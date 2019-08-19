Oxford Finance LLC Provides $7.5M USD Term Loan to MolecuLight® to Support Global Commercial Expansion

-

"Securing this funding bolsters MolecuLight's financial position as it provides us the additional resources to build our global commercial organization to support the significant demand from wound care practitioners for our MolecuLight i:X device," said Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "There is no other real-time point-of-care method other than the i:X by which to visualize fluorescence which is indicative of clinically significant bacteria and therefore allowing wound care clinicians to optimize their decision-making about treatment pathways. With hundreds of MolecuLight devices deployed globally and a breadth of clinical, peer-reviewed evidence, the demand for the device is understandable".

"Oxford provides financing for high growth, high potential medical device companies and we feel that MolecuLight is such an opportunity," said Christopher A. Herr, Senior Managing Director at Oxford Finance LLC. "The combination of their i:X device, its powerful value proposition against a significant clinical problem, and the experienced team at MolecuLight make this the ideal company for us to finance."

In the US, the MolecuLight i:X is indicated as a handheld imaging tool that allows clinicians diagnosing and treating skin wounds at the point-of-care, to (i) view and digitally record images of a wound, and (ii) view and digitally record images of fluorescence emitted from a wound when exposed to an excitation light.

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. (www.moleculight.com) is a privately owned Canadian medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical and commercial markets. MolecuLight's initial product and accessories, the MolecuLight i:X®, delivers a real-time handheld fluorescence imaging solution for the global wound care market. It provides clinicians with new information about the fluorescent characteristics of wounds to assist clinicians in making improved diagnostic and treatment decisions. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

About Oxford Finance LLC

Oxford Finance is a specialty finance firm providing senior secured loans to public and private life sciences and healthcare services companies worldwide. For over 20 years, Oxford has delivered flexible financing solutions to its clients, enabling these companies to maximize their equity by leveraging their assets. In recent years, Oxford has originated over $5 billion in loans, with lines of credit ranging from $5 million to $150 million. Oxford is headquartered in Alexandria, Va., with additional offices in San Diego, Calif.; Palo Alto, Calif.; and the greater Boston and New York City areas. For more information, visit https://oxfordfinance.com.

Anil Amlani, CEO, MolecuLight Inc., T. 416.542.5516, aamlani@moleculight.com, www.moleculight.com, http://www.moleculight.com/