Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Rain Carbon Begins Commissioning Process at New Hydrogenated Hydrocarbon Resins Facility in Germany

16.08.2019 - 12:15

0

- "Throughout the history of our company, innovation and ingenuity have enabled us to produce carbon-based raw materials that make countless products that people rely on every day possible," said Rain Carbon President Gerry Sweeney during the commissioning ceremony. "Today, we are continuing a traditional that began here in 1898, when the former RÜTGERS plant was producing raw materials for preserving railroad ties and later when it supported the growing BAKELITE industry. Our €60 million investment in this facility will enable Rain Carbon to produce advanced raw materials required to meet changing regulatory requirements and growing consumer demand for cleaner, faster and lighter products.

"Building on the spirit of innovation that has been part of the DNA here for the past 120 years, one of the products that will be manufactured in Castrop-Rauxel is our new NOVARES® pure resins," Sweeney added. "These 'water-white' resins will match the purity of any competing products available, and they will provide customers with a cleaner alternative for such applications as food packaging and hygiene products. Innovation can also be seen in our proprietary technology for resins production and in the environmentally friendly hydrogen plant constructed by Messer Group.

"These developments are important – and not just for Rain Carbon," Sweeney continued. "They are significant for the entire region, creating 21st-century jobs, including 30 new positions at Rain Carbon and another 45 contractor and regional jobs. In addition, this facility is bringing new products and technologies to the Ruhr Valley. Just as important is this plant's potential to attract new customers to the region, since its strategic location in western Germany offers European customers a shorter and more cost-effective supply chain for water-white resins and other advanced materials previously imported from Asia."

Professor Dr. Andreas Pinkwart, Minister for Economic Affairs, Innovation, Digitization and Energy of North Rhine-Westphalia, said: "The hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins facility inaugurated today shows the innovative strength of the chemical industry in North Rhine-Westphalia. At the same time, it stands for an efficient approval procedure that took less than a year. This shows that our policy of removing administrative barriers – our so-called 'unleashing' – works and improves the conditions for the local industry. What succeeds in the chemistry sector also has positive effects on many other parts of the economy."

Regarding Messer Group's role to the project – its first hydrogen plant constructed and installed in Germany – CEO Stefan Messer said: "Germany must continue to extend its leadership in research and development, and remain focused on the climate policy goals of the Paris climate accords. The strategic and ecological production and application of hydrogen brings both topics together."

About Rain Carbon Inc.Rain Carbon Inc. is a leading vertically integrated global producer of carbon-based and advanced material products that are essential raw materials for staples of everyday life. We operate in two business segments: Carbon and Advanced Materials. Our Carbon business segment converts the by-products of oil refining and steel production into high-value, carbon-based products that are critical raw materials for the aluminum, graphite electrode, carbon black, wood preservation, titanium dioxide, refractory and several other global industries. Our Advanced Materials business segment extends the value chain of our carbon processing through the innovative downstream transformation of a portion of our carbon output and other raw materials into high-value, eco-friendly and advanced-material products that are critical raw materials for the specialty chemicals, coatings, construction, automotive, petroleum and several other global industries. For more information, visit www.raincarbon.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/709243/Rain_Carbon_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

E' morto l'uomo che si era sentito male sui palchi: la famiglia ringrazia la città

E' morto l'uomo che si era sentito male sui palchi: la famiglia ringrazia la città

Martina, la portalettere del "borgo fantasma"

Martina, la portalettere del "borgo fantasma"

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Mediagallery

Ecco Skipper e Ping, i pinguini gay che covano un uovo a Berlino

Ecco Skipper e Ping, i pinguini gay che covano un uovo a Berlino

Berlino, 16 ago. (askanews) - La storia che sta commuovendo la Germania: ecco la coppia di pinguini maschi dello zoo di Berlino che covano un uovo adottivo. Skipper e Ping, 10 anni di età, sono arrivati a Berlino in aprile e hanno subito cercato qualcosa da covare. Ci hanno provato con una roccia. Spiega Norbert Zahmel, capo del dipartimento pinguini: "Sì, è una vera attrazione che abbiamo qui ...

 
Il dissidente Ai Weiwei: a Hong Kong temo una nuova Tienanmen

Il dissidente Ai Weiwei: a Hong Kong temo una nuova Tienanmen

Roma, 16 ago. (askanews) - L'artista dissidente cinese Ai Weiwei è preoccupato per ciò che sta avvenendo ad Hong Kong, e teme il ripetersi della repressione di piazza Tienanmen nel 1989, a Pechino. In una intervista alla France Presse Television, l'artista 61enne ha spiegato che la Cina è una "società che sacrifica qualsiasi cosa per mantenere il controllo". "Il governo cinese, alla fine, se non ...

 
Funerali Nadia Toffa, silenzio e raccoglimento in piazza Duomo a Brescia

Funerali Nadia Toffa, silenzio e raccoglimento in piazza Duomo a Brescia

(Agenzia Vista) Brescia, 16 agosto 2019 Funerali Nadia Toffa, silenzio e raccoglimento in piazza Duomo a Brescia L'ultimo saluto alla celebre conduttrice delle Iene Nadia Toffa in una piazza del Duomo gremita nel centro di Brescia / fonte Instagram Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Funerali Nadia Toffa, un lungo applauso accompagna il feretro

Funerali Nadia Toffa, un lungo applauso accompagna il feretro

(Agenzia Vista) Brescia, 16 agosto 2019 Funerali Nadia Toffa, un lungo applauso accompagna il feretro L'ultimo saluto alla celebre conduttrice delle Iene Nadia Toffa in una piazza del Duomo gremita nel centro di Brescia / fonte Instagram Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

Gossip

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

314mila like e oltre 2mila e 100 commenti. Belen Rodriguez si conferma regina di Instagram: una delle ultime foto che ha pubblicato da Ibiza, in cui mostra le sue vertiginose ...

08.07.2019

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Tarquinia

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Musica nei locali e negli eventi sino alle 4 del mattino. È questa la proposta dell’amministrazione Giulivi, palesata in una conferenza di servizi sull’argomento, che ha ...

03.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33