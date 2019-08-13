Edicola

Royal Canadian Mint Continues Wildly Popular Bullion Series with Grizzly Theme on New 9999 Pure Silver Coin

13.08.2019 - 16:15

"The Mint has a long history of showcasing its innovative collector and investment products at the World's Fair of Money, the most important annual gathering of numismatists and coin dealers in North America," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.  "By announcing our Grizzly pure silver Predator Series bullion coin at this forum, we are giving customers yet another exciting way to discover the purity, quality and security behind all of our industry-leading bullion coins."

The 2019-dated "Grizzly" is the fourth 1 oz., 99.99% pure silver bullion coin from the Mint's "Predator" series.  This coin reverse design features the dynamic engraving of a lunging Grizzly, contrasted against a background of precise radial lines.  Mint engravers have brought artist Emily Damstra's design to life with finishes that accent the details and animation of the Grizzly.  The reverse also features our well-known micro-engraved maple leaf security feature.

The obverse features the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, created in 2003 by Canadian portrait artist Susanna Blunt.   

This new silver bullion coin will soon be available through the Mint's extensive network of bullion distributors.

In keeping with a distribution model common to the world's major issuers of bullion coins, the Mint does not sell bullion directly to the public.  Interested buyers are encouraged to contact a reputable bullion dealer to order Royal Canadian Mint bullion coins.

Coin images are available here.

About the Royal Canadian MintThe Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.  Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, (613) 884-6370, reeves@mint.ca

Martina, la portalettere del "borgo fantasma"

Morta Nadia Toffa, il messaggio di addio de 'Le Iene'

Musica, teatro, arte e fotografia a Rural Dimensions

Bellosguardo, 13 ago. (askanews) - Tanto interesse di pubblico per la IV edizione di Rural Dimensions: dall'11 al 13 agosto a Bellosguardo (SA), all'interno del Parco Nazionale del Cilento. Tre giorni di musica, teatro, arte e fotografia con tanti ospiti del panorama nazionale sotto la Direzione Artistica di Marco Messina (99 Posse). La rassegna si è aperta con la mostra fotografica di Alessandro ...

 
Messico, Brad Pitt alla prima di C'era una volta a Hollywood

Città del Messico, 13 ago. (askanews) - Fan in delirio a Città del Messico per Brad Pitt. L'attore si è presentato alla prima del film C'era una volta a Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino con un completo color sabbia e cappello tipo Panama in paglia. Sorridente e elegantissimo non si è sottratto alle richieste dei moltissimi messicano che gli hanno chiesto autografi e gli immancabili selfie.

 
A Cinecittà World anche Dante e Leonardo, cultura e divertimento

Roma, 13 ago. (askanews) - Da Dante Alighieri ad Assassin's Creed, passando per Leonardo da Vinci e Gabriele D'Annunzio: la cultura sbarca a Cinecittà World, dove - sul percorso di visita - è possibile incontrare personaggi che hanno segnato la storia del nostro Paese. Visitando il parco divertimenti del Cinema e della Tv di Roma, si trova "nel cammin di nostra vita", la montagna russa indoor, ...

 
The Crown 3 dal 17 novembre: mini trailer intrigante da Netflix

Roma, 13 ago. (askanews) - Appena 22 secondi per un trailer stuzzicante: Netflix annuncia per il 17 novembre la terza, attesissima stagione di The Crown, la serie sulla Regina Elisabetta II e la famiglia reale che arriva con un cast interamente rinnovato per adeguarsi all'età più matura dei protagonisti. Star l'attrice inglese Olivia Colman, esperta interprete teatrale e raffinata protagonista di ...

 

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Gossip

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

314mila like e oltre 2mila e 100 commenti. Belen Rodriguez si conferma regina di Instagram: una delle ultime foto che ha pubblicato da Ibiza, in cui mostra le sue vertiginose ...

08.07.2019

Tarquinia

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Musica nei locali e negli eventi sino alle 4 del mattino. È questa la proposta dell’amministrazione Giulivi, palesata in una conferenza di servizi sull’argomento, che ha ...

03.07.2019

