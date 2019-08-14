Edicola

Kion Cosmetics Wins International Award for Excellence in Natural and Vegan Cosmetics

14.08.2019 - 09:45

0

- In addition to recognizing the excellence of Kion Cosmetics, this award is one of great importance, because it helps to expand the name of the brand, opening doors for new business in the international market," says Urandir Fernandes de Oliveira, President of BKC, noting that the line has a wide variety of facial, body and hair products, with innovative technology that is effective in treating wrinkles, lightening, cleansing, hydration and measurement reduction.

Founded three years ago, the company has caught the notice of multinationals in the premium sector and has started to sell in the world's key commercial centers, such as London, Dubai, New York and Beverly Hills. "Before we actually get started with large scale production, we begin to introduce Kion products at international fairs, and the level of acceptance has been so high, we were exporting before we got to commercialization in Brazil," explains Luciano Didier, Director of Development of International Business.

The focus for this year is on Asian markets, such as China and Thailand, as well as expansion in the United States. In Brazil, the plan is to open some 60 kiosks and shops in the country's main shopping centers. Products can also be purchased via e-commerce at kioncosmetics.com, in Portuguese, English, French and Spanish, or via telemarketing (+55 11 25770275).

The primary raw material used in Kion products is red Brazilian kimberlite clay, which is considered rare because it was formed more than 850 million years ago and has more than 130 cosmetic and pharmaceutical applications. Classified as the most powerful element for rejuvenation of the skin, this clay is extracted in Corguinho, Mato Grosso do Sul, in Brazil.

"The efficacy of the crystals and the mineralogical power of the clay has been proven by the Kosmoscience laboratory in Brazil, and Bureau Veritas in Canada," explains executive director, Alan Oliveira.

Kion Cosmetics participates in the industry's leading international fairs, such as In-Cosmetics, Cosmoprof and Expocosmética, among others. Specialized publications such as Glamour UK, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Russia and Cosmetics Design have already recognized the brand's unique properties.

CONTACT: Telephone - +55 61 4141-7045

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/955658/Foto1_ID_8db4620edcea.jpg

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

Martina, la portalettere del "borgo fantasma"

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Greta verso New York con Casiraghi sulla barca a emissioni zero

Greta verso New York con Casiraghi sulla barca a emissioni zero

Roma, 14 ago. (askanews) - La giovane attivista per il cambiamento climatico, Greta Thunberg è partita alla volta di New York per partecipare al summit mondiale sul riscaldamento globale dell'Onu, a bordo di una barca a vela a emissioni zero guidata da Pierre Casiraghi, membro della famiglia del Principato di Monaco. La traversata durerà due settimane, a bordo non ci sono bagni e cucina e ...

 
Mattarella incontra i familiari delle vittime del crollo di Ponte Morandi

Mattarella incontra i familiari delle vittime del crollo di Ponte Morandi

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 14 agosto 2019 Mattarella incontra i familiari delle vittime del crollo di Ponte Morandi Le celebrazioni in ricordo della tragedia del Ponte Morandi. Un anno fa il crollo del viadotto alle porte di Genova ha provocato la morte di 43 persone. / fonte Quirinale Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
L'isola greca di Eubea ancora avvolta dalle fiamme

L'isola greca di Eubea ancora avvolta dalle fiamme

Roma, 14 ago. (askanews) - Si combatte, per il secondo giorno consecutivo, per sedare le fiamme del vasto incendio avvenuto nell'isola greca di Eubea, la seconda isola più grande della Grecia, nel mare Egeo. Il rogo si è velocemente propagato, alimentato da raffiche di vento. Le autorità locali hanno riferito di aver sgomberato alcuni villaggi e centinaia di persone. "Le condizioni sono ...

 

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

314mila like e oltre 2mila e 100 commenti. Belen Rodriguez si conferma regina di Instagram: una delle ultime foto che ha pubblicato da Ibiza, in cui mostra le sue vertiginose ...

08.07.2019

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Musica nei locali e negli eventi sino alle 4 del mattino. È questa la proposta dell'amministrazione Giulivi, palesata in una conferenza di servizi sull'argomento, che ha ...

03.07.2019

