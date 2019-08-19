29th Qingdao International Beer Festival at Golden Beach Beer City in Qingdao West Coast New Area deemed a success

- QINGDAO, China, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 29th Qingdao International Beer Festival, held at Golden Beach Beer City in Qingdao West Coast New Area from July 26 to August 18, again sent a message of sincerity to the world as the event celebrated one of the planet's most popular pastimes - treating oneself to a refreshing glass of beer.

During the festival, the International Beer Festivals Alliance, initiated by representatives from the Qingdao International Beer Festival and expanded by the inclusion of representatives from the Munich Oktoberfest, the Great American Beer Festival in Denver and Toronto's Festival of Beer, was formally established. The 2019 Qingdao Consensus of the International Beer Festivals Alliance was formally reached, further creating an open and inclusive mechanism for the sharing of ideas based on the principle of a win-win cooperation where every participant has equal rights.

Themed "Vibrant Beer Festival", this year's event, with a focus on globalization, popularization and the application of intelligent solutions, achieved advances and breakthroughs over previous editions in terms of branding, the number of categories of beer on display and available for sampling, the quality and breadth of the exhibitions and the embracing of the culture of beer. The festival brought together more than 1,400 beer brands from around the world, giving visitors an opportunity to sample beers produced in all four corners of the globe.

This year's festival focused on the fostering of a beer culture. More than 400 events across 12 categories were organized during the 24-day festival, making it an experience replete with excitement every day.

The Qingdao International Beer Festival is not only an international gathering to showcase the appeal of the West Coast New Area, but also a true event for the people of Qingdao. To assure that Qingdao's citizenry benefited from the event, local visitors were awarded preferential treatment in terms of access.

This year's beer festival is one of the key events hosted by Qingdao in a bid to transform itself into an international fashion city. The event will strengthen Qingdao West Coast New Area's claim as the world's newest "Beer City" while injecting new momentum into the city's conversion into an open, modern, dynamic and fashionable international metropolis.

