If You Were Injured By A Malfunctioning Takata Airbag, You May Still Be Eligible For Compensation Through The Special Master's And Trustee's Claim Process For Personal Injuries Or Wrongful Death

19.08.2019 - 15:15

0

- Takata Defective Airbag Claims

Professor Eric D. Green, as Special Master and Trustee, announced a compensation program in May 2018 for individuals who have suffered or will suffer personal injury or wrongful death caused by the rupture or aggressive deployment of a Takata phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate airbag inflator (a "Takata Airbag Inflator Defect").  Under that program, claimants may seek compensation from the Department of Justice's $125 million Individual Restitution Fund ("IRF") and/or the approximately $140 million Takata Airbag Tort Compensation Trust Fund ("TATCTF"). The claim process is ongoing and eligible claimants still have time to act.

There are three types of claims that can be brought by individuals who suffered injury or wrongful death caused by a Takata Airbag Inflator Defect: (i) an "IRF Claim" against Takata for compensation from the IRF, the personal injury and wrongful death restitution fund overseen by the Special Master and established under the Restitution Order entered by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan in connection with the Department of Justice's criminal case against Takata, U.S. v. Takata Corporation, Case No. 16-cr-20810 (E.D. Mich.); (ii) a "Trust Claim" against Takata for compensation from the TATCTF, the personal injury and wrongful death trust fund overseen by the Trustee and established in connection with Takata's Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization in the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, and (iii) a "POEM Claim" against a Participating Original Equipment Manufacturer (a "POEM;" presently the only POEM is Honda/Acura) for compensation from the POEM, which must be resolved through the TATCTF overseen by the Trustee.   

Each of these three types of claims has its own eligibility requirements; however, each claim type covers only physical injuries and wrongful death resulting from a Takata Airbag Inflator Defect. Claims related to injuries or wrongful death caused by other airbag components -- such as airbag failure to deploy, spontaneous airbag deployment, crash injuries unrelated to the inflator, or economic losses unrelated to physical injuries or death -- are not covered by the three types of claims described above.

Individuals can access the claim forms, which include detailed instructions regarding how to file a claim, on the IRF website, www.takataspecialmaster.com, or on the TATCTF website, www.TakataAirbagInjuryTrust.com.

Oversight of the Claims Process and Resources for More Information

Professor Green was appointed by the District Court to serve as the Special Master overseeing IRF Claims and was appointed by the Bankruptcy Court to serve as the Trustee overseeing Trust Claims and POEM Claims.

For more information about eligibility requirements, filing deadlines and how to file a claim, please visit www.takataspecialmaster.com, www.TakataAirbagInjuryTrust.com, email Questions@TakataAirbagInjuryTrust.com, or call us toll-free at (888) 215-9544.

 

Nuova ondata di caldo intensoPotrebbe essere l'ultima dell'estate

Nuova ondata di caldo intenso. Potrebbe essere l'ultima dell'estate

E' morto l'uomo che si era sentito male sui palchi: la famiglia ringrazia la città

E' morto l'uomo che si era sentito male sui palchi: la famiglia ringrazia la città

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Mediagallery

Governo, Sibilia (M5s): "Lasciare a istituzioni la gestione della crisi"

Governo, Sibilia (M5s): "Lasciare a istituzioni la gestione della crisi"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 agosto 2019 Governo, Sibilia (M5s) lasciare a istituzioni la gestione della crisi Alla vigilia dell'intervento di Giuseppe Conte in aula al Senato, i gruppi parlamentari del Movimento 5 Stelle si sono riusciti per discutere delle scelte da prendere, alla luce dell'incontro domenicale dei vertici del partito con Beppe Grillo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Governo, Carelli (M5s): "Importante garantire all'Italia sicurezza economica"

Governo, Carelli (M5s): "Importante garantire all'Italia sicurezza economica"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 agosto 2019 Governo, Carelli (M5s) importante garantire all'Italia sicurezza economica Alla vigilia dell'intervento di Giuseppe Conte in aula al Senato, i gruppi parlamentari del Movimento 5 Stelle si sono riusciti per discutere delle scelte da prendere, alla luce dell'incontro domenicale dei vertici del partito con Beppe Grillo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Governo, Buffagni: "Tutti cercano accordo con M5s, siamo marchio di qualità e onestà"

Governo, Buffagni: "Tutti cercano accordo con M5s, siamo marchio di qualità e onestà"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 agosto 2019 Governo, Buffagni tutti cercano accordo con M5s, siamo marchio di qualita' e onesta' Alla vigilia dell'intervento di Giuseppe Conte in aula al Senato, i gruppi parlamentari del Movimento 5 Stelle si sono riusciti per discutere delle scelte da prendere, alla luce dell'incontro domenicale dei vertici del partito con Beppe Grillo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Open Arms: profughi alle Baleari? Siamo a 5 minuti da Lampedusa

Open Arms: profughi alle Baleari? Siamo a 5 minuti da Lampedusa

Lampedusa, 19 ago. (askanews) - Portare i profughi della Open Arms alle Baleari? Possibile, ma surreale per il presidente di Open Arms Riccardo Gatti. "Dopo 18 giorni di assoluto silenzio i due governi (Spagna e Italia) sembrano muoversi, danno le loro soluzioni, perfetto, si prendano le loro responsabilità. Siamo totalmente disposti a trasferire le persone a bordo delle loro imbarcazioni, però ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

Gossip

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

314mila like e oltre 2mila e 100 commenti. Belen Rodriguez si conferma regina di Instagram: una delle ultime foto che ha pubblicato da Ibiza, in cui mostra le sue vertiginose ...

08.07.2019

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Tarquinia

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Musica nei locali e negli eventi sino alle 4 del mattino. È questa la proposta dell’amministrazione Giulivi, palesata in una conferenza di servizi sull’argomento, che ha ...

03.07.2019

