiveness, a pathophysiologic underpinning of both COPD and asthma. Nuvaira's proprietary TLD technology has demonstrated safety and feasibility in three completed clinical studies and the company is now enrolling patients in its FDA pivotal trial, AIRFLOW-3.

In a single-center substudy of Nuvaira's IPS-II trial, Valipour and colleagues present physiologic evidence that the lungs of TLD treated patients were successfully denervated, through monitoring of an established neural link between breathing and heart rate. Slebos and colleagues reported one-year data from AIRFLOW-1, a dose and safety study which confirmed 12-month safety and feasibility of TLD in patients with moderate-to-severe COPD.  Both manuscripts are accepted for publication in the journal Respiration. 

AIRFLOW-2 is a double-blinded, sham controlled, multicenter randomized clinical trial (RCT) to assess respiratory adverse events in 82 moderate-to-severe COPD patients with high symptom burden despite optimal medical management.  Shah, Slebos and colleagues found the risk of severe COPD exacerbation requiring hospitalization was significantly lower in the TLD treatment group compared to the sham treatment group through 12.5 months of randomization (p=0.0390).  No hemoptysis or pneumothorax was found, consistent with longer-term follow-up of earlier trials.   AIRFLOW-2 is accepted for publication in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine (AJRCCM).

These publications contribute to a growing body of literature supporting the therapeutic potential of Targeted Lung Denervation to meet a significant unmet medical need in patients with symptomatic COPD. 

About NuvairaNuvaira is a privately held company headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. The company's proprietary dNerva® Lung Denervation System addresses airway hyper-responsiveness, a pathophysiologic underpinning of both COPD and asthma, in a procedure called Targeted Lung Denervation (TLD).  The dNerva® lung denervation system is CE Mark approved.  The dNerva® lung denervation system is under clinical investigation and is not commercially available in the USA . Nuvaira and dNerva are registered trademarks of Nuvaira, Inc.  

Please visit our newly updated website and publication bibliographies at www.Nuvaira.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819841/Nuvaira_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Nuova ondata di caldo intensoPotrebbe essere l'ultima dell'estate

Nuova ondata di caldo intenso. Potrebbe essere l'ultima dell'estate

E' morto l'uomo che si era sentito male sui palchi: la famiglia ringrazia la città

E' morto l'uomo che si era sentito male sui palchi: la famiglia ringrazia la città

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Mediagallery

Trump vuole la Groenlandia, la Danimarca: non è in vendita

Trump vuole la Groenlandia, la Danimarca: non è in vendita

Roma, 19 ago. (askanews) - Il presidente americano Donald Trump è tornato a chiedere l'acquisto della Groenlandia. Il numero uno della Casa Bianca ha "espresso interesse" per il territorio, prevalentemente ghiacciato, e ha chiesto ai suoi consulenti di esplorare le possibilità. "La Danimarca è proprietaria della Groenlandia, siamo ottimi alleati con la Danimarca, la proteggiamo come proteggiamo ...

 
Mega incendio sull'isola di Gran Canaria, evacuate 8.000 persone

Mega incendio sull'isola di Gran Canaria, evacuate 8.000 persone

Gran Canaria, 19 ago. (askanews) - I vigili del fuoco continuano a combattere contro le fiamme nel centro dell'isola di Gran Canaria, arcipelago spagnolo davanti alle coste dell'Africa nord-occidentale. Il rogo è ancora fuori controllo, secondo le autorità, che hanno dovuto procedere allo sgombero di molti comuni, la cui popolazione raggiunge gli 8.000 abitanti complessivi. L'incendio è "oltre le ...

 
Isabelle Huppert riceve il premio speciale "Cuore di Sarajevo"

Isabelle Huppert riceve il premio speciale "Cuore di Sarajevo"

Sarajevo, 19 ago. (askanews) - Isabelle Huppert ha ricevuto il "Cuore d'onore di Sarajevo", premio speciale del festival del cinema della capitale bosniaca, dove la star francese è tra gli invitati di rilievo della 25esima edizione per il suo "eccezionale contributo" alla settima arte. Il direttore del Sarajevo film festival, Mirsad Purivatra, ha spiegato: "Il Sarajevo film festival è onorato ...

 
Islanda, addio al ghiacciaio Okjokull: ucciso dal Climate Change

Islanda, addio al ghiacciaio Okjokull: ucciso dal Climate Change

Reykjavik, 19 ago. (askanews) - Un funerale per un ghiacciaio, scomparso a causa del riscaldamento globale. In Islanda ambientalisti e autorità hanno detto addio all'Okjokull, che per secoli ha coperto la vetta del vulcano Ok e di cui ora non resta più nulla, primo ghiacciaio dell'isola artica a essere perduto in seguito all'aumento delle temperature globali. Il primo ministro islandese, Katrin ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

Gossip

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

314mila like e oltre 2mila e 100 commenti. Belen Rodriguez si conferma regina di Instagram: una delle ultime foto che ha pubblicato da Ibiza, in cui mostra le sue vertiginose ...

08.07.2019

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Tarquinia

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Musica nei locali e negli eventi sino alle 4 del mattino. È questa la proposta dell’amministrazione Giulivi, palesata in una conferenza di servizi sull’argomento, che ha ...

03.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33