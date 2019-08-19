Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Gryphon Investors Agrees to Invest in Enthusiast Hand-Protection Brand, Mechanix Wear

19.08.2019 - 13:15

0

- Founded in 1991 by Jim Hale, Mechanix Wear is the leader in automotive, construction, industrial, and tactical hand protection. Mr. Hale's son Michael Hale, who joined the Company in 2005 and has been CEO since 2016, has overseen the Company's rapid growth and international expansion. A globally recognized brand, Mechanix Wear has a reputation for delivering consistent superior performance, quality, and reliability, and has gained a loyal and growing following of passionate consumers. Headquartered in Valencia, California, the Company sells its products in more than 20,000 retail store locations across more than 70 countries and through industrial distributors.

As part of the transaction, Jesse Spungin is joining Mechanix Wear as President and COO, succeeding current COO Bari Waalk, who will leave the Company in December after 30 years of service to pursue new opportunities. Mr. Spungin, who will be responsible for leading Sales, Marketing, and Operations globally, was most recently President at K&N Engineering, the industry leader in automotive filtration and technology and a previous Gryphon portfolio investment.

Keith Stimson, Partner and Head of the Consumer Products and Services Group at Gryphon, said, "Our investment in Mechanix Wear continues Gryphon's long-time successful activity of supporting enthusiast and active lifestyle brands. Mechanix Wear is an authentic brand stemming from its NASCAR heritage beginning almost 30 years ago, and has built a large, loyal user base. We're excited to partner with the Company as we build the business together to its next stage in its evolution as the market leader in hand protection."

Gryphon Consumer Products and Services Group Operating Partner Dennis O'Brien added, "Michael Hale and his management team have built a work glove brand that workers and consumers around the world associate with innovation, quality, and operational excellence, and we intend to help them build on that promise. Gryphon's investment will enable the Company to accelerate organic growth and drive best in sector product innovation, while maintaining the highest attention to serving its customers and consumers."

"We're pleased to partner with Gryphon, which has a long track record of helping family-owned companies successfully grow their businesses," said Mr. Hale. "With the support of Gryphon's deep operational resources and our new President and COO, we look to capitalize on Mechanix Wear's leadership position and strong brand to accelerate growth across channels, including retail, e-commerce, industrial, and federal, as well as geographies, including North America, Asia, and Europe."

"Hand protection is an important and growing need in the modern economy, and Mechanix Wear is the most coveted brand with a long-standing leading market position at the high end of the market, where demand is growing fastest," said Ryan Fagan, Senior Vice President at Gryphon. "We look forward to working with Michael, Jesse, and the rest of the management team to support the Company's organic growth and to identify attractive acquisitions to grow the platform."

EC M&A and Houlihan Lokey acted as Gryphon's financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis as the firm's legal advisor. Doug Hood was financial advisor to Mechanix Wear, and Stradling Yocca Carlson and Rauth was legal advisor to the Company.

About Mechanix Wear®Since the debut of the Original® work glove at the 1991 Daytona 500, Mechanix Wear has built a reputation as the leader in automotive, construction, industrial, and tactical hand protection. Our mission is to look beyond conventional ideas and continually innovate the most advanced gloves for working hands. The Tool That Fits Like a Glove®. For more information, visit www.mechanix.com.

About Gryphon Investors Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management teams. The firm has managed over $4.9 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon V is targeting equity investments of approximately $100 million to $300 million, per portfolio company, including often co-investments by its limited partners. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

ContactCaroline LuzOwen Blicksilver Public Relations, Inc. 203-656-2829  caroline@blicksilverpr.com

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Nuova ondata di caldo intensoPotrebbe essere l'ultima dell'estate

Nuova ondata di caldo intenso. Potrebbe essere l'ultima dell'estate

E' morto l'uomo che si era sentito male sui palchi: la famiglia ringrazia la città

E' morto l'uomo che si era sentito male sui palchi: la famiglia ringrazia la città

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Mediagallery

Governo, Sibilia (M5s): "Lasciare a istituzioni la gestione della crisi"

Governo, Sibilia (M5s): "Lasciare a istituzioni la gestione della crisi"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 agosto 2019 Governo, Sibilia (M5s) lasciare a istituzioni la gestione della crisi Alla vigilia dell'intervento di Giuseppe Conte in aula al Senato, i gruppi parlamentari del Movimento 5 Stelle si sono riusciti per discutere delle scelte da prendere, alla luce dell'incontro domenicale dei vertici del partito con Beppe Grillo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Governo, Carelli (M5s): "Importante garantire all'Italia sicurezza economica"

Governo, Carelli (M5s): "Importante garantire all'Italia sicurezza economica"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 agosto 2019 Governo, Carelli (M5s) importante garantire all'Italia sicurezza economica Alla vigilia dell'intervento di Giuseppe Conte in aula al Senato, i gruppi parlamentari del Movimento 5 Stelle si sono riusciti per discutere delle scelte da prendere, alla luce dell'incontro domenicale dei vertici del partito con Beppe Grillo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Governo, Buffagni: "Tutti cercano accordo con M5s, siamo marchio di qualità e onestà"

Governo, Buffagni: "Tutti cercano accordo con M5s, siamo marchio di qualità e onestà"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 agosto 2019 Governo, Buffagni tutti cercano accordo con M5s, siamo marchio di qualita' e onesta' Alla vigilia dell'intervento di Giuseppe Conte in aula al Senato, i gruppi parlamentari del Movimento 5 Stelle si sono riusciti per discutere delle scelte da prendere, alla luce dell'incontro domenicale dei vertici del partito con Beppe Grillo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Open Arms: profughi alle Baleari? Siamo a 5 minuti da Lampedusa

Open Arms: profughi alle Baleari? Siamo a 5 minuti da Lampedusa

Lampedusa, 19 ago. (askanews) - Portare i profughi della Open Arms alle Baleari? Possibile, ma surreale per il presidente di Open Arms Riccardo Gatti. "Dopo 18 giorni di assoluto silenzio i due governi (Spagna e Italia) sembrano muoversi, danno le loro soluzioni, perfetto, si prendano le loro responsabilità. Siamo totalmente disposti a trasferire le persone a bordo delle loro imbarcazioni, però ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

Gossip

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

314mila like e oltre 2mila e 100 commenti. Belen Rodriguez si conferma regina di Instagram: una delle ultime foto che ha pubblicato da Ibiza, in cui mostra le sue vertiginose ...

08.07.2019

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Tarquinia

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Musica nei locali e negli eventi sino alle 4 del mattino. È questa la proposta dell’amministrazione Giulivi, palesata in una conferenza di servizi sull’argomento, che ha ...

03.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33